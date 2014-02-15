Micromax Canvas duet 2 EG111 Quick Review

Micromax is steadily building up on their Canvas smartphones portfolio by introducing smartphones in every possible segment. The Micromax Canvas Duet 2 EG 111 which we had spotted earlier this week goes on sale from Filpkart. The smartphone is priced Rs. 15,990.

Display and appearance

The phone offers a 5.3 inch wide LCD TFT display with 1280 x 720p resolution. Canvas Duet 2 has a display similar to most other Canvas devices.

Power

The device is powered by a quad core processor clocked at 1.2 GHz. The 1.2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon quad core processor Cortex A5 processor is assisted by Adreno A203 GPU and 1 GB of RAM.

Specialty

The specialty of the phone is its CDMA capability. Canvas duet 2 is the second Micromax Canvas device to support CDMA on it. The first device was the Micromax Canvas Blaze that is locked to the MTS CDMA network This phone is not locked to any provider which means that the user can put SIM card of any CDMA network provider.

Battery

The battery is of 2300mAH capacity. The battery could last up to 6 hours on moderate usage. The display being LCD and larger than most mobiles could lead to more battery drainage on usage.

Other specifications and sensors

The device has connectivity options that are identical to most mid range smartphones. Accelerometer, magnetic, light and proximity sensors are found on this phone. Android 4.1.1 Jelly Bean OS runs on this phone which we know is dated. Micromax however is rolling out Android 4.4 Kitkat update in canvas devices running in MediaTek devices in August. This also mean that this device will not get Android update any time soon.

Price

The price of the phone is Rs.15990 which seems a bit on the higher side. The phones with similar price range and specifications are available for around Rs. 12000.

Also see the full specifications of Micromax Canvas duet 2 EG111