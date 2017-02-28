Xiaomi Redmi 4x announced; comes with SD 435, 3GB RAM, 5 inch HD display, specifications

Redmi 4x is the latest phone for the budget Android phone market from Xiaomi. Xiaomi is arguably the leader in this segment. So when a Redmi budget series phone arrives, it gets attention of the world. Redmi 4x specifications are promising, nothing much to complain about for the price tag it is carries.

The phone which was announced in China comes in two variants, and Cherry Pink, Champagne Gold and Mate Black color options. It is priced at 699 yuan (US$ 101 / Rs. 6790 approx.) for the 2GB RAM with 16GB storage version and the 3GB RAM with 32GB storage versions costs 899 yuan (US$ 130 / Rs. 8730 approx).

Here are the specifications of the phone.

Xiaomi Redmi 4X specifications

5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD 2.5D curved glass display, 450nit brightness, 1000: 1 contrast ratio, 72% NTSC color gamut

1.4GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 435 processor with Adreno 505 GPU

2GB RAM with 16GB storage, 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android with MIUI 8

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano/microSD)

13MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 5P lens, PDAF, LED Flash

5MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture

Fingerprint sensor, Infrared sensor

Dimensions: 139.24 x 69.96 x8.65 mm ; Weight: 150g

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

4100mAh battery

Following the tradition, Xiaomi India will soon get this device for the masses in India. Meanwhile, the company has released its own Surge S1 SoC at the ongoing MWC 2017. Xiaomi is also launching Mi 5c today at MWC.

Source: weibo