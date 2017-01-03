Top 10 best phones under 15000 Rupees (December, 2016, 4G)

The article here contains the best phones under 15000 Rupees which is now available in India

Which is the best phone under 15000 Rupees? We will now try to find out which phone is the best phone under this price category. While most of these phones shares identical specifications, all of them have some good features and not so good features. The discretion lies with the buyer.

All these phones listed here are the best phones under 15000 Rupees. Some have durable battery compared to others, some others have better display and some have better looks. As the saying goes, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Some of these phones have prices slightly over 15000 but are included in this list because the differences are marginal. And the offers often brings the prices of these phones under 15000.

This list is updated daily to adjust the possible change of rates and stock availability.

These are the best phones under 15000 Rupees

Xiaomi Mi Max (6.44 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 4850 mAh) – 14999

Lenovo Phab 2 Plus (6.4 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13 MP, 4G VoLTE, 4050 mAh) – 14999

Moto G4 Plus (5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000 mAh) – 13999

Moto M (5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3050mAh) – 15999

Samsung On8 (5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3300 mAh) – 15990

LeEco Le2 (5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000 mAh) – 13999

Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 (5.5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13MP, 4G VolLTE, 3300 mAh) – 15999

Gionee S6S (5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3150mAh) – 15129

Vivo V3 Gold (5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 2550mAh) – 14499

Huawei Honor 5x (5.5 inch FHD, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000mAh) – 13,390

Coolpad Cool 1 (5.5 inch FHD, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 4000 mAh) – 13999

Xiaomi Mi max (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 14,999

On amazon

Status: Unavailable

Colors: Gold, Silver, Gray

Key Specs:

6.44 inch FHD display

1.8 GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 64-bit Hexacore processor

3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

16 MP rear camera

5 MP front camera

Android Marshmallow 6.0.1

4G + 4G (VoLTE)

4850 mAh battery

173.1 x 88.3 x 7.5mm

Best things about this Phone

Extra big display

Good camera units

Finger print sensor

fast processor

no heating issues

Xiaomi Mi Max is currently my first choice among the best phones under 15000 Rupees. The phone has good features and specifications to become the best phone in this category. It offers best value for money for the buyers.

Lenovo Phab 2 Plus (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Amazon.in for Rs.14,999

Status: Available

Colors: Champagne gold, gunmetal gray

Key Specs

6.4 inch IPS FullHD display

2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3

1.3 GHz MT8783 64-bit Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM, 32 GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

Android V6.0 Marshmallow OS

13 MP rear camera

8 MP front camera

4G + 4G (VoLTE)

metal body

finger print sensor

4050 mAh

174 x 6 x 88 mm; 218 grams

Best things about this Phone

Extra large display

Finger print sensor

Extra big battery

Dolby Atmos, JBL Hybrid Earphones

full metal body

Moto G4 Plus (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Amazon for 13999

Status: Available

Colors: Black, White

Key Specs:

5.5 inch FHD display; Corning Gorilla glass 3

1.5 GHz MSM8952 Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 617 octa-core processor

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

16 MP rear camera with PDAF

5 MP wide angle front camera

Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow

Dual micro-SIM dual-standby (4G+3G)

3000 mAh battery

153 x 77 x 10 mm: 154 gram

Best things about this Phone

Fast finger print sensor

Good Camera units

Fast processor

Moto M (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 15,999

Status: Unavailable

Colors: Gold, Silver

Key Specs

5.5 inch Full HD Display

2.2 GHz

MTK Helio P15 64-bit octa core Processor

Android Marshmallow 6.0.1

3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

16 MP rear camera with PDAF

8 MP front camera

4G + 4G VoLTE

3050 mAh battery

151.35 x 75.35 x 7.85 mm

163 grams

Best things about this Phone

Fast finger print sensor

Good camera units

Powerful processor

Water repellent

Good audio

This phone gets offers from flipkart. So the price often comes below 15000 Rupees. This is the reason why this phone is included in the list of best phones under 15000 Rupees category.

Samsung On8 (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 15,990

Status: Available

Colors: Gold, Black, White

Key Specs

5.5 inch Full HD super AMOLED display

1.6 GHz S5E7580 (Exynos 7580) octa core processor

3GB RAM, 16 GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

4G + 4G VoLTE

Android Marshmallow 6

151.7 x 76 x 7.8mm

3300 mAh battery

Best things about this Phone

Good camera

Great display

From Samsung brand

LeEco Le2 (3GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 14,576

On Snapdeal for Rs. 13,999

Status: Available

Color: Rose Gold

Key specs:

5.5 inch FHD IPS display

Gorilla Glass 3

1.8 GHz Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652

3GB RAM, 64GB storage, no micrSD card support

16 MP rear camera

8 MP front camera

EUI 5.8 based on Android Marshmallow

4G + 4G VoLTE

151.1 x 74.2 x 7.5 mm

153 grams

3000 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

large internal storage

near zero bezels

Finger print sensor

Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

Key Specs

5.5 inch HD Super AMOLED Display

1.6 GHz Octa-core S5E7870 (Exynos 7870) processor

2GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Android Marshmallow 6 OS

3300 mAh battery

152 x 79 x 8mm; 172 grams

4G + 4G VoLTE

Best things about this phone

From brand Samsung

Good display

Above average camera

Samsung J7 2016 is one of the best selling phones on Flipkart even today. This phone is included in the list of best phones under 15000 Rupees because the on going discounts on the merchant sites brings down the price below 15000 Rupees.

Gionee S6S (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 15,850 (Mocha gold) & Rs. 15,129 (white)

On Snapdeal for Rs. 15,242

Status: Available

Colors: Mocha Gold, White

Key Specs:

5.5 inch IPS FHD display

1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa core processor

3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

13MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Android v6 Marshmallow

3150mAH

4G + 4G

155 x 76 x 8 mm; 168 grams

Best things about this phone

Good Camera units

Fast finger print sensor

Vivo V3 Gold (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for 14,499

Status: out of stock

Colors: Gold, Rose gold

Key specs:

5 inch HD display

1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 Octa-core processor

3GB RAM, 32GB ROM

microSD card up to 128GB

13 MP rear camera

5 MP front camera

4G + 4G (Hybrid)

Android Lollipop 5.1

Finger print sensor

2550 mAh battery

143.6 x 71 x 7.5 mm

Best things about this phone

Good camera units

Available from retails outlets also

Huawei Honor 5X (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

On Flipkart for 13,390

Status: out of stock

Colors: Gold, Gray

Key Specs:

5.5 inch full HD display

1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 MSM8939V2 octa core processor

2GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

13 MP rear camera

5 MP front camera

Huawei EMUI 3.1 based on Android Lollipop 5.1

4G + 4G

Fingerprint sensor

3000 mAh battery

151.3 x 76.3 x 8.15 mm

Best things about this phone

Good Camera units

Finger print sensor

Good display

Coolpad Cool1 (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Coming Soon on Amazon.in for Rs. 13,999

Colors: Gold, silver

Key Specs:

5.5-inch Full HD IPS in-cell display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.2GHz A53 CPUs)

Adreno 510 GPU

4GB of RAM, 32GB storage

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

4G VoLTE

4G Dual SIM (nano + nano)

4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4/5 GHz),Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB Type C

Fast finger print sensor (0.15 sec)

13MP dual rear cameras

dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 4K video recording, 720p slow motion at 120fps

8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens

Conclusion

The phones displayed above are my pick of best phones under 15000 Rupees. The list is updated daily to adjust the changing price. New phones are added and phones that get out dated are removed. If you have a different list please add them in the comment section below.