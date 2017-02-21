Jio New year offer extension till March 31, 2018, but comes at a premium

As expected, the Jio New Year Offer extension is announced by Mukesh Ambani. The New Year Offer extension is till March 31, 2018. For availing this offer the user will have to become a Jio Prime Member by paying Rs.99 for an year. The prime users can then enjoy all the unlimited features that are now available under the Jio New Year offer by paying Rs. 303 per month (Rs. 10 per day). Those who do not choose prime membership can opt for the other jio plans that will be unveiled shortly.

Jio Prime offer

Jio Prime Members can get this tremendous value

at an introductory price of only Rs 303/month, effectively just Rs 10/day #100MillionOnJio — Reliance Jio (@reliancejio) February 21, 2017

So, the Jio New Year Offer extension includes 1GB high speed data per day and access to all the Reliance Jio Apps. While announcing the New Year Offer extension the Company Chairman also announced that the Jio has added 100 million users in just 170 days since launch. This is at the rate of adding 7 customers per second every day. At this rate the company will soon surpass Airtel to become the biggest Telecom operator in India within a year.

The Aadhar based activation system is the fastest in the world, activating connections in just five minutes. Reliance Jio currently employs 60,000 employees in India and has over 1 lakh retail merchants in the country together creating over 60 lakh employment opportunities in the country which is unprecedented.

Meanwhile the competing operators in the country which has come under the stress after the aggressive pricing of Jio are working on mergers and acquisition to consolidate and increase their respective user base.

Source: Jio Twitter