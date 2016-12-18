Intex IT PB 11K Power Bank 11000 mAh now at 699 on Flipkart

Intex IT PB 11K Power Bank 11000 mAh gets a massive price cut as part of the Flipkart big shopping days offers. This device now sells at 699 Rupees on Flipkart. The original price of this power bank is 2300 Rupees. A power bank is often a handy accessory especially for those who travels a lot. At least once we have experienced a situations like the phone ran out of power when we need it the most.

In most cases, a power plug may not be available everywhere we go. And even if it is available we need to wait for several minutes at least to get some charge into the phone. In a worst possible scenario we may not be carrying the charging adaptor with us. We can avoid these things if we have a power bank with us in our pocket.

Intex IT PB 11K Power Bank 11000 mAh Specifications

Lithium ion battery

micro connector

11000 mAh storage capacity

3 USB 2.0 charging ports

torch

142mm width

63mm height

26mm depth

280 gram weight

1 year Intex warranty

Intex IT PB 11K Power Bank on flipkart for 699 Rupees.

This offer may not be available after the big shopping days offer period of December 18 to December 22.