Xiaomi Pinecone SoC will be introduced on February 28

Xiaomi Pinecone SoC is becoming a reality very soon. The news of Xiaomi introducing its own chip is making rounds for quite sometime. The company now confirms that it is the joining the limited club of smartphone manufacturers that produce their own System-on-chips or in short SoC. Besides Apple, Huawei and Samsung are the only other companies that develop chips for their phone.

This move helps the company to get more control of over the pricing. Currently, Xiaomi is one company that produce great value for money products for its customers. This is possible due to company’s association with the processor manufacturer Leadcore. Further, the rumours also indicates that the Xiaomi Pinecone SoC will be found on an upcoming flagship handset.

More details about the SoC will be available on February 28.

Source: Xiaomi forum