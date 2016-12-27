Asus Zenfone Go 4.5 4G ZB450KL now available on Amazon for 6,999

Asus Zenfone Go 4.5 4G (ZB450KL) is now available on Amazon India store for Rs. 6,999. Asus Zenfone Go 4.5 4G is a gradual progression from the Asus Zenfone Go 3G devices. The internal specifications remains more or less the same. It is a dual SIM phone (4G + 4G) with dual standby (micro+nano). Android v6.0 Marshmallow operating system runs on it.

The phone features a 4.5 inch FWVGA capacitive touch screen with 854 x 480 pixels resolution. A 1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 quad core processor powers the device and pairs with Adreno 306 GPU. There is 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage expandable up to 128 GB. The phone features a 2070mAh removable battery.

Asus Zenfone Go 4.5 4G features an 8MP rear camera with LED flash and a 2MP front facing camera. The overall dimensions ranges between 66.7 x 136.5 x 3.6~11.2 mm and it weighs 136 grams.

Asus Zenfone Go 4.5 4G specifications

4.5 inch FWVGA capacitive touchs creen

854 x 480 pixels

1 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 quad core

Adreno 306 GPU

1GB of RAM

8GB internal storage

microSD card up to 128GB

8MP rear camera with LED flash

2MP front camera

2070 mAh battery

66.7 x 136.5 x 3.6~11.2 mm

136 grams

4G LTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

Asus Zenfone Go 4G is available in Glacier Grey, Silver Blue, Sheer Gold and Glamor Red colors. As mentioned above it is now avaible from Amazon.in for Rs.6,999. The retail store availability will follow in the coming days.