Jio feature phone 4G VoLTE surfaces; price around Rs.1,000

The image of Reliance jio feature phone surfaces online. The talk of Jio feature phone 4G VoLTE for 1000 was doing its rounds for last few days. Now it has become a reality. The phone resembles any other feature phone with T9 keypad. There are dedicated keys for MyJio, JioTV, Jio Video and Jio music. Besides, there is a dedicated button for torch.

The phone looks good and is ideal for the elderly as the key are wide and the numbers are easily visible even for those with less eye power. After all, the basic jio tariff plan of Rs.149 provides free unlimited voice calls. There will be more such phone that will be priced around Rs.1000 in more designs and sizes. These phones runs Android operating system.

Jio feature phone 4G VoLTE features

More features of the phone are not known. It might be powered by Spreadtrum chipset as was rumoured earlier. There seems to be no camera in the front in this model. Also the brand that is making the phone for jio is not known.

Source: fone arena