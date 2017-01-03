Top 10 best phones under 15000 Rupees (December, 2016, 4G)

The article here contains the best phones under 15000 Rupees which is now available in India
Which is the best phone under 15000 Rupees? We will now try to find out which phone is the best phone under this price category. While most of these phones shares identical specifications, all of them have some good features and not so good features. The discretion lies with the buyer.
All these phones listed here are the best phones under 15000 Rupees. Some have durable battery compared to others, some others have better display and some have better looks. As the saying goes, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Some of these phones have prices slightly over 15000 but are included in this list because the differences are marginal. And the offers often brings the prices of these phones under 15000.
This list is updated daily to adjust the possible change of rates and stock availability.
These are the best phones under 15000 Rupees
Xiaomi Mi Max (6.44 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 4850 mAh) – 14999
Lenovo Phab 2 Plus (6.4 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13 MP, 4G VoLTE, 4050 mAh) – 14999
Moto G4 Plus (5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000 mAh) – 13999
Moto M (5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3050mAh) – 15999
Samsung On8 (5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3300 mAh) – 15990
LeEco Le2 (5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000 mAh) – 13999
Samsung Galaxy J7 2016 (5.5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13MP, 4G VolLTE, 3300 mAh) – 15999
Gionee S6S (5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3150mAh) – 15129
Vivo V3 Gold (5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 2550mAh) – 14499
Huawei Honor 5x (5.5 inch FHD, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000mAh) – 13,390
Coolpad Cool 1 (5.5 inch FHD, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 4000 mAh) – 13999
Xiaomi Mi max (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 14,999
- On amazon
- Status: Unavailable
- Colors: Gold, Silver, Gray
Key Specs:
- 6.44 inch FHD display
- 1.8 GHz
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 650 64-bit Hexacore processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
- 16 MP rear camera
- 5 MP front camera
- Android Marshmallow 6.0.1
- 4G + 4G (VoLTE)
- 4850 mAh battery
- 173.1 x 88.3 x 7.5mm
Best things about this Phone
- Extra big display
- Good camera units
- Finger print sensor
- fast processor
- no heating issues
Xiaomi Mi Max is currently my first choice among the best phones under 15000 Rupees. The phone has good features and specifications to become the best phone in this category. It offers best value for money for the buyers.
Lenovo Phab 2 Plus (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Amazon.in for Rs.14,999
- Status: Available
- Colors: Champagne gold, gunmetal gray
Key Specs
- 6.4 inch IPS FullHD display
- 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3
- 1.3 GHz MT8783 64-bit Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM, 32 GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
- Android V6.0 Marshmallow OS
- 13 MP rear camera
- 8 MP front camera
- 4G + 4G (VoLTE)
- metal body
- finger print sensor
- 4050 mAh
- 174 x 6 x 88 mm; 218 grams
Best things about this Phone
- Extra large display
- Finger print sensor
- Extra big battery
- Dolby Atmos, JBL Hybrid Earphones
- full metal body
Moto G4 Plus (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Amazon for 13999
- Status: Available
- Colors: Black, White
Key Specs:
- 5.5 inch FHD display; Corning Gorilla glass 3
- 1.5 GHz MSM8952 Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 617 octa-core processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
- 16 MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5 MP wide angle front camera
- Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow
- Dual micro-SIM dual-standby (4G+3G)
- 3000 mAh battery
- 153 x 77 x 10 mm: 154 gram
Best things about this Phone
- Fast finger print sensor
- Good Camera units
- Fast processor
Moto M (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 15,999
- Status: Unavailable
- Colors: Gold, Silver
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch Full HD Display
- 2.2 GHz
- MTK Helio P15 64-bit octa core Processor
- Android Marshmallow 6.0.1
- 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
- 16 MP rear camera with PDAF
- 8 MP front camera
- 4G + 4G VoLTE
- 3050 mAh battery
- 151.35 x 75.35 x 7.85 mm
- 163 grams
Best things about this Phone
- Fast finger print sensor
- Good camera units
- Powerful processor
- Water repellent
- Good audio
This phone gets offers from flipkart. So the price often comes below 15000 Rupees. This is the reason why this phone is included in the list of best phones under 15000 Rupees category.
Samsung On8 (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 15,990
- Status: Available
- Colors: Gold, Black, White
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch Full HD super AMOLED display
- 1.6 GHz S5E7580 (Exynos 7580) octa core processor
- 3GB RAM, 16 GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G + 4G VoLTE
- Android Marshmallow 6
- 151.7 x 76 x 7.8mm
- 3300 mAh battery
Best things about this Phone
- Good camera
- Great display
- From Samsung brand
LeEco Le2 (3GB RAM, 64GB ROM)
- On Amazon for Rs. 14,576
- On Snapdeal for Rs. 13,999
- Status: Available
- Color: Rose Gold
Key specs:
- 5.5 inch FHD IPS display
- Gorilla Glass 3
- 1.8 GHz Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, no micrSD card support
- 16 MP rear camera
- 8 MP front camera
- EUI 5.8 based on Android Marshmallow
- 4G + 4G VoLTE
- 151.1 x 74.2 x 7.5 mm
- 153 grams
- 3000 mAh battery
Best things about this phone
- large internal storage
- near zero bezels
- Finger print sensor
Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)
- On Amazon for Rs. 15,999
- On Snapdeal for Rs. 15,999
- On Flipkart for Rs. 15,999
- Status: Available
- Colors: Gold, Black, White
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch HD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.6 GHz Octa-core S5E7870 (Exynos 7870) processor
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Android Marshmallow 6 OS
- 3300 mAh battery
- 152 x 79 x 8mm; 172 grams
- 4G + 4G VoLTE
Best things about this phone
- From brand Samsung
- Good display
- Above average camera
Samsung J7 2016 is one of the best selling phones on Flipkart even today. This phone is included in the list of best phones under 15000 Rupees because the on going discounts on the merchant sites brings down the price below 15000 Rupees.
Gionee S6S (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Amazon for Rs. 15,850 (Mocha gold) & Rs. 15,129 (white)
- On Snapdeal for Rs. 15,242
- Status: Available
- Colors: Mocha Gold, White
Key Specs:
- 5.5 inch IPS FHD display
- 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa core processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Android v6 Marshmallow
- 3150mAH
- 4G + 4G
- 155 x 76 x 8 mm; 168 grams
Best things about this phone
- Good Camera units
- Fast finger print sensor
Vivo V3 Gold (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for 14,499
- Status: out of stock
- Colors: Gold, Rose gold
Key specs:
- 5 inch HD display
- 1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 Octa-core processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM
- microSD card up to 128GB
- 13 MP rear camera
- 5 MP front camera
- 4G + 4G (Hybrid)
- Android Lollipop 5.1
- Finger print sensor
- 2550 mAh battery
- 143.6 x 71 x 7.5 mm
Best things about this phone
- Good camera units
- Available from retails outlets also
Huawei Honor 5X (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for 13,390
- Status: out of stock
- Colors: Gold, Gray
Key Specs:
- 5.5 inch full HD display
- 1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 MSM8939V2 octa core processor
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
- 13 MP rear camera
- 5 MP front camera
- Huawei EMUI 3.1 based on Android Lollipop 5.1
- 4G + 4G
- Fingerprint sensor
- 3000 mAh battery
- 151.3 x 76.3 x 8.15 mm
Best things about this phone
- Good Camera units
- Finger print sensor
- Good display
Coolpad Cool1 (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- Coming Soon on Amazon.in for Rs. 13,999
- Colors: Gold, silver
Key Specs:
- 5.5-inch Full HD IPS in-cell display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.2GHz A53 CPUs)
- Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB of RAM, 32GB storage
- Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- 4G VoLTE
- 4G Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4/5 GHz),Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB Type C
- Fast finger print sensor (0.15 sec)
- 13MP dual rear cameras
- dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 4K video recording, 720p slow motion at 120fps
- 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens
Conclusion
The phones displayed above are my pick of best phones under 15000 Rupees. The list is updated daily to adjust the changing price. New phones are added and phones that get out dated are removed. If you have a different list please add them in the comment section below.