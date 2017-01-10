Top 10 Best phones under 20000 (January, 2017) 4G

This post contains the best phones under 20000 available in the market. All of these phones support 4G VoLTE.best phones under 20000

There are many phones in the market that are priced under Rs. 20,000. The specifications of these phones varies to a certain extend. Some have better processor compared to others, some have better camera units and some have bigger battery. So, it is always better to go through the specifications before buying a phone. The phones under Rs. 20,000 is a safer segment compared to the lower price segment phones. They have far superior built quality and innards. The list of best phones under 20000 is updated daily. Older phones are removed to make way for the new ones.

These are the best phones under 20000

Motorola Moto M (5.5 inch FHD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, 3050 mAh) – 17,999

OnePlus 2 (5.5 inch full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP, 3300 mAh) – 19,999

Asus Zenfone 3 Max (5.5 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4100 mAh) – 17999

Oppo F1s (5.5 inch full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP, 16MP front, 3075 mAh) – 18882

Oppo F1s (5.5 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 16MP front, 3075 mAh) – 16890

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (5.5 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13MP, 3300 mAh) – 16900

Gionee G6 Pro (5.5 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 3130 mAh) – 20860

Samsung On Nxt (5.5 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 3300 mAh) – 16900

Lenovo Z2 Plus (5.5 inch full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP, 3500 mAh) – 19999

Lenovo Z2 Plus (5.5 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 3500 mAh) – 16900

Vivo V3 Gold (5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 2550 mAh) – 16999

Motorola Moto M (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

Best Phones under 2000 - Moto M 64GBmoto m

 

  • On flipkart for Rs. 17,999
  • Status: Available
  • Colours: Gold, Silver

Key specs:

  • 5.5 inch Full HD IPS LCD display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • 2.2 GHz MTK Helio P15 64-bit, Mali T860 MP2
  • 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage
  • 16MP, PDAF, f/2.0, ZSL, Touch Focus, Face Detection, Panorama, Auto HDR
  • 8MP Fixed Focus, Large Pixel
  •  4G + 4G
  • Android Marshmallow 6.0.1
  • Finger print sensor
  • 3050mAh battery
  • 151.35 x 75.35 x 7.85mm; 163 grams

Best things about this phone

  • Best in class camera
  • Good sound quality
  • Fast fingerprint sensor
  • Good selfie camera
  • Good display

Moto M is the best phone under 20,000. It features a powerful processor with high clock speed, good camera, high RAM memory and storage. Overall it offers value for money for the buyer.

OnePlus 2 (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

Best Phones under 20000 - oneplus 2oneplus 2

 

  • On Amazon for Rs. 19,999
  • Status: Available
  • Color: Black

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch Full HD IPS LCD display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 3
  • 1.8 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 (64 bit)
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
  • 13MP primary camera with f/2.0 Aperture
  • 5 MP front camera
  • OxygenOS based on Android Lollipop 5.1.1
  • 4G + 4G
  • Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port
  • 7.5 x 1 x 15.2 cm; 177 grams
  • 3,300 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

  • Good camera
  • Highly customisable OS
  • Finger print sensor
  • Powerful processor
  • Type-C port

Asus Zenfone 3 max (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best phones under 20000 - asus zenfone 3 maxasus zenfone 3 max

 

  • On Flipkart for Rs. 17,999
  • Status: Available
  • Colours: Gold, Grey, Silver

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch Full HD Display
  • 1.4 GHz Octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB (hybrid slot)
  • 16MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • Android Marshmallow 6
  • 4G + 4G
  • Finger print sensor
  • 4100 mAh battery
  • 151.4 x 76.24 x 8.3mm ; 175 grams

Best things about this phone

  • Durable, large battery
  • High resolution camera units
  • Fast finger print sensor

Oppo F1s (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

Best phones under 20000 - Oppo F1S 64GBoppo f1s

 

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch HD display
  • 1.5GHz
  • MT6750 64-bit octa core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB  storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
  • 13MP rear camera, HDR, F2.2 Aperture
  • 16MP front camera, F2.0 Aperture
  • Android Lollipop 5.1
  • 4G + 4G
  • Finger print sensor
  • 3075 mAh battery
  • 154.5 x 76 x 7.38 mm; 160 grams

Best things about this phone

  • Best in class front selfie camera
  • Good RAM and storage

Oppo F1s (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best phones under 20000 - Oppo F1S 32GBoppo f1s

 

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch HD display
  • 1.5GHz
  • MT6750 64-bit octa core processor
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB  storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
  • 13MP rear camera, HDR, F2.2 Aperture
  • 16MP front camera, F2.0 Aperture
  • 4G + 4G
  • Android Lollipop 5.1
  • Finger print sensor
  • 3075 mAh battery
  • 154.5 x 76 x 7.38 mm; 160 grams

Best things about this phone

  • Best in class front selfie camera
  • Good RAM and storage

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime SM-G610F (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

Best phones under 20000 - Samsung J7 Primesamsung j7 prime

 

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch Full HD IPS display
  • 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53 octa core processor
  • 3GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD cards up to 256GB
  • 13MP f1.9 primary camera
  • 8MP f1.9 front facing camera
  • Dual SIM
  • 4G + 4G
  • Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
  • 152 x 75 x 8mm; 77grams
  • 3300 mAh battery
  • Finger print sensor

Best things about this phone

  • Good RAM memory
  • low price
  • from brand Samsung
  • Finger print sensor

Gionee S6 Pro

Best phones under 20000 - gionee s6 pro gionee s6 pro

 

  • On Amazon.in for Rs. 20,860
  • Status available
  • Color: Rose Gold

Key specs

  • 5.5 inch IPS LCD Full HD display
  • Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD up to 256 GB
  • 13 MP, f/2.0, phase-detection autofocus rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • 153 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm; 170 grams
  • 4G + 4G hybrid nano+micro SIM
  • 3130 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

  • Good Camera
  • Good built quality

Samsung On Nxt (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best phones under 20000 - samsung galaxy on nxt samsung galaxy on nxt

 

  • On Flipkart for Rs. 16,900
  • Colors: Black, Gold
  • Status: Available

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch Full HD Display
  • 1.6 GHz Octa Core Exynos 7870
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD card up to 256GB
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • Android Marshmallow 6
  • 4G + 4G nano SIM
  • Finger Print sensor
  • 3300 mAh battery
  • 151.7 x 75 x 8 mm
  • SM-G610FZDGINS

Best things about this phone

  • Durable large battery
  • Fast finger print sensor
  • Good looks

Lenovo Z2 Plus (3GB RAM, 32 GB ROM)

Phones under 20000 - lenovo z2 pluslenovo z2 plus

 

  • On Amazon for Rs. 17,999
  • Status: Available
  • Colour: Black

Key Specs:

  • 5 inch Full HD LTPS LCD display
  • 2.15 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage,
  • 13 MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • Android v6.0.1
  • 3500mAh battery
  • 4G + 4G (nano + nano)
  • 142 x 69 x 8 mm; 150 grams

Best things about this phone

  • Good camera
  •  Powerful processor

Lenovo Z2 Plus (4GB RAM, 64 GB ROM)

Phones under 20000 - lenovo z2 pluslenovo z2 plus

 

  • On Amazon for Rs. 19,999
  • Status: Available
  • Colours: Black, White

Key Specs:

  • 5 inch Full HD LTPS LCD display
  • 2.15 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage,
  • 13 MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow
  • 3500mAh battery
  • 4G + 4G (nano + nano)
  • 142 x 69 x 8 mm; 150 grams
  • Finger print sensor

Best things about this phone

  • Good camera
  •  Powerful processor
  • Extensive memory and storage

Vivo V3 Gold (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best Phones under 15000 - Vivo V3vivo v3

  • On Flipkart for 16,999
  • Status: Available
  • Colors: Gold, Rose gold

Key specs:

  • 5 inch HD display
  • 1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 Octa-core processor
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM
  • microSD card up to 128GB
  • 13 MP rear camera
  • 5 MP front camera
  • 4G + 4G (Hybrid)
  • Android Lollipop 5.1
  • Finger print sensor
  • 2550 mAh battery
  • 143.6 x 71 x 7.5 mm

Best things about this phone

  • Good camera units
  • Available from retails outlets also

Conclusion

These are my pick of best phones under 20000. The list is updated daily to make way for new devices and to keep the prices updated. If you have a different list or if you find a best phone under 20000 recommend it through the comment section below.

