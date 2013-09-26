Best Android Travel Apps for India

India with its cultural richness and astonishing diversity, is always a hot destination for travelers. The diversity and vastness can also become nightmare if they plan to travel and explore this enormous country. Smartphones are of course a grace for them. Today smartphones have become traveler’s most trusted companion as there are apps that can guide them on every trip. Here we have listed few of the best Android travel apps for smartphones, to make travel in India much easier. So while you pack your bag, make sure that you have all these apps on your phone configured and ready to use.

Fix the destination

When you planning a vacation the first thing you obviously do is to fix the destination. Once you select your destination and the places to visit then you can start making itinerary for your trip. But what if you get confused about the destination? Don’t worry, there are a number of apps in your smartphone to make the best choice, based on your interests and your budget. All those App provides the details of the destination, and reviews by fellow travelers. Below are some of those apps that you can instal on your phone.

TripIt

TripIt is yet another great app to organize your vacation more lightly and efficiently. The app create a detailed itinerary for every trip, once you forward your travel confirmation to plans@tripit.com. It helps to get directions, maps and weather for each and every destination.

Download TripIt from Google Play Store.

Trip Advisor

Being one of the most downloaded and used travel app, the Trip Advisor covers all the details about a particular place, and offers exact review from millions of travelers. The app helps to find lowest airfare, best resorts and hotels, and you can ask your queries regarding the destination on Trip Advisor forum. The Near Me app along with Trip Advisor helps to find places around the destination.

Download Trip Advisor from Google Play Store

Holiday IQ



Holiday IQ is one of the largest and one of the most trusted travel and holiday information portal, and the app HolidayIQ offers the details on more than 30,000 hot travel destinations in India. With the app you can find the best hotels and resorts within your budget along their contact numbers.

Download Holiday IQ from Google Play Store

Ixigo

If you are planning for a cost effective vacation, then Ixigo app is probably the saver. The app offers details on more than 100 travel sites in India and gives the best rates for flights and hotels. It compares hotel fares and check the availability of rooms.

Ixigo also tracks the flight status and delays. It is an award winning global travel search engine to compare information and deals.

Download Ixigo from Google Play Store

The applications like India Trip Planner, India Travel Guide, MyCityWay-India, City Guide – India cites, Indian Travel Guide by Tripso, Local Beat for India, MyCityWay- India also provide details on the hot travel destinations in and around India.

Books tickets & Hotels

Once you fixed the destination, the next step is to book your tickets and hotels, and thanks to the enormous number of travel apps out there, as it simplifies your travel arrangements. You don’t have to rush into a queue to get your tickets, your smartphone will do everything for you, wherever you are. Even it works as an electronic boarding pass to let you to check-in at the airport.

Skyscanner

Skyscanner is one of the leading travel app for all your air travelling needs. It compares from more than 1000 airlines and agents to get the best and cheap rates faster. Skyscanner let you to book flights via mobile itself, and the send the details to your mail.

Download Skyscanner from Goolge Play Store.

Indian Railway Info App

This is one of the most commonly used apps in the country, for information on Indian Railway services. The app let you to know the details on trains, anytime from anywhere. It lets the users to search for trains, their schedules, and also let the users know about availability of seats, fares, PNR status, train running status, and much more.

Download Indian Railway Info App from Google Play Store

IRCTC Mobile App

When you book your railway tickets via IRCTC from your computer, you may came across several issues as the navigation in their standard site is really confusing. However IRCTC mobile app is much easier to use. It is just a app version of IRCTC, but it is efficient and easy to navigate without any hassles. It lets the users to book and cancel tickets, and also let them to check the PNR status. It doesn’t save user’s password or user name. Users can even check their PNR status without logging in.

Download IRCTC Mobile App from Google Play Store

NGPay

Even if there are hundreds of apps available for shopping and booking tickets in your Android store, the versatility of its service makes NGPay unique. NGPay is a one stop solution for most of your travel requirements. It helps you to book your air tickets, bus and train tickets, and even your movie tickets too. The app also lets you to shop from thousands of online shops and also let you to send gifts from your mobile itself. You can book your air tickets from airline carriers such as Jet Airways, SpiceJet, GoAir, Indigo and get railway tickets from IRCTC. The users can book tickets for their favorite shows in multiplexes like PVR Cinemas, INOX, Cinemax directly from NGPay. The users can also recharge their mobile phones with NGPay.

Download NGPay from Google Play Store

Redbus

Buses are one of the most commonly used transport system in India. In between your trip, if you wish to travel by bus, then pick the Redbus app, to book your ticket. Redbus searches for the details of the buses from a particular place to a destination, and offers the availability of seats for the inquired date.The app not only let you to book tickets for metro cities, but also covers smaller cities, and you can book your tickets for local services.

Download Redbus from Google Play Store

Make My Trip



Make My Trip, with its easy and smooth interface, allows the users to search for flight and book the right one for them based on price, availability, Airlines and time. Once the passenger logs in, the details will be stored in for future use, and avoids repeated typing hassles. MakeMyTrip helps users to cancel flights, view booking details, and track refunds.The app also let the users to book hotels and buses from their smartphones, and with GPS service, the app shows the hotels nearby.

Download MakeMy Trip from Google Play Store

Hotels.com



Hotels.com is an exclusive apps for booking hotels, it offers the details on more than 220,000 hotels around the world. Users can go through the guest review and take a look at what the fellow travellers are saying about the hotels you prefer. With this app, users can filter the hotels, compare the fares and also book them quickly and easily.

Download Hotels.com from Google Play Store

Apps like TravelBuddy, TripIT, Clear Trip, Kayak, Expedia Hotels and Flights will also help you to get your tickets and hotels.

Zomato

Now comes the eating part. If you have have Zomato in your apps list then you don’t have to worry about finding outlets serving good food in major cities in India. This app lets the users to search more than 22,000 restaurants and also read the menus from those restaurants. The users can also refer to the reviews, and also write down their own reviews by creating a Zomato profile. The users can rate the restaurants they visited and also recommend them for others.

Download Zomato from Google Play Store

Discover and Explore the destination

The most reliable way to get routes and explore a site is of course Maps, even the paper maps have their beauty, and leaves a bit nostalgia if you ever had used one. They are, however, outdated and difficult to carry around. Now the smartphones have replaced the paper maps and work as a complete navigation system, in your trip. Some of the apps need internet connectivity that seems to be a drawback, while there are hands full of apps that lets the users to download and access them later.

Google Maps

This is not India specific. Google services are available all around the world. If you are looking for a perfect navigation solution, the first name that comes to anyone’s mind is of course Google Map, as it is known to be most accurate and easiest mapping and navigation solutions that offers free service to users globally.The app helps the users to find the places near by, and offers smooth navigation. There are 3D maps and Indoor maps as well. It also allows users to find routes and directions and calculate the estimated time to the destination. In case if you are not able to connect with internet then also you will get your correct routes, as Google Map offers offline support too. So the users can save the data of a specific place, and can access them later. Download Google Maps from Google Play Store

Just Dial

Just Dial is one of the best useful and interactive local search engines that allows the users to find literally anything in a given area. The app lets the user to find products and services quickly without having to search for or inquire locally. Users can search best restaurants, doctors, hotels, ATM’s and what not. The app also offers mapping navigation with GPS, and it also offers some special features like Hot Keys and ‘Near Me’ to offer the extreme search experience. You can discover the latest events and it shows what is happening in your city. You can even make voice calls to Just Dial operators to get voice assistance.

Download Just Dial From Google Play Store

There are some more apps like MapsOfIndia, MapMyIndia, Maps With Me Lite, Offline Map, TouristEye – Travel Guide, India Travel Guide by Tripso, Auto-Taxi Route and fare finder, Meru Cabs, India motor Driving Tips, to guide you through out your journey.

Other Apps

Apart from all the apps mentioned above, you may need to have some more apps to make your trip tension free and organize them in an efficient way. here they are.

Any.Do To-do List & Task List



Any.Do is a simple, easy to use app to remind you anything you want to do. The app alerts you to make sure that everything is done as you planned. Any.DO is not a travel specific app, but still it is useful in your trip through out, as it reminds you to pack your essentials, check the ticket status etc.

Download Any.Do app from Google Play Store

ATM Locator

ATM Locator helps to locate ATM’s near to you.

Download ATM Locator from Google Play Store.

XE Currency

This app converts all the world currency and offers live currency rates and charts. The rates refreshes every single minute to get the live rates, and it also stores the last updated figure, to refer even when there is no net connection.

Download XE Currency from Google Play Store

Google Translate

Google Translate is an amazing app to breakthrough the language barriers. It supports translation between 70 languages.The app translate speech, handwriting and even text in photos. Google Translate offers offline support too.

Download Google Translate from Google Play Store.

The list seems to cover much of the useful android travel apps. We wish you a happy and safe journey. If we skipped any of your favorite apps, please let us know through your comments.