Moto M XT1663 with all metal body launched; Price starts at 15999

Motorola has launched its first moto phone with an all metal body. The new phone, Moto M, features a 5.5 inch full HD IPS LCD display. With all the given specifications and a highly aggressive pricing Moto M have all the ingredients to become a game changer. The price of the phone starts from 15999.

As usual with Motorola phones, this phone too is exclusive on flipkart. The sale starts from today midnight. It will be available in Gold and silver color variants. Citibank credit card holders gets a flat 1000 Rupees discount and there is option to get additional 2000 Rupees by exchanging your old phone.

Here are the versions available:

Moto M (Gold) 3GB RAM/ 16GB storage.

Moto M (Gold) 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage.

The phone is powered by a 2.2 GHz MTK Helio P15 64-bit processor. The phone comes in two memory versions. One with 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and other with 4GB RAM/ 64GB. The storage is expandable up to 128GB using a microSD card. The 4GB RAM /64 GB storage version of the phone is priced at 17999. Besides this all the other features and specifications are common on both phones.

The rear camera in the phone is a 16MP unit and the front camera is an 8MP unit. Overall dimensions rages between 151.35mmx75.35mmx7.85mm and it weighs 163 grams. The battery capacity of the phone is 3050mAh. The Nano SIM slots supports 4G network cards on both slots. Moto M is splash proof too.

Moto M does not come with a headset inside the box. Meanwhile the Moto M buyers can also buy a Moto Pulse 2 Headset at Rs. 499 after a flat 1000 rupees from the original price. EMI option starts with 776 Rupees per month.

Moto M XT1663 specifications