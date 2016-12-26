Moto Z is gets Android 7.0 Nougat update; brings in day dream support

Moto Z Android 7.0 Nougat OTA update rolls out for phones in India

Moto Z becomes one of the few phones to run Android 7.0 Nougat OS on it. Motorola phones, are traditionally among the first to receive Android OS updates and the tradition continues. The ownership change from Google to Lenovo has not effected this. Though the lower rung version are not receiving the updates as fast as it used to be. The Moto Z Force also gets the Android Nougat 7.0 update along with Moto Z. The global Nougat update for these phones, however, had started in November.

Moto Z Android 7.0 Nougat update

Moto Z Android 7.0 Nougat update brings DayDream support which is only available on Google Pixel phones in India. The OTA update has started rolling out. The update brings in all the good features of Nougat to the Moto Z. Besides, there are security patches for the device. The download size is around 1.4GB.

Meanwhile, few other Motorola phone will also be getting Nougat update in the coming weeks. Motorola has confirmed the update for the following phones.