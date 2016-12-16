Flipkart Big shopping Days from Dec 18th; OnePlus 3 under 20000, e3 power for 7499 and more

Flipkart Big shopping Days starts from December 18th and ends on December 21st. Flipkart may extend the ending date depending on the outcome of the sale. Big shopping days page of flipkart highlights deals that are mostly on mobile phones and gadget. This category for Flipkart has always been the best sellers in the previous sales.

Updated on December 17

Flipkart Big shopping Days Discount offers

Out of the sale, one such deals stands out which is that of the OnePlus 3. This device gets an 8000 flat discount as the price drops to 18,999. It is an irresistible deal for those looking for a great mobile phone. Though the actual prices are not shown, we can easily read it as 18,999.

Other device that gets discounts includes the Moto E3 power, iPhone 6, Lenovo K5 note, LeEco Le2, Samsung Galaxy On8, Samsung Galaxy On Nxt, Lenovo phab 2 and another mystery device that is about to get a flat 12000 Rupees on December 17th.

Besides these there are more offers on electronics and home appliances category. Banks may also come up with discounts for those using their credit and debit cards. However, none of those offers are seen the Flipkart Big shopping Days sale page.

For most of these devices this could be the best buying opportunity. So make use of it.