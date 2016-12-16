Swipe Elite Max with 4GB RAM, 32GB storage launched for 10999 Rupees

Swipe Elite Max launches in India for 10999 Rupees. This device comes with some impressive specification and features like finger print sensor. It features a 5.5 inch full HD 5 point touch screen display.

A 1.4 GHz octa core Snapdragon 430 Qualcomm MSM8937 chipset powers this device. There is 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Storage is further expandable up to 64GB. The rear camera resolution is 13MP and that of the front camera is 8MP. The dual SIM card slot supports 4G on both slots. The battery capacity of the phone is 3000 mAh.

The overall dimensions ranges between 76.6 mm x 155 mm x 7.7mm. Android Marshmallow 6.0 runs on this phone.

While the specifications, features and pricing are impressive in this device, the phone’s design may be a set back. It has got a rather outdated design that may not appeal to most of the new phone buyers. Swipe Elite Max is available exclusively on flipkart.