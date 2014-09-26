Intex Aqua Star HD launched for Rs. 8,690

Intex has launched Aqua Star HD 5-inch Android phone in India. The price of the device at launch is Rs. 8,690. This is a dual SIM phone that runs Android 4.4.2 Kitkat OS out-of-the-box.

The phone features a 5 inch display that offers 1280 x 720p HD resolution. It is powered by a 1.3 GHz quad core processor along with 1 GB RAM and Mali Graphics. MediaTek MT6582M is the chipset used. There is 8 GB of internal storage memory, which can be expanded further 32 GB using a microSD card.

The device has got a slim profile with 8.1 mm thickness. It weighs 150 gram. The rear of the device has leather like textural finish. It will be available in black and gray colors, and comes with covers in red, white, black and maroon. The rear camera has got a 13 MP sensor and the front camera has got a 5 MP sensor.

The specialty of the phone is its easy accessibility to the apps through draw short cuts to Whatsapp (W), Facebook (S), Music (M) and dialer screen(C).

Key specifications of Intex Aqua Star HD are listed below: