Lenovo P2 Power house now on flipkart; features 3GB/4GB RAM, 5100 mAh battery

Lenovo P2 is now available on Flipkart. The sale starts from today midnight. The price of the phone starts from Rs. 16,999. There is a 3GB RAM variant and a 4GB RAM variant of the phone. The storage on both the version remains the same 32GB. The 3GB variant carries a Rs. 16,999 price tag, while the 4GB phone carries a Rs.17,999 price tag. Lenovo P2 features in our best phones under Rs.20,000 category.

Battery is the highlight of this phone. It has huge 5100 mAh battery with quick charging. No wonder it is tagged #powerhouse. Lenovo claims that the 4W quick charge is the fastest on any phone in the category. Another feature is the TheatreMax technology for an immersive VR experience when combined ANT VR headset. An Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor is the chipset in this phone.

Lenovo P2 specifications

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD Super AMOLED display, 100% NTSC color gamut

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB / 4GB RAM, 32GB internal memory, expandable memory with microSD

13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, f/2.0 aperture, 4K video recording

5MP front-facing camera, f/2.2 aperture

Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano+nano/microSD)

Fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, TI Amplifier

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.1 LE, NFC

5100mAh built-in battery 24W with fast charging

Lenovo P2 comes in Champagne gold and Graphite gray color options. The phone is featured on the Lenovo P2 exclusive page on Flipkart.