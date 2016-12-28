Coolpad Cool1 in India from January 5; features 5.5 inch display, 4GB RAM for 13999

Coolpad Cool1 is now in India. The device will be available from January 5 for a price of Rs.13999. Meanwhile, the company had launched a device called Coolpad Note 3s just few weeks ago. Coolpad Cool1 comes with some impressive specifications and features.

It features a 5.5 inch Full HD IPS display. An Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.2GHz A53 CPUs) with Adreno 510 GPU powers this device. There is 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage in this device. It is a 4G Dual SIM (nano + nano) phone.

Android 6.0 Marshmallow is the OS in this phone. The overall dimensions ranges between 152 × 74.8 × 8.2mm. It weighs 167 grams. The battery capacity is 4060 mAh and it comes with fast charging technology.

Coolpad Cool1 has a dual 13-megapixel rear cameras with f/2.0 aperture. The camera features phase-detection auto-focus (PDAF), dual-tone LED flash offering depth sensing and bokeh. Besides, there is an n 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The finger print sensor acts in 0.15 sec. The phone will be available in Gold and silver color variants.

Coolpad Cool1 specifications

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display

450nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.2GHz A53 CPUs)

Adreno 510 GPU

4GB of RAM

32GB of internal storage

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

4G VoLTE

4G Dual SIM (nano + nano)

4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4/5 GHz),Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB Type C

Fast finger print sensor (0.15 sec)

13MP dual rear cameras

dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 4K video recording, 720p slow motion at 120fps

8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens

Coolpad Cool1 is the most expensive phone yet from Coolpad to reach India. Almost all other phones are priced under 10000. It will be displayed on this page once it goes online.