Lava Iris Phones to get Android Kitkat Update

Lava is prepping Android Kitkat update for their Iris phones. It is not clear whether the update will be available across all Iris smartphones. This post is inspired from the recent tweet on the official Lava twitter handle, that seeks user’s opinion on “Which of the following most affordable Lava smartphone with KitKat update? ”

They have given 3 options to choose from

1.Lava Iris 550Q

2. Lava Iris 450 Colour

3. Lava Iris 406Q

This may mean that all three phones are about to get the Kitkat update.

If Lava rolls out kitkat update to its customers, they will be the first major Indian mobile vendor to roll out Android Kitkat update. Earlier there were reports on Micromax planning its kitkat roll out sometime during August for all Canvas devices running on MediaTek processors.

The recent Xolo handsets also comes with the tag “upgradeable to Android Kitkat.” All these point to a direction that the Lava Iris, Micromax canvas and Xolo handsets will receive the Kitkat update very soon. And we might see it happen in May itself.

So far, Wicked Leak is the only domestic mobile vendor who has rolled out Kitkat update on their device.

In the past two weeks Lava had been aggressively pushing new devices into the market. All of them belonging to the Iris series. The newly launched devices by the company includes Lava Iris Pro 20, Lava Iris 504Q+, Lava Iris 550Q, Lava Iris 406Q, Lava Iris 450 colour and Lava Qpad e704.

There is no official word from Lava about the update. But the recent tweet has got enough to speculate. So Kitkat is coming to Lava.