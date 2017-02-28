Xiaomi Surge S1 SoC will power its Mi 5c phone

Xiaomi Surge S1 is the first processor from Xiaomi. Few days back the company had announced that the company will be using its own processors on the upcoming phones. The first phone to get Xiaomi Surge S1 SoC is the Mi5c phone that will be launched later in the day.

Xiaomi Surge S1 is an Octacore chipset which aggregate up to 2.2GHz clockspeed. There are four high-performance ARM Cortex A53 cores that clocks 2.2GHz and the other four power-efficient ARM Cortex A53 cores clocks at 1.4GHz.

The chipset is made using TSMC’s 28nm HPc process technology It features a quad-core ARM Mali T860 GPU. There is 32-bit DSP for voice processing, support for VoLTE and more. The big.LITTLE architecture helps in efficient use of eight cores.

By the introduction of its new SoC the company hopes to reduce its dependency on third party SoC manufactures and thus reduce cost. According to Xiaomi, its Surge S1 processor beats the 14nm Snapdragon 625 and MediaTek Helio P10 on benchmark scores.

Key specifications of Xiaomi Surge S1