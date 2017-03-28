Best Android Phones in India (March, 2017)

This article offers an insight of best android phones that are available now India.
Best Android Phones in India
Which is the best Android phone in India?
We probably have a definite answer now after Google’s Pixel phones launch. On most benchmarks Google Pixel phones scores as the best Android phones now available in India. The phones comes in two variants and are equipped with the best camera units on any mobile phones, and is at par with iPhone 7 cameras. Other specifications of the phone are high end as well. This is the first phone which is truly designed and built by the Google for its in-house Android software. It is truly a premium phone in all terms!
Google Pixel / Pixel XL (4 GB RAM/ 32GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 57,000
- Status: Available
- Colors: Quite black, very silver
Key Specifications
- 5 inch full HD display AMOLED / 5.5 inch Quad HD display on Pixel XL
- Corning Gorilla Glass 4
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 64-bit Quad Core Processor
- 4 GB RAM
- 32GB ROM
- 12.3 MP F2.0 with 1.55 micrometre Large Pixels rear camera
- 8 MP front camera (1.4 micrometre Pixels, f/2.4 Aperture, HD Video Capture (30 FPS)
- 4G LTE
- 143.84 mm x 69.54 mm x 8.58 mm
- 2770 mAh / 3450 mAH (on Pixel XL) battery
- Android Nougat 7.1
- Pixel Imprint (Fingerprint Sensor), Accelerometer / Gyroscope, Magnetometer, Barometer, Proximity Sensor / Ambient Light Sensor, Hall Sensor, Android Sensor Hub, Digital Compass
Best things about this phone
- Truly made by Google
- Latest OS
- Best camera units on any phones
- Good looks and built quality
- Anodised Aluminium body
Best Android Phones in India (Classified according to price)
While Google Pixel/Pixel XL is rated as the Best Android phone in India by Androided.in, there are phones that are good and cheaper than Pixel phones.
Below you can see a range of phones classified according to their price. You may find a great phone in there too. Take a look!
Best Phones under Rs. 10,000
|Phones
|Specifications
|Price
|Redmi Note 4
|5.5 inch FHD, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4100 mAh
|9999
|On Flipkart
|Redmi 3S prime
|5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4100 mAh
|8999
|On flipkart
|Moto E3 Power
|5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM,4G, 8MP, 3500 mAh
|7999
|On Flipkart
|Asus Zenfone Max ZC550KL
|5.5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB, 4G, 13MP, 5000 mAh
|8999
|On Flipkart
|Samsung On7 Pro
|5.5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 3000 mAh
|9990
|On Amazon
|Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus
|5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 2750 mAh
|8499
|On Flipkart
|Coolpad Note 5
|5.5 inch FHD, 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4010 mAh
|10999
|On Amazon
|LeEco Le 1s
|5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 3000 mAh
|9999
|On Flipkart
|Coolpad Note 3s
|5.5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 2500 mAh
|9999
|On Amazon
|Lenovo K6 Power
|5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4000 mAh
|9999
|On Flipkart
Best Phones under Rs. 15,000
|Phones
|Specifications
|Price
|Redmi Note 4
|5.5 inch FHD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4100 mAh
|12999
|On Flipkart
|Huawei Honor 6x
|5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 12MP, 4G VoLTE, 3340 mAh
|12999
|On Amazon
|Lenovo Phab 2 Plus
|6.4 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13 MP, 4G VoLTE, 4050 mAh
|14999
|On Amazon
|Moto G5 Plus 3GB
|5.2 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 16GB storage, 12MP. 4G VoLTE, 3000 mAh
|14999
|On Flipkart
|Moto G4 Plus
|5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000 mAh
|13999
|On Amazon
|Moto M
|5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3050mAh
|15999
|On Flipkart
|Samsung Galaxy On8
|5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3300 mAh
|15900
|On Flipkart
|LeEco Le2
|5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000 mAh
|14549
|On Amazon
|Samsung Galaxy J7 2016
|5.5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13MP, 4G VolLTE, 3300 mAh
|14900
|On Amazon
|Gionee S6S
|5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3150mAh
|15597
|On Amazon
|Huawei Honor 5x
|5.5 inch FHD, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000mAh
|13390
|On Amazon
|Coolpad Cool 1
|5.5 inch FHD, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 4000 mAh
|13999
|On Amazon
Best Phones under Rs. 20,000
|Phones
|Specifications
|Price
|Xiaomi Mi Max Prime
|6.44 in. FHD, 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 16MP, 4850 mAh
|19999
|On Amazon
|Motorola Moto M
|5.5 In full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, 3050 mAh
|17999
|On flipkart
|OnePlus 2
|5.5 In full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP, 3300 mAh
|19999
|On Amazon
|Moto G5 Plus 3GB
|5.2 inch full HD, 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 12MP, 3000 mAh
|16999
|On Flipkart
|Asus Zenfone 3 Max
|5.5 In full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4100 mAh
|16999
|On Flipkart
|Oppo F1s
|5.5 Inch full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP, 16MP front, 3075 mAh
|18882
|On Flipkart
|Oppo F1s
|5.5 Inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 16MP front, 3075 mAh
|16890
|On Snapdeal
|Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime
|5.5 Inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13MP, 3300 mAh
|16900
|On Amazon
|Gionee G6 Pro
|5.5 Inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 3130 mAh
|20860
|On Amazon.in
|Samsung On Nxt
|5.5 Inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 3300 mAh
|16900
|On Flipkart
|Lenovo Z2 Plus
|5.5 Inch full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP, 3500 mAh
|17499
|On Amazon
|Vivo V3 Gold
|5 Inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 2550 mAh
|16999
|On Flipkart
Best Phones under Rs. 25,000
|Phones
|Specifications
|Price in INR
|Samsung Galaxy A5 2016
|5.2 inch Full HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13 MP, 2900 mAh
|21999
|On Amazon
|Oppo F1 Plus (4GB RAM, 64 GB)
|5.5 inch Full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13 MP, 16 MP front, 2850 mAh
|24990
|On Flipkart
|Moto Z Play (3GB RAM, 32GB)
|5.5 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16 MP, 3510 mAh
|24999
|On Flipkart
|Samsung Galaxy S5
|5.1 inch full HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 16MP, 2800 mAh
|22500
|On Amazon
|Asus Zenfone 3 (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
|5.2 inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 2650mAh
|21999
|On Flipkart
