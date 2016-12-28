LYF Water 3 now on flipkart for 6599; features 5.5 HD display, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM

Lyf Water 3 is the latest phone from the Reliance. The specifications of the phone is such that it can compete any path breaking Chinese phones now available in the market. Needless to say that it is a 4G VoLTE phone.

Lyf Water 3 features a 5.5 inch HD display. An Octa-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 (Cortex A53 – 4×1.5GHz + 4×1.2GHz) processor along with Adreno 405 GPU powers this device. There is 2GB of RAM and 16GB of internal storage memory.

The rear camera is a 13MP unit. A 13MP resolution camera is not very common in phones with price under 7000. Besides, there is a 5MP front facing camera. It is a dual SIM phone (micro +nano). The battery capacity is 3000 mAh. The overall dimensions ranges between 156.6× 77× 7.7mm and it weighs 164.6 grams. The only low side is the Android 5.1 (Lollipop) OS which is not the latest.

Lyf Water 3 specifications

5.5 inch HD display

Octa-Core 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 (Cortex A53 – 4×1.5GHz + 4×1.2GHz) processor

Adreno 405 GPU

2 GB of RAM

16 GB internal storage

microSD cards up to 32GB

Dual SIM (micro +nano)

13MP auto focus rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture

5MP front-facing camera

156.6× 77× 7.7mm

164.6 grams

4G Vo LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

3000 mAh battery

LYF water 3 is available in Silver color. It is exclusively available from Flipkart for Rs.6599. A warranty of 2 years is included.