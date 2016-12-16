Huawei Honor Magic launched; comes with 5.09 inch display and 4GB RAM

Huawei has launched its premium phone Honor Magic at an event in China. It is comes with a price tag of 3699 Yuan which approximately 36100 Indian Rupees. Huawei may bring this device to India next year as its 2017 flagship phone.

The design of the phone is quite different from what we have experienced with other phones. It has got 3D curved glass on the front as well as the rear. The SIM trays are located on either sides of the phone. It is compact and light weight. The dimensions ranges between 146.1×69.9x 7.8mm and it weighs 145 grams. Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with Honor Magic Live OS runs on this Honor Magic, an upgrade to Android Nougat is more likely.

Huawei Honor Magic features a 5.09-inch (2560 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD AMOLED 3D curved glass display. Huawei’s own Octa-Core Kirin 950 (2.3GHz 4 x A72 + 1.8GHz 4 x A53) 16nm processor with Mali T880-MP4 GPU. There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage in this device.

The rear camera is a 12MP unit while the front camera is an 8MP unit. A 2900 mAh battery offers power to this device. Honor Magic is equipped with fast charging technology that charges the device up to 70% in 20 minutes and up to 90% in 30 minutes.

Honor magic comes in Golden back and Porcelain white colors

Huawei Honor Magic specifications

5.09-inch Quad HD AMOLED 3D curved glass display

2560 x 1440 pixels

Octa-Core Kirin 950 (2.3GHz 4 x A72 + 1.8GHz 4 x A53) 16nm processor

Mali T880-MP4 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

12 MP rear camera

12MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash, f/2.2 aperture, 6P lens, 1.4um pixel size

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual SIM

4G + 4G

Finger print sensor

2900 mAh battery with rapid charge

146.1×69.9x 7.8mm

145 grams

Other features in this phone includes FaceCode Intelligent Recognition, DeepThink and Finger print sensor built into the home button.

