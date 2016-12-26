Redmi Note 4 coming soon; Xiaomi launches Mi Explorers program in India

Ahead of the launch of Redmi Note 4 in India, Xiaomi brings back the Mi Explorer programme. Mi Explorers programme is not new as we have seen it before the Redmi Note 3 launch as well. By all means Xiaomi does not want to take risk with the user experience.

Xiaomi launches only one device at a time for a year or so and give full focus and attention on this product to make it most successful. This has worked for the company till now. The Redmi Note 3, for example, is the most successful mobile launches in the country. It is arguably the best phone under 1000 Rupees at present. Xiaomi expects even better results from Redmi Note 4.

In order to become eligible in this program

one need to be a hardcore Xiaomi fan

submit the entries before 30th December, 2016 (Friday)

pass challenging missions

Redmi Note 4 was launched in China back in August this year. India will get the device in January or February. Those interested in the program can apply through this page.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 may arrive with a Snapdragon processor in India. Chinese edition phone has a MediaTekHelio X20 SoC. Somehow, Snapdragon processor phones have more acceptance in our country.