OnePlus 3 sale is on: sells for 18999 on December 18th at 4 PM on Flipkart

OnePlus 3 sale is really happening on December 18th on Flipkart. Amidst confusion after Carl Pei raising flag on Flipkart’s OnePlus 3 discount sale, the shopping platform goes ahead with their plans. Flipkart has unveiled the price of OnePlus 3 on its big shopping days page. Previously blackened out, the ad now displays the price of OnePlus 3 as 18999 and the time of sale is at 4 PM on December 18th. For those trying to buying a flagship phone from a reputed company for a discount price, this is the right opportunity. By all probability the sale may not last long because of the huge rush bound to happen on 18th.

OnePlus recently launched a ramped up version of OnePlus 3 called OnePlus 3T. It is up on sale on Amazon.in. OnePlus has exclusive sale contract with Amazon.in. So, it is unclear on how Flipkart sells the device on its website, and with such a huge discount amounting to almost 9000 Rupees from the original price. Carl Pei even questioned Flipkart’s intentions over twitter where he shared his concern over the sale with Sachin Bansal. Flipkart moving ahead with the sale indicates that there is some kind of deal between both parties. The underlining fact is that the sale is on.

The OnePlus 3 Sale on Flipkart

OnePlus 3 Specifications

5.5 inch Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with full HD

1920 x 1080p resolution 401 ppi pixel density

Fast finger print scannner (<0.2 seconds), ceramic coated

OxygenOS based on Android Marshmallow 6.0.1

2.2GHz + 1.6GHz Kryo Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 quad core processor

Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB internal memory (UFS 2.0 Flash Storage)

dual nano SIM (4G +4G)

NFC

type – C USB

3000 mAh battery

Dash charge ( 60% charge in 30 minutes)

153mmx 7mm x 75mm

159 grams

