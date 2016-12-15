Panasonic p88 with 5.3 inch HD display launched for 9290 Rupees

Panasonic has launched a new device under the 10000 Rupees category. The new phone, Panasonic p88, features a 5.3 inch HD display. It carries a price tag of 9290 Rupees. It is a dual SIM phone with 4G + 4G network connectivity. Panasonic being a offline retail brand, the phones will be available from the stores across India in Gold and Charcoal gray colour options.

A 1.25 GHz quad-core processor powers the Panasonic p88 paired with 2GB of RAM. There is 16GB of expandable internal storage in this device. It has a metal frame and runs Android 6.0 (Marshmallow). The back of the phone has got a textured finish. There is a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera in this device.

Panasonic p88 specifications

5.3 inch HD IPS on-cell 2.5D curved Asahi glass display

1.25GHz quad-core processor

2GB of RAM

16GB internal storage

microSD card up to 128GB

Dual SIM (4G + 4G)

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

13 MP rear camera with triple LED flash

5 MP front camera with LED flash

8.35mm thick

156 grams weight

4G +4G

2600 mAh battery

Android phones under 10000 being a highly competitive segment, Panasonic should have considered adding more specs to P88. A finger print sensor and a bigger battery could have added more value to this product.