Coolpad Cool 1 with 4GB RAM now available on Amazon for Rs. 13,999

Coolpad Cool 1 with 4GB of RAM and 32GB internal storage memory is now available on Amazon.in. This phone was launched on 28th December for a price of Rs. 13,999. A 4GB RAM phone under 15,000 is a rare sight. So, Coolpad is offering something special to its customers through this phone. Other specifications and features are equally impressive.

Coolpad cool 1 features a 5.5 inch Full HD display and is powered by an Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor. Rest of the specifications are listed below.

Coolpad Cool 1 specifications

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display
  • 450nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.2GHz A53 CPUs)
  • Adreno 510 GPU
  • 4GB of RAM
  • 32GB of internal storage
  • Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4G Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
  • WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4/5 GHz),Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB Type C
  • Fast finger print sensor (0.15 sec)
  • 13MP dual rear cameras
  • dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 4K video recording, 720p slow motion at 120fps
  • 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens

CoolPad Cool 1 is available from this page at Amazon.in.

