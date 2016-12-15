Buying a premium Android phone? then try OnePlus 3T

Are you planning to buy a premium Android phone? What if you get all the specifications and features you require in a 30000 Rupees phone. Yes, I am talking about the all new OnePlus 3T. It is a spiced up version of OnePlus 3, but it is not just that, but even more. OnePlus 3T has got the style and power incorporated in its beautifully crafted phone. All the specs in this phone are high end and current. You won’t find better specifications on any other phone available today in India. Let’s now look into the specifications and features of OnePlus 3T.

OnePlus 3T features a 5.5 inch Optic AMOLED Full HD capacitive touch screen with 1920 x 1080 pixels resolution and 401 PPI pixel density. A Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 821 MSM8996 Pro (2.35 GHz) quad core processor paired with Adreno 530 GPU. There is 6GB LPDDR4 RAM and option of 64GB and 128GB storage to choose from. The dual nano SIM slots support 4G on both slots. NFC, Bluetooth 4.2 and reversible type-C connector are the other connectivity options.

The quality of 16MP rear camera is far superior to other phones in the same category that has same camera resolution. Early reviews and samples proves that it is even better than the one in OnePlus 3. The camera (f/2.0 Aperture, 1.12 µm Pixel size) has high speed autofocus technology (PDAF), updated Electronic (EIS) and Optical (OIS) stabilization technologies. Saphire glass gives additional durability and prevents scratches. The 16MP front camera is equally good. With f/2.0 Aperture, 1.0 µm Pixel size it captures low light selfies and videos in high clarity.

The Oxygen OS gives you the goodness feel of Stock Android with even better customisation options. It is based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Overall dimensions ranges between 153mm x 0.7mm x 7.5mm and it weighs 159 grams.

OnePlus 3T specifications

5.5 inch Optic AMOLED Full HD capacitive touchscreen

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 821 MSM8996 Pro (2.35 GHz) quad core processor

Adreno 530 GPU

6GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB / 128 GB (UFS 2.0 Flash Storage)

4G + 4G

Dual Nano SIM

NFC enabled, Bluetooth 4.2and reversible type-C connector

3400 mAh battery (Dash Charge (5V 4A) technology)

16MP rear camera (f/2.0 Aperture, 1.12 µm Pixel size)

16MP front camera(f/2.0 Aperture, 1.0 µm Pixel size)

gun metal finish

153mm x 0.7mm x 7.5mm

159 grams

OnePlus 3T is currently available on Amazon.in. The 64 GB storage version of the phone carries a price tag of 29999 Rupees, while the 128GB sibling has a 34999 price tag. Amazon has already received bookings of more than 2 lakh phones after 12th December. It is already a #1 best seller on Amazon in the Electronics category.