Best Android Phones in India (March, 2017)

This article offers an insight of best android phones that are available now India.

Best Android Phones in India

Which is the best Android phone in India?

We probably have a definite answer now after Google’s Pixel phones launch. On most benchmarks Google Pixel phones scores as the best Android phones now available in India. The phones comes in two variants and are equipped with the best camera units on any mobile phones, and is at par with iPhone 7 cameras. Other specifications of the phone are high end as well. This is the first phone which is truly designed and built by the Google for its in-house Android software. It is truly a premium phone in all terms!

Best Android Phone in India

Google Pixel / Pixel XL (4 GB RAM/ 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 57,000

Status: Available

Colors: Quite black, very silver

Key Specifications

5 inch full HD display AMOLED / 5.5 inch Quad HD display on Pixel XL

Corning Gorilla Glass 4

Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit Quad Core Processor

4 GB RAM

32GB ROM

12.3 MP F2.0 with 1.55 micrometre Large Pixels rear camera

8 MP front camera (1.4 micrometre Pixels, f/2.4 Aperture, HD Video Capture (30 FPS)

4G LTE

143.84 mm x 69.54 mm x 8.58 mm

2770 mAh / 3450 mAH (on Pixel XL) battery

Android Nougat 7.1

Pixel Imprint (Fingerprint Sensor), Accelerometer / Gyroscope, Magnetometer, Barometer, Proximity Sensor / Ambient Light Sensor, Hall Sensor, Android Sensor Hub, Digital Compass

Best things about this phone

Truly made by Google

Latest OS

Best camera units on any phones

Good looks and built quality

Anodised Aluminium body

=>> Back to the list

Best Android Phones in India (Classified according to price)

While Google Pixel/Pixel XL is rated as the Best Android phone in India by Androided.in, there are phones that are good and cheaper than Pixel phones.

Below you can see a range of phones classified according to their price. You may find a great phone in there too. Take a look!

=>> Back to the list

Best Phones under Rs. 10,000

More details on these phones can be found here.

=>> Back to the list

Best Phones under Rs. 15,000

More details on theses phone can be found here.

=>> Back to the list

Best Phones under Rs. 20,000

More details on theses phones can be found here.

=>> Back to the list

Best Phones under Rs. 25,000

Phones Specifications Price in INR Samsung Galaxy A5 2016 5.2 inch Full HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13 MP, 2900 mAh 21999 On Amazon Oppo F1 Plus (4GB RAM, 64 GB) 5.5 inch Full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13 MP, 16 MP front, 2850 mAh 24990 On Flipkart Moto Z Play (3GB RAM, 32GB) 5.5 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16 MP, 3510 mAh 24999 On Flipkart Samsung Galaxy S5 5.1 inch full HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 16MP, 2800 mAh 22500 On Amazon Asus Zenfone 3 (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM) 5.2 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 2650mAh 21999 On Flipkart

More details on theses phones can be found here.

=>> Back to the list