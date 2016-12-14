Nubia Z11 and N1 launched for 29999 and 11999 Rupees respectively

Nubia has launched two new phones in India. The Nubia Z11 and N1 belongs to two different price segments. Nubia Z11 is the premium device among two with a high end Snapdragon processor and 6GB of RAM. Nubia N1, on the other hand, is a midrange price segment phone. Both phones have all metal uni-body designs.

Nubia Z11 features a 5.5 inch fullHD display that offers 1080p resolution. A 2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU powers this device. There is 6GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. The storage can be expanded further using a microSD card up to 200GB. Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0 is the OS in this device.

It has got a 16MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera. Overall dimensions rages between 151.8×72.3×7.50mm and it weighs 162 grams. Nubia Z11 has a hybrid slim slot that doubles up as a microSD card slot. It supports 4G. There is finger print sensor in this phone. The battery capacity is 3000 mAh.

Nubia N1 comes with a 5.5 inch full HD display. A 1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU powers the device. There is 3GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in this phone. Storage is further expandable using a microSD card slot. Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0 is the OS in this phone.

There is a 13MP rear camera and a 13MP front camera in Nubia N1. There is finger print sensor in this phone, and the battery capacity is 5000 mAh.

Nubia Z11 specifications

5.5 inch full HD 2.5D border less display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2.15GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 64-bit Quad-Core 14nm processor with Adreno 530 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB internal storage

microSD card slot up to 200GB

Dual Hybrid SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

dual-tone LED Flash, IMX298 sensor, OIS, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, 6P lens

8MP front-facing camera, 5P lens, f/2.4 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens

151.8×72.3×7.50mm; Weight: 162g

4G + 4G

finger print sensor

3000 mAh battery with quick charge

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0

Nubia N1 specifications

5.5 inch full HD display

1.8 GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with up to 550MHz Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM

64GB internal storage

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with nubia UI 4.0

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, 5P lens

13MP front camera

finger print sensor

4G + 4G

5000 mAh battery

Both phones will be exclusively available from Amazon.in. Nubia Z11 has a price tag of 29999 Rupees while the price tag on Nubia N1 reads 11999. Both phones will be available for pre-order from December 16. It is interesting to see the the Nubia Z11 is priced identical to that of the newly launched OnePlus 3T.