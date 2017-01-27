Top 7 best Redmi note 4 cover cases you can buy online

You can now buy Redmi note 4 cover cases online. To have a cover case for your mobile is a good thing. You will never know when your phone slips out of your hand. No matter how careful you are it might just fall down. So in such occasion the cover case will reduce the damage that might cause to your phone. And, all that depends on the quality of the cover case you use. Some of them are fancy enough to flaunt around.

The Redmi Note 4 is out in the market and you are one of the proud owner of this beautiful handset. There are a lot of Redmi Note 4 cover cases in the market. I am cherry picking some of them for you to consider. Here they are.

Best Redmi Note 4 cover cases

1. Karpine Flip Cover

On Flipkart for Rs. 349

Color: Dark Gray

Make: Artificial leather

Karpine flip cover is one of best Redmi Note 4 cover cases available in the market. It has got textured finish and has vaccum clip closure. It is made of soft artificial leather. Just remove the battery cover and clip on Karpine Redmi Note 4 cover case to avoid smudges, cracks and dirt from getting into your phone. It also offer additional protection to the phone.

2. Febelo Flip Cover

On flipkart for Rs. 899

Color: Leather

Make : Artificial leather

Febelo flip cover case is somewhat a premium product made of artificial leather both in terms of look and price point. The magnetic lock to hold the flip cover in place. And it almost covers the entirety of the phone. It is soft and doubles up as a card holder and a money wallet. There are 3 card pockets and a larger pocket in this cover case. It also acts as the video viewing stand for your Redmi Note 4.

3. CareFone Back Cover case

On flipkart for Rs. 275 (Brown)

On flipkart for Rs. 275 (Gray)

Colors: Gray, light brown

CareFone Back cover case is made of silicon. This is compact in comparison with the flip covers that are are bulky and heavy. This case provide cushion effect to the phone in case it slips out of your hand. It also provides additional grip. It comes in brown and black cover versions.

4. Zapcase Cover case

On Flipkart for Rs. 399

Colors: Multi color

Make: Plastic

Zapcase cover case is made of plastic. It is for those who prefer fancy covers for their Note 4. Zapcase Redmi Note 4 cover case is available in many different themes for the same price. These cover cases have got loud and unconventional designs.

5. Febelo Cover case (Grey and red)

On Flipkart for Rs. 799

Make: Artificial leather

Color: Gray

This fabelo flip cover case for Redmi 4 note has got a fabric finish on top with white stitches and a red beading running over it. This is a premium cover for Redmi Note 4.

6. Golden Sand Redmi Note 4 Cover case

On Amazon for Rs. 599

Color: black

Make: Plastic

This is a rugged case cover for Redmi note 4 from Golden Sand. This is a back cover and is made of tough materials to protect the phone. The front of the case cover is open. There are well cut out openings for the ports and switches. It is a nice Rugged Armor TPU Case for Redmi note 4.

7. Defender Tough Hybrid Armour

On Amazon for Rs. 299

Material: Ballistic shock absorbent polymer

Color: Black

Defender Tough Hybrid Armour Redmi Note 4 Case cover is ideal for those working in risky environment. Made of dual layer it is able to protect the device in toughest of conditions Layer 1 is made of Ballistic shock absorbent polymer and Layer 2 is made of Tough impact resistant Polycarbonate shell. Besides there is stand for video watching which not common in back cover cases.

Conclusion

These are my pick of Redmi Note 4 cover cases that are available online. More of these cases will be added to this page as and when I come across the best covers. If you find a cover that needs to be in this list please leave a comment,