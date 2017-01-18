Nokia P1 specifications shows that the device is highend; to compete Samsung S8

Nokia P1 is also among the list of devices that will be launched at the MWC 2017, Barcelona. Other device is the Nokia 8 which the company has already made announcements about its existence. While the device is yet to get any official confirmation, the Nokia P1 specifications already leaks from more than one sources.

From the series of leaks we have compiled the entire specifications that are likely to be the Nokia P1 specifications. The specifications and features indicates that the phone will compete with the mighty Samsung Galaxy S8 and iPhone 8 that arrives in 2017.

Nokia P1 specifications

5.3 inch display

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Snapdragon 835 chipset

6GB RAM

128GB / 256GB Storage options

22.6-megapixel rear camera with Zeiss-certification

Android Nougat 7.0

IP57-level resistance to water and dust

3500 mAh battery

Meanwhile, the Nokia 6 launches in China tomorrow. This is somewhat a midrange device only meant for China. According to sources, the device has already received more than 1 Million registrations.