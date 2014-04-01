LG L90 Dual quick review, comparison

LG launched L90 Dual phone few days ago. LG L90 Dual is LG’s budget android phone with mid range pricing. This phone is priced Rs. 17,499 in India. The hardware specifications of LG L90 Dual is similar to Motorola Moto G Dual.

One of the key aspects of this phone is that it comes with Android 4.4.2 Kitkat OS, which is the most recent Android version available. LG L90 has got a good battery, and since the phone runs Kitkat OS, the power consumption in this phone is low, which gives extended talk time and stand by to this phone

Let’s now take a quick look at what this phone offers the buyers.

Design and external appearance

LG L90 has got a conventional Android smartphone look, something what we have seen with Galaxy Android phones. The design is identical to Galaxy phones with thin bezels on either side. At the bottom there are touch sensitive control keys. A thin metal beading runs around the phone that offers a premium look and feel to the phone. Overall the phone looks good on its exterior, though the conventional design have started looking old fashioned these days. The weight of the phone is just 126 grams which is very light. Overall dimensions ranges 131.6 x 66 x 9.7 mm.

Display

LG L90 features a 4.7 inch display, a size comfortable enough to carry around, not too big and not small either. The display offers 960 x 540 pixels qHD resolution with 16 M colors and ~234 ppi pixel density. It is disappointing when we compare it with phones in the same price range. LG could have opted for an HD at least. Moto G with much lower price tag offers HD resolution on its display. L90 comes with Gorilla Glass 2 protection. Overall the display configurations are not very impressive for an 18K phone, given the fact that there are n number of phones with HD and FHD resolutions that are available at this price point. We will look into that in the comparison chart given at the end of this review.

CPU, GPU and Memory

LG L90 is powered by a Quad-core 1.2 GHz Cortex-A7 CPU paired with Adreno 305 GPU. Qualcomm MSM8226 Snapdragon 400 is the chipset used. We can find this hardware in most mid range phones. Motorola Moto G uses the same hardware. The processor is powerful enough for multi tasking and playing games. The 1 GB RAM in the device ably assists the performance of this phone. L90 comes with 8 GB internal storage memory. This can be expanded further up to 32 GB using a microSD card. Overall the hardware specifications are good enough for a mid range phone.

Camera

The primary camera in the rear comes with an 8 MP sensor. The camera is capable of recording 1080p full HD videos. Other features in the camera includes 4x Digital Zoom, Multi point focus, Cheese shutter, Geo-tagging, HDR effect, LED flash and Sweep Panorama. The front camera has a 1.3 MP sensor, which can take decent selfies and helps in video chats.

Connectivity and Sensors

LG L90 comes with all connectivity features that we normally find in Android smartphones. It comes with WiFi 802.11 b/g with hotspot, Bluetooth V4.0 with A2DP, GPS with A-GPS and micro USB port V2.0. The phone supports all GSM band on both SIM slots and HSDPA 900 / 1900 / 2100 3G network bands. It offers downloads speeds of HSDPA, 21 Mbps; HSUPA, 5.76 Mbps. Accelerometer, proximity and magnetic sensors are found in this device. There is nothing special in terms of connectivity options available in this device. Given the price of the device we expected NFC in this device, however it is not present in this phone.

Battery

LG has made reasonable consideration in the battery department of this phone. The phone comes with a 2540 mAh lithium Ion battery, which as we discussed above gives a good stand by and talk time to this phone. The Kitkat OS won’t drain the battery as much as the earlier version of the OS. The qHD resolution of the display also lowers power consumption.

Price and Conclusion

The price of the LG L90 online is Rs. 17,499. The specification of LG L90 is impressive for a mid range Android Phone. The phone has got powerful hardware and most recent software. The camera is also impressive, but at this price point the company could have opted for bigger sensor for the primary camera. Though we cannot judge a camera by its pixel count, most other phones in this price segment comes with cameras with bigger sensors. The display is the most disappointing in this phone because it offers just 540p resolution. We feel that LG has over priced this product. Had this phone priced around 15K it could have created an impression among the buyers. But this phone is still cheaper than Samsung Galaxy Grand 2.

Below I have listed the key specifications of this phone along with other phones with similar hardware like Motorola Moto G and Samsung Galaxy Grand 2.