Lava Iris 504Q+ launched, Quick review, comparison

Lava has launched the successor to its yesteryear flagship handset Lava Iris 504Q. The new device will be called Lava Iris 504Q+ and will retain all the good features of the previous model. Lava has enhanced the gesture and voice control ability in the latest iteration of the device. The phone is priced Rs. 13,999.

Another area where Lava has improved in the phone is the rear camera, which now comes with a 10 MP Exmor R sensor. We will look into more details in the camera review section of this article. The Moto G now has more competition from the Indian handset manufacturers.

Let us now look into the specifications and features of Lava Iris 504Q+ and compare it with phones like Moto G, Lava Iris 550Q and Xolo 1010i.

Design

Lava has changed the design completely in this latest 504Q+ edition. The move from the Galaxy type design that has curved edges is a very welcome change. The Iris 504Q+ is rectangular in shape with no curved edges. The rear is absolutely flat and there is no bulge where the camera is present. The side bezels are kept thin, while the bottom bezel has the touch controls. The device is extremely thin and measures just 7.9 mm in thickness. The overall dimensions ranges 146.70 x 72.50 x 7.90 mm and weighs 149 g. Over all the design offers a premium look to this phone. The prime competitor Moto G fails against Lava 504Q+ in all design aspects. Moto G is much thicker than this phone and follows the same old Galaxy style design.

Display

The 5 inch wide display in the phone offers 1280 x 720p resolution. Dragon trail glass protect the display from accidental scratches. The One Glass solution technology gets the display more closer. The display is larger than the moto G display. The pixel density is bettery in moto G because it has a 720p resolution on a 4.5 inch display. So the display will be marginally better on moto G when compared to this phone. The pixel density of Lava 504Q+ display is ~294ppi, which is slightly lesser than the ~326 ppi offered by Moto G.

CPU, GPU and memory

Lava 504Q+ is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad core processor along with Mali 400 MP2 GPU. The chipset is presumably the MediaTek MT6582. The internal storage memory is 8 GB which can be expanded further 32 GB using a micro SD card. Lava has increased the internal storage in this device from 4 GB in previous model to 8 GB, evidently to compete with the storage offered by Moto G. The clock speed of the processor is increased from 1.2 GHz to 1.3 GHz. In comparison the performance of Moto G and Lava 504Q+ will be very much the same. The hardware is capable enough to run most graphic rich games and applications.

Camera

Camera is one area that Lava seems to have improvised a lot. The rear camera in this device comes with a 10 MP Exmor R sensor with 1/3.2 inch sensor size and 5P lens module. The front camera has a 2 MP sensor. The pixel size is larger at 1.4 micrometer, this helps in low light photography. The real quality of the camera can only be ascertained after we get hold of a real device in hand. Going through the specifications and features I have a feeling that it is a great camera. It can record 1080p full HD videos @30fps. Geo-tagging, panorama mode, touch to focus, smile and face detection, LED flash and HDR are the few of other camera features of Lava Iris 504Q+ The camera in Lava Iris 504Q+ is much better than the Moto G camera, an area where Moto G received some criticism from users and reviewers. Though the pixel size doesn’t add much to the picture quality, there is a huge difference in the maximum size of the image that can be captured by both devices. Moto G captures a maximum of 5 MP where as this phone, Lava can capture 10 MP images.

Connectivity and OS

There is nothing premium associated with the connectivity and OS of this phones. However we can find all the regular connectivity features that are found on mid range android devices. WiFi, Bluetooth, GPS, and micro USB are the connectivity features that are found on Lava 504Q+. Users also get 2G and 3G network connectivity options. Lava 504Q+ comes with a rather dated Android OS version. It comes with Android 4.2 Jelly Bean OS. Comparing to the Android 4.4.2 Kitkat OS of Moto G the OS is rather old.

Battery

The battery is of 2000 mAh capacity that offers upto 732 hours of standby time. The company has not mentioned the talk time offered by this phone. Moto G has got a battery with similar capacity, but a more recent OS could offer a better talk time, however it can only known from a hands on review of the device.

Pricing

Lava has priced this phone at Rs. 13,999. This is the same price at which Moto G sells in India. The hardware of the Lava Iris 504Q+ is highly appreciable. Had the company done justice with the software of this phone, it could have been a tough competitor to Moto G. However, if Lava decides to update the OS it no longer becomes a problem for the buyer. Lava Iris 504Q+ is a real good looking device with a great camera and hardware.

Below I have listed the key specification of Lava Iris 504Q+ along with Xolo Q1010i, Lava Iris 550Q and Moto G.