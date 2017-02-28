Top 10 best phones under 25000 Rupees

This article deals with the best phones under 25000 Rupees.
The best phones under 25000 Rupees price segment is pretty refined. There are not so many phones available in this price segment. Though these phones can be called mid range phones, the specifications of some phones says they belong to premium segment. Most of these phones comes with full options and high end tech innards. They have the latest software version and high end chipsets. So it is pretty much an easy buy and low risk segment.
These are the best phones under 25000 Rupees
|Phones
|Specifications
|Price in INR
|Samsung Galaxy A5 2016
|5.2 inch Full HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13 MP, 2900 mAh
|21999
|Oppo F1 Plus (4GB RAM, 64 GB)
|5.5 inch Full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13 MP, 16 MP front, 2850 mAh
|24990
|Moto Z Play (3GB RAM, 32GB)
|5.5 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16 MP, 3510 mAh
|24999
|Samsung Galaxy S5
|5.1 inch full HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 16MP, 2800 mAh
|22500
|Asus Zenfone 3 (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
|5.2 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 2650mAh
|21999
Samsung Galaxy A5 2016(2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)
- On Amazon for Rs. 21,999
- Color: Gold
Key Specfications
- 5.2 inches full HD Super AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 4
- 1.6 GHZ Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580 64 bit
- Mali-T720 MP2 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16 GB storage, microSD cards up to 256GB
- 13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm, OIS, autofocus rear camera
- 5 MP, f/1.9, 24mm, 1080p front camera
- Android OS, v5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
- Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery
- 144.8 x 71 x 7.3 mm; 155 grams
Best things about this phone
- Samsung brand phone
- Good Camera units
- Display is good
Oppo F1 Plus (4GB RAM, 64 GB)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 24,990
- Status: Available
- Color: Gold
Key Specifications
- 5.5 inch Full HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4, Multitouch
- 2 GHz
- Cortex-A53 Mediatek MT6755 Helio P10 Octa core chipset
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- 13 MP, f/2.2, Phase Detection Autofocus rear camera
- 16 MP, f/2.0 front camera
- 2850 mAh Li-Polymer Battery
- 151.8 x 74.3 x 6.6 mm
- Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass
- Android Lollipop 5.1
Best things about this phone
- Good built quality
- Large internal storage
- High resolution front camera
Moto Z Play with Style Mod (3GB RAM, 32GB)
- On Flipkart for 24,999
- Colors: Black, White
- Status: Available
Key specifications
- 5.5 inch Full HD Super AMOLED display
- 2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa core chipset
- Adreno 506 at 650 MHz GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage, expandable up to 2 TB
- 16 MP Primary Camera, Laser Auto-focus, Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), f/2.0, color balancing LED flash
- 5 MP f/2.2 Aperture, Wide Angle 85Degree Lens
- Android Marshmallow 6.0.1
- Fingerprint Reader, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Hall Effect, Magnetometer, Proximity, Audio Monitor
- Water Repellent Nano Coating
- 3510 mAh battery
- 156.4 x 76.4 x 6.99 mm; 165grams
Best things about this phone
- TurboPower for Upto 8 hrs of power in 15 min of Charging
- very thin phone
- Turbo battery quick charging
- Good battery life
- Mods available for enhancement
Samsung Galaxy S5 (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)
- On Amazon for Rs. 22,500
- Status: Available
- Color: Shimmery white
Key specifications
- 5.1-inch Full HD Super AMOLED Display
- Quad 1.9GHz + Quad 1.3GHz + XMM6360
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage, expandable using microSD cards up to 256GB
- Adreno 330 GPU
- 16 MP, f/2.2, 31mm, phase detection autofocus camera, 1/2.6″ sensor size, 1.12 µm pixel size
- 2 MP, f/2.4, 22mm, 1080p@30fps front camera
- Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, gesture, heart rate sensors
- 4G
- 142 x 7.3 x 8 mm; 145 grams
- Android OS, v4.4.2 (KitKat), upgradable to v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 2800mAH battery
Best things about this phone
- A Flagship phone from Samsung
- Good display
- Camera units are good
- Slim and light weight
Asus Zenfone 3 (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 21,999
- Status: Available
- Colors: Black, Gold, White
Key Specifications
- 5.2 inch Full HD IPS display
- Corning Gorilla Glass 2.5D Contoured
- 2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa Core Processor 625 64-bit chipset
- Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage expandable using microSD cards up to 2 TB (dual hybrid slot)
- 16 MP f/2.0 aperture, 6P Largan Lens with Sony sensorrear camera
- 8 MP front camera f/2.0 Aperture, Back Light (HDR) Mode
- Accelerator, E-Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity Sensor, Hall Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, RGB Sensor, IR Sensor, Fingerprint Scanner
- Android Marshmallow 6
- 146.87 x 73.98 x 7.69 mm
- 2650 mAh battery
Best things about this phone
- Good camera units (both front and back)
- Efficient battery
- Quick fingerprint scanner
- Nice built quality