Top 10 Best phones under 20000 (January, 2017) 4G

This post contains the best phones under 20000 available in the market. All of these phones support 4G VoLTE.

There are many phones in the market that are priced under Rs. 20,000. The specifications of these phones varies to a certain extend. Some have better processor compared to others, some have better camera units and some have bigger battery. So, it is always better to go through the specifications before buying a phone. The phones under Rs. 20,000 is a safer segment compared to the lower price segment phones. They have far superior built quality and innards. The list of best phones under 20000 is updated daily. Older phones are removed to make way for the new ones.

Also have a look at the best phones under Rs. 15,000. You might find a best phone there also.

These are the best phones under 20000

Motorola Moto M (5.5 inch FHD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, 3050 mAh) – 17,999

OnePlus 2 (5.5 inch full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP, 3300 mAh) – 19,999

Asus Zenfone 3 Max (5.5 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4100 mAh) – 17999

Oppo F1s (5.5 inch full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP, 16MP front, 3075 mAh) – 18882

Oppo F1s (5.5 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 16MP front, 3075 mAh) – 16890

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime (5.5 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13MP, 3300 mAh) – 16900

Gionee G6 Pro (5.5 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 3130 mAh) – 20860

Samsung On Nxt (5.5 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 3300 mAh) – 16900

Lenovo Z2 Plus (5.5 inch full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP, 3500 mAh) – 19999

Lenovo Z2 Plus (5.5 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 3500 mAh) – 16900

Vivo V3 Gold (5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 2550 mAh) – 16999

Motorola Moto M (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

On flipkart for Rs. 17,999

Status: Available

Colours: Gold, Silver

Key specs:

5.5 inch Full HD IPS LCD display

Corning Gorilla Glass

2.2 GHz MTK Helio P15 64-bit, Mali T860 MP2

4GB of RAM, 64GB storage

16MP, PDAF, f/2.0, ZSL, Touch Focus, Face Detection, Panorama, Auto HDR

8MP Fixed Focus, Large Pixel

4G + 4G

Android Marshmallow 6.0.1

Finger print sensor

3050mAh battery

151.35 x 75.35 x 7.85mm; 163 grams

Best things about this phone

Best in class camera

Good sound quality

Fast fingerprint sensor

Good selfie camera

Good display

Moto M is the best phone under 20,000. It features a powerful processor with high clock speed, good camera, high RAM memory and storage. Overall it offers value for money for the buyer.

OnePlus 2 (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 19,999

Status: Available

Color: Black

Key Specs:

5.5 inch Full HD IPS LCD display

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

1.8 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 (64 bit)

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

13MP primary camera with f/2.0 Aperture

5 MP front camera

OxygenOS based on Android Lollipop 5.1.1

4G + 4G

Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port

7.5 x 1 x 15.2 cm; 177 grams

3,300 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

Good camera

Highly customisable OS

Finger print sensor

Powerful processor

Type-C port

Asus Zenfone 3 max (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 17,999

Status: Available

Colours: Gold, Grey, Silver

Key Specs:

5.5 inch Full HD Display

1.4 GHz Octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB (hybrid slot)

16MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Android Marshmallow 6

4G + 4G

Finger print sensor

4100 mAh battery

151.4 x 76.24 x 8.3mm ; 175 grams

Best things about this phone

Durable, large battery

High resolution camera units

Fast finger print sensor

Oppo F1s (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

Key Specs:

5.5 inch HD display

1.5GHz

MT6750 64-bit octa core processor

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

13MP rear camera, HDR, F2.2 Aperture

16MP front camera, F2.0 Aperture

Android Lollipop 5.1

4G + 4G

Finger print sensor

3075 mAh battery

154.5 x 76 x 7.38 mm; 160 grams

Best things about this phone

Best in class front selfie camera

Good RAM and storage

Oppo F1s (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Key Specs:

5.5 inch HD display

1.5GHz

MT6750 64-bit octa core processor

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

13MP rear camera, HDR, F2.2 Aperture

16MP front camera, F2.0 Aperture

4G + 4G

Android Lollipop 5.1

Finger print sensor

3075 mAh battery

154.5 x 76 x 7.38 mm; 160 grams

Best things about this phone

Best in class front selfie camera

Good RAM and storage

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime SM-G610F (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 16,900

On snapdeal for Rs. 16,900

Status: Available

Color: Black

Key Specs:

5.5 inch Full HD IPS display

1.6 GHz Cortex-A53 octa core processor

3GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD cards up to 256GB

13MP f1.9 primary camera

8MP f1.9 front facing camera

Dual SIM

4G + 4G

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

152 x 75 x 8mm; 77grams

3300 mAh battery

Finger print sensor

Best things about this phone

Good RAM memory

low price

from brand Samsung

Finger print sensor

Gionee S6 Pro

On Amazon.in for Rs. 20,860

Status available

Color: Rose Gold

Key specs

5.5 inch IPS LCD Full HD display

Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.0 GHz Cortex-A53)

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD up to 256 GB

13 MP, f/2.0, phase-detection autofocus rear camera

8MP front camera

Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

153 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm; 170 grams

4G + 4G hybrid nano+micro SIM

3130 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

Good Camera

Good built quality

Samsung On Nxt (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 16,900

Colors: Black, Gold

Status: Available

Key Specs:

5.5 inch Full HD Display

1.6 GHz Octa Core Exynos 7870

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD card up to 256GB

13MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Android Marshmallow 6

4G + 4G nano SIM

Finger Print sensor

3300 mAh battery

151.7 x 75 x 8 mm

SM-G610FZDGINS

Best things about this phone

Durable large battery

Fast finger print sensor

Good looks

Lenovo Z2 Plus (3GB RAM, 32 GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 17,999

Status: Available

Colour: Black

Key Specs:

5 inch Full HD LTPS LCD display

2.15 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820

3GB RAM, 32GB storage,

13 MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Android v6.0.1

3500mAh battery

4G + 4G (nano + nano)

142 x 69 x 8 mm; 150 grams

Best things about this phone

Good camera

Powerful processor

Lenovo Z2 Plus (4GB RAM, 64 GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 19,999

Status: Available

Colours: Black, White

Key Specs:

5 inch Full HD LTPS LCD display

2.15 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820

4GB RAM, 64GB storage,

13 MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow

3500mAh battery

4G + 4G (nano + nano)

142 x 69 x 8 mm; 150 grams

Finger print sensor

Best things about this phone

Good camera

Powerful processor

Extensive memory and storage

Vivo V3 Gold (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for 16,999

Status: Available

Colors: Gold, Rose gold

Key specs:

5 inch HD display

1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 Octa-core processor

3GB RAM, 32GB ROM

microSD card up to 128GB

13 MP rear camera

5 MP front camera

4G + 4G (Hybrid)

Android Lollipop 5.1

Finger print sensor

2550 mAh battery

143.6 x 71 x 7.5 mm

Best things about this phone

Good camera units

Available from retails outlets also

Conclusion

These are my pick of best phones under 20000. The list is updated daily to make way for new devices and to keep the prices updated. If you have a different list or if you find a best phone under 20000 recommend it through the comment section below.