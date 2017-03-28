Best Phones

Best Android Phones in India (March, 2017)

This article offers an insight of best android phones that are available now India. 

  1. Best Android Phone in India
  2. Best Phones under Rs. 10,000
  3. Best Phones under Rs. 15,000
  4. Best Phones under Rs. 20,000
  5. Best Phones under Rs. 25,000

Which is the best Android phone in India?

We probably have a definite answer now after Google’s Pixel phones launch. On most benchmarks Google Pixel phones scores as the best Android phones now available in India. The phones comes in two variants and are equipped with the best camera units on any mobile phones, and is at par with iPhone 7 cameras. Other specifications of the phone are high end as well. This is the first phone which is truly designed and built by the Google for its in-house Android software. It is truly a premium phone in all terms!

Google Pixel / Pixel XL (4 GB RAM/ 32GB ROM)

Best Android phone in India - Google Pixel
Google Pixel

 

  • On Flipkart for Rs. 57,000
  • Status: Available
  • Colors: Quite black, very silver

Key Specifications

  • 5 inch full HD display AMOLED / 5.5 inch Quad HD display on Pixel XL
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 4
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit Quad Core Processor
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 32GB ROM
  • 12.3 MP F2.0 with 1.55 micrometre Large Pixels rear camera
  • 8 MP front camera (1.4 micrometre Pixels, f/2.4 Aperture, HD Video Capture (30 FPS)
  • 4G LTE
  • 143.84  mm x 69.54 mm x 8.58 mm
  • 2770 mAh / 3450 mAH (on Pixel XL) battery
  • Android Nougat 7.1
  • Pixel Imprint (Fingerprint Sensor), Accelerometer / Gyroscope, Magnetometer, Barometer, Proximity Sensor / Ambient Light Sensor, Hall Sensor, Android Sensor Hub, Digital Compass

Best things about this phone

  • Truly made by Google
  • Latest OS
  • Best camera units on any phones
  • Good looks and built quality
  • Anodised Aluminium body

Best Android Phones in India (Classified according to price)

While Google Pixel/Pixel XL is rated as the Best Android phone in India by Androided.in, there are phones that are good and cheaper than Pixel phones.

Below you can see a range of phones classified according to their price. You may find a great phone in there too. Take a look!

Best Phones under Rs. 10,000

PhonesSpecificationsPrice 
Redmi Note 45.5 inch FHD, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4100 mAh9999On Flipkart
Redmi 3S prime5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4100 mAh8999On flipkart
Moto E3 Power5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM,4G, 8MP, 3500 mAh7999On Flipkart
Asus Zenfone Max ZC550KL5.5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB, 4G, 13MP, 5000 mAh8999On Flipkart
Samsung On7 Pro5.5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 3000 mAh9990On Amazon
Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 2750 mAh8499On Flipkart
Coolpad Note 55.5 inch FHD, 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4010 mAh10999On Amazon
LeEco Le 1s5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 3000 mAh9999On Flipkart
Coolpad Note 3s5.5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 2500 mAh9999On Amazon
Lenovo K6 Power5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4000 mAh9999On Flipkart

More details on these phones can be found here.

Best Phones under Rs. 15,000

Phones SpecificationsPrice 
Redmi Note 45.5 inch FHD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4100 mAh12999On Flipkart
Huawei Honor 6x5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 12MP, 4G VoLTE, 3340 mAh12999On Amazon
Lenovo Phab 2 Plus6.4 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13 MP, 4G VoLTE, 4050 mAh14999On Amazon
Moto G5 Plus 3GB5.2 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 16GB storage, 12MP. 4G VoLTE, 3000 mAh14999On Flipkart
Moto G4 Plus5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000 mAh13999On Amazon
Moto M5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3050mAh15999On Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy On85.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3300 mAh15900On Flipkart
LeEco Le25.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000 mAh14549On Amazon
Samsung Galaxy J7 20165.5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13MP, 4G VolLTE, 3300 mAh14900On Amazon
Gionee S6S5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3150mAh15597On Amazon
Huawei Honor 5x5.5 inch FHD, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000mAh13390On Amazon
Coolpad Cool 15.5 inch FHD, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 4000 mAh13999On Amazon

More details on theses phone can be found here.

Best Phones under Rs. 20,000

Phones SpecificationsPrice 
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime6.44 in. FHD, 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 16MP, 4850 mAh19999On Amazon
Motorola Moto M5.5 In full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, 3050 mAh17999On flipkart
OnePlus 25.5 In full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP, 3300 mAh19999On Amazon
Moto G5 Plus 3GB5.2 inch full HD, 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 12MP, 3000 mAh16999On Flipkart
Asus Zenfone 3 Max5.5 In full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4100 mAh16999On Flipkart
Oppo F1s5.5 Inch full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP, 16MP front, 3075 mAh18882On Flipkart
Oppo F1s5.5 Inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 16MP front, 3075 mAh16890On Snapdeal
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime5.5 Inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13MP, 3300 mAh16900On Amazon
Gionee G6 Pro5.5 Inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 3130 mAh20860On Amazon.in
Samsung On Nxt5.5 Inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 3300 mAh16900On Flipkart
Lenovo Z2 Plus5.5 Inch full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP, 3500 mAh17499On Amazon
Vivo V3 Gold5 Inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 2550 mAh16999On Flipkart

More details on theses phones can be found here.

Best Phones under Rs. 25,000

PhonesSpecificationsPrice in INR 
Samsung Galaxy A5 20165.2 inch Full HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13 MP, 2900 mAh21999On Amazon
Oppo F1 Plus (4GB RAM, 64 GB)5.5 inch Full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13 MP, 16 MP front, 2850 mAh24990On Flipkart
Moto Z Play (3GB RAM, 32GB)5.5 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16 MP, 3510 mAh24999On Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy S55.1 inch full HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 16MP, 2800 mAh22500On Amazon
Asus Zenfone 3 (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)5.2 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 2650mAh21999On Flipkart

More details on theses phones can be found here.

