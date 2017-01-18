Nokia 6 launches tomorrow, 19th January, receives 1M registration

Nokia is all set to make a grand come back with Nokia 6. While the previous attempts were not very fruitful, this time around the company has a range of phones in its arsenal to make the come back felt across the board. For them they have the backing of its classic brand name, that was once synonymous to mobile phone.

The Nokia 6 which is the first major phone in this come back has already received over 1 Million registrations before the January 19th sale date. China is the only market that will see the Nokia 6. While the company’s other phones like Nokia P1 and Nokia 8 may be for the global buyers. These phones are likely to find light at the MWC 2017 to held in Barcelona.

Nokia 6 specifications

5.5 inch full HD IPS LCD display

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Android OS, v7.0 (Nougat)

1.4 GHz Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430

4GB RAM

64GB storage

16MP rear camera

8MP front camera

154 x 75.8 x 8.4 mm; 169grams

finger print sensor

Dolby Atmos sound enhancement

Dual 4G + 4G

