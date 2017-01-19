Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications out; price starts at 9,999, sale from January 23

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is now in India. Flipkart holds the exclusive rights to sell the device. The sale starts from January 23, 2017. The phone comes in 3 versions. While all the key specifications remains the same, they are different in RAM capacity and storage.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications are impressive with respect to the price tag it carries. It features 5.5 inch 1080p full HD display, which similar to that of the Redmi Note. A 2 GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 SoC is the chipset in this device. It runs on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) with MIUI 8 top. The rear camera is a 13MP unit (f/2.0 aperture) while the front camera resolution is 5MP.

Among the Redmi Note 4 specifications, the processor and the battery capacity stands out. The 4100 mAh battery offers 25% more life in comparison with the Redmi Note 3. Needless to mention, this is a 4G VoLTE device. There is finger print sensor on the back.

The detailed specifications of Redmi Note 4 are given after the break.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 specifications

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D curved glass display, up to 72% NTSC color gamut, 1000:1 contrast ratio
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 2GB / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • MIUI 8 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with PDAF, Sony IMX258/Samsung S5K3L8 sensor, dual-tone LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture
  • 5MP front-facing camera, f/2.0 aperture, 85-degree wide-angle lens
  • Fingerprint sensor, Infra red sensor
  • Dimensions: 151 x 76 x 8.45mm; Weight: 175 grams
  • 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS + GLONASS
  • 4000mAh (minimum) / 4100mAh (typical) battery

The price of the phone starts from Rs. 9,999. The price of each model is as detailed below.

  • 2GB RAM and 32GB storage – Rs. 9,999
  • 3GB RAM and 32GB storage – Rs. 10,999
  • 4GB RAM and 64GB storage – Rs. 12,999

All of these models are available in Gold and Dark Gray colors. These phones have the specifications and features to qualify as the best phones under 15000 Rupees.

