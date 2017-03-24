Top 10 Best phones under 30000 Rupees (March 2017)

This article contains the best phones under 30000 Rupees available now in India.

The best phones under 30000 category contains some of the best phones that are available in India. For instance, the OnePlus phones have the best specifications that can even beat the Galaxy S series and Pixel phones. Most of these phones in this price category belongs to popular brands, and some of these brands have their flagship phones in this price category.

We can see phones with screen sizes ranging from 5.2 to 6 inches In this price category. The screen resolution of all these phones are the same — 1920 x 1080p (FHD). The quality of the display, though, varies from one phone to other. Processors used in these phones are powerful. The RAM capacity ranges between 3GB and 6GB, and all of these phones have at least 32GB of storage ranging up to 64GB. Camera quality also varies to a great extend. Some phones have higher resolution camera in the front than what they have on the back. Have a thorough look into the specifications before you decide on the phone to buy.

These are the best phones under 30000 Rupees

1. OnePlus 3T (6GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 29,999

Color: Gun Metal, Soft Gold

Status: Available

Key Specifications

5.5 inches Full HD Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

~73.1% screen-to-body ratio, ~401 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 4

Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821

Quad-core (2×2.35 GHz Kryo & 2×1.6 GHz Kryo)

Adreno 530

64 GB ROM, 6 GB RAM

16 MP, f/2.0, phase detection autofocus, OIS rear camera

16 MP front camera (f/2.0 Aperture, 1.0 µm Pixel size)

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

USB v2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery

152.7 x 74.7 x 7.4 mm; 158grams

Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.1.1 (Nougat)

Best things about this phone

Best specifications on any phones available in the market now

Powerful processor and large RAM capacity

High resolution front camera

Affordable and aggressive pricing

Fast battery charging: 60% in 30 min (Dash Charge)

2. OnePlus 3 (6GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 27,999

Color: Soft Gold

Status: Available

Key Specifications

5.5 inches Full HD Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

~73.1% screen-to-body ratio, ~401 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 4

Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820

Quad-core (2×2.15 GHz Kryo & 2×1.6 GHz Kryo)

Adreno 530

64 GB ROM, 6 GB RAM

16 MP, f/2.0, phase detection autofocus, OIS rear camera

8 MP, f/2.0, 1/3.2″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, 1080p front camera

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

USB v2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

152.7 x 74.7 x 7.4 mm; 158grams

Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.1.1 (Nougat)

Best things about this phone

Powerful processor

Large RAM

Best camera units

Affordable and aggressive pricing

Fast battery charging: 60% in 30 min (Dash Charge)

3. Asus Zenfone 3 ZE552KL (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 27,999

Colors: Black, Gold, White

Status: Available

Key Specifications

5.5 inch Full HD Super IPS+ capacitive touch screen display

Corning Gorilla Glass, ~401 ppi pixel density, ~70.6% screen-to-body ratio

Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625

Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

Adreno 506

3GB RAM, 32GB ROM , MicroSD cards up to 2TB (uses SIM 2 slot)

16 MP, f/2.0, laser/phase detection autofocus rear camera with OIS (4-axis), dual-LED (dual tone) flash

8 MP, f/2.0 front camera

Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

152.6 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm; 155 g

Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)

Best things about this phone

Internal storage expandable up to 2TB

Powerful processor and good RAM capacity

Best in class camera

Upgradeable to Nougat

4. Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 25,900

Colors: Black, Gold, white

Status: Available

Key Specifications

6 inch Full HD Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display

~75.9% screen-to-body ratio, ~367 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass

Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652

Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A72 & 4×1.4 GHz Cortex-A53)

Adreno 510

4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Expandable Upto 256 GB (dedicated slot)

16 MP, f/1.9, autofocus rear camera with OIS

8 MP, f/1.9 front camera,

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

161.7 x 80.9 x 7.9 mm; 210 grams

Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

Extra wide 6 inch display

Extensive RAM and storage

Large, durable battery

Good camera units

5. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 28,990

Colors: Black sky, Gold Sand

Status: Available

Key Specifications

5.2 inches Full HD Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

~71.5% screen-to-body ratio, ~424 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 4, Always-on display

Exynos 7880 Octa

Octa-core 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53

3GB RAM, 32GB ROM

microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)

16 MP, f/1.9, 27mm, autofocus rear camera with LED flash

16 MP, f/1.9 front camera

Type-C 1.0 reversible connector

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer

Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery

146.1 x 71.4 x 7.9 mm; 157 grams

Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Best things about this phone

Fast battery charging

IP68 certified – dust/water proof up to 1.5 meters and for 30 minutes

Always on display

Samsung Pay supported phone

6. Vivo V5 Plus (4GB RAM, 64 GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 26,205

Color: Gold

Status: Available

Key Specifications

5.5-inch FHD IPS In-cell capacitive touch screen

~73.8% screen-to-body ratio, ~401 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625

Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 CPU

Adreno 506 GPU

64 GB ROM, 4 GB RAM

16 MP, f/2.0 rear camera, phase detection autofocus, LED flash

Dual 20 MP + 8 MP front camera, f/2.0, 1/2.8″ sensor size, 1080p

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Li-Ion 3160 mAh battery

152.6 x 74 x 7.3 mm; 158.6grams

Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)

Best things about this phone

Good front camera for selfies

Fast charging

7. Oppo F3 Plus (4 GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 30,990

Color: Gold

Status: Available

Key Specifications

6 inch Full HD IPS LCD Display

~75.1% screen-to-body ratio, ~367 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Qualcomm MSM8976 Pro Snapdragon 653

Octa-core (4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A72 & 4×1.44 GHz Cortex-A53)

Adreno 510

microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)

64 GB ROM, 4 GB RAM

16 MP, f/1.7 rear camera, phase detection autofocus, OIS, dual-LED (dual tone) flash

Dual 16 MP + 8 MP front camera, f/2.0, 1/3″ sensor size

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)

Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery

163.6 x 80.8 x 7.4 mm; 185grams

Best things about this phone

Dual front selfie camera of high resolutions

Good RAM capacity and sotrage

Expandable memory

Fast battery charging: (VOOC Flash Charge)

8. Huawei Honor 8 (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 29,999

Colors: Pearl white, saphire blue, Sunrise Gold

Status: Available

Key Specifications

5.2 inches Full HD LTPS capacitive touchscreen

~72.5% screen-to-body ratio, ~423 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 3

HiSilicon Kirin 950

Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A72 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex A53)

Mali-T880 MP4

4GB RAM, 32GB ROM

microSD, up to 128 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)

Dual 12 MP, f/2.2 Rear camera, 35mm, laser autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash

8 MP, f/2.4 front camera, 1.4 µm pixel size

Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass

145.5 x 71 x 7.5 mm; 153 g

Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)

Best things about this phone

Fast battery charging: 47% in 30 minutes

Huawei’s own Kirin Chipset

Compact in size

Good build quality

9. Gionee Marathon M5 Plus (3GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

On flipkart for Rs. 26,999

Color: Champagne Gold

Status: Available

Key Specifications

6 inches full HD AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

~75.5% screen-to-body ratio, ~368 ppi pixel density

Mediatek MT6753

Octa-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A53

Mali-T720MP3

3GB RAM, 34GB ROM expandable using microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)

13MP, f/2.2, phase detection autofocus rear camera

5MP front camera

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Li-Po 5020 mAh battery

Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop)

160.9 x 81.2 x 8.4 mm; 208 grams

Best things about this phone

Extra wide display

Large storage and RAM capacity

Huge battery

10. Samsung Galaxy A7 2016 (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs.25900

Color: Black

Status: Available

Key Specifications

5.5 inches Full HD Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

~74.3% screen-to-body ratio, ~401 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 4

Qualcomm MSM8939 Snapdragon 615

Octa-core (4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)

Adreno 405

3GB RAM, 16GB ROM

MicroSD up to 128GB, uses SIM 2 slot

13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm rear camera, OIS, autofocus, LED flash

5 MP, f/1.9 front camera, 24mm, 1080p

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Android OS, v5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Best things about this phone

Samsung brand value

Good camera units

Fast charging, durable battery

Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery

