Swipe Konnect 4G becomes the cheapest 4G VoLTE phone with price Rs. 2799

Which is the cheapest 4G VoLTE phone now in India? We seems to have an answer now with the launch of Swipe Konnect 4G.

Swipe has launched the cheapest 4G Volte phone in India. This is amidst the speculation that the Reliance jio will soon launched a series of cheapest 4G VoLTE phones with price tags around Rs. 1000.

The specifications of Swipe Konnect 4G is almost identical to that of the Swipe Elite Star. However, the RAM and storage are halved. The phone features a 4 inch WVGA capacitive touch display. It is powered by a 1.5 GHz Quad core processor. There is 512 MB of RAM and 4GB of internal storage memory expandable up to 32GB using a microSD card. The 5MP rear camera records 720p videos and there is a 1.3MP VGA front camera. OTG is supported.

Swipe Konnect 4G supports Reliance Jio 4G network. This becomes a better option than to buy a reliance JioFi router at Rs. 1999 because you can make direct calls from this phone. It runs Android v6.0 Marshmallow and features a 2000 mAh battery.

Swipe Konnect 4G specifications

4-inch WVGA display

800×480 pixels resolution

1.5GHz quad-core processor

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

512 MB RAM

4GB internal storage

5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash

1.3-megapixel front camera

2000 mAh battery

4G + 4G

WiFi, WiFi Hotspot, Bluetooth, FM Radio and GPS

OTG supported

119 grams

Swipe Konnect 4G is exclusively available from Shopclues for Rs. 2799.