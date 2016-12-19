Coolpad Changer S1 launched; comes with 5.5 inch display, Snapdragon 821

Coolpad Changer S1 is going to be the flagship device for 2017 for the Chinese phone maker CoolPad. Coolpad together with LeEco has launched this device with high end specifications. The phone features a 5.5 inch full HD device with 450 nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut.It is powered by a 2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor with Adreno 530 GPU.

Coolpad Changer S1 comes in two memory variants, one with 4GB RAM/64GB storage and other with 6GB RAM/128GB storage. Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EUI 5.8 runs on this device. There is a 16 MP rear camera with Dual tone flash and Phase detection auto focus. Besides, there is an 8MP front facing camera.

On the audio front the device features a Harman Kardon amplifier and comes with AKG N18 custom headphones for Hi-Fi CDLA (Continual Lossless Digital Audio) audio.

Coolpad Changer S1 specifications

5.5 inch full HD device with 450 nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut

2.35GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 821 64-bit processor

Adreno 530 GPU

4GB RAM/64GB and 6GBRAM/128GB storage variants

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with EUI 5.8

Unibody all metal design

finger print sensor

4070 mAh battery with fast charging

16 MP rear camera with Dual tone flash and Phase detection auto focus (quick 0.1-second focus)

8MP front camera

151.4×74.7×7.5mm

Weight: 168g

4G + 4G nano SIM

Type- c usb port

Coolpad Changer S1 price

Coolpad Changer S1 comes Champagne Gold, Black Night and Black Streamer colors. The phones are priced at 2499 yuan (US$ 359 / Rs. 24,380 approx.) for the 4GB RAM with 64GB version, 2699 yuan (US$ 388 / Rs. 26,335 approx.) for the 6GB RAM with 64GB version and the 6GB RAM with 128GB version costs 3199 yuan (US$ 460 / Rs. 31,200 approx.).

Coolpad Changer S1 comparison

At this given price point Coolpad Changer 1S will be competing with OnePlus 3T and the newly launched Nubia Z11. Both these phones carry similar price tags and the specifications are more or less identical.