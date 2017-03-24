Top 10 Best phones under 30000 Rupees (March 2017)

This article contains the best phones under 30000 Rupees available now in India.
The best phones under 30000 category contains some of the best phones that are available in India. For instance, the OnePlus phones have the best specifications that can even beat the Galaxy S series and Pixel phones. Most of these phones in this price category belongs to popular brands, and some of these brands have their flagship phones in this price category.
We can see phones with screen sizes ranging from 5.2 to 6 inches In this price category. The screen resolution of all these phones are the same — 1920 x 1080p (FHD). The quality of the display, though, varies from one phone to other. Processors used in these phones are powerful. The RAM capacity ranges between 3GB and 6GB, and all of these phones have at least 32GB of storage ranging up to 64GB. Camera quality also varies to a great extend. Some phones have higher resolution camera in the front than what they have on the back. Have a thorough look into the specifications before you decide on the phone to buy.
These are the best phones under 30000 Rupees
|Phones
|Specifications
|Price in INR
|One Plus 3T
|5.5 in. FHD, SD 821, 6GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, F 2.0, 3400 mAh
|29999
|On Amazon
|One Plus 3
|5.5 in. FHD, SD 820, 6GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, F 2.0, 3000 mAh
|27999
|On Amazon
|Asus Zenfone 3
|5.5 in. FHD, SD 625, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, 3000 mAh
|27999
|On Flipkart
|Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro
|6 in, FHD, SD 652, 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 5000 mAh
|29900
|On Flipkart
|Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)
|5.2 in. FHD, Exy7880, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 3000mAh
|28990
|On Flipkart
|Vivo V5 Plus
|5.5 in. FHD, SD625, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, 3160mAh
|26205
|On Amazon
|Oppo F3 Plus
|5 in. FHD, SD653, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, 4000mAh
|30990
|On Flipkart
|Huawei Honor 8
|5.2 in. FHD, HS 950, 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 12MP + 12MP dual, 3000 mAh
|29999
|On Flipkart
|Gionee Marathon M5 Plus
|6 in. FHD, MT 6753, 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP, 5020 mAh
|26999
|On Flipkart
|Samsung A7 2016
|5.5 in. FHD, SD 615, 3GB RAM, 16 GB ROM, 13 MP, 3300 mAh
|25900
|On Amazon
1. OnePlus 3T (6GB RAM, 64GB ROM)
- On Amazon for Rs. 29,999
- Color: Gun Metal, Soft Gold
- Status: Available
Key Specifications
- 5.5 inches Full HD Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- ~73.1% screen-to-body ratio, ~401 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 4
- Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821
- Quad-core (2×2.35 GHz Kryo & 2×1.6 GHz Kryo)
- Adreno 530
- 64 GB ROM, 6 GB RAM
- 16 MP, f/2.0, phase detection autofocus, OIS rear camera
- 16 MP front camera (f/2.0 Aperture, 1.0 µm Pixel size)
- Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
- USB v2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery
- 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.4 mm; 158grams
- Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.1.1 (Nougat)
Best things about this phone
- Best specifications on any phones available in the market now
- Powerful processor and large RAM capacity
- High resolution front camera
- Affordable and aggressive pricing
- Fast battery charging: 60% in 30 min (Dash Charge)
2. OnePlus 3 (6GB RAM, 64GB ROM)
- On Amazon for Rs. 27,999
- Color: Soft Gold
- Status: Available
Key Specifications
- 5.5 inches Full HD Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- ~73.1% screen-to-body ratio, ~401 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 4
- Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820
- Quad-core (2×2.15 GHz Kryo & 2×1.6 GHz Kryo)
- Adreno 530
- 64 GB ROM, 6 GB RAM
- 16 MP, f/2.0, phase detection autofocus, OIS rear camera
- 8 MP, f/2.0, 1/3.2″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, 1080p front camera
- Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
- USB v2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
- Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
- 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.4 mm; 158grams
- Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.1.1 (Nougat)
Best things about this phone
- Powerful processor
- Large RAM
- Best camera units
- Affordable and aggressive pricing
- Fast battery charging: 60% in 30 min (Dash Charge)
3. Asus Zenfone 3 ZE552KL (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 27,999
- Colors: Black, Gold, White
- Status: Available
Key Specifications
- 5.5 inch Full HD Super IPS+ capacitive touch screen display
- Corning Gorilla Glass, ~401 ppi pixel density, ~70.6% screen-to-body ratio
- Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
- Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
- Adreno 506
- 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM , MicroSD cards up to 2TB (uses SIM 2 slot)
- 16 MP, f/2.0, laser/phase detection autofocus rear camera with OIS (4-axis), dual-LED (dual tone) flash
- 8 MP, f/2.0 front camera
- Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
- Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
- 152.6 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm; 155 g
- Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)
Best things about this phone
- Internal storage expandable up to 2TB
- Powerful processor and good RAM capacity
- Best in class camera
- Upgradeable to Nougat
4. Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 25,900
- Colors: Black, Gold, white
- Status: Available
Key Specifications
- 6 inch Full HD Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display
- ~75.9% screen-to-body ratio, ~367 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass
- Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652
- Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A72 & 4×1.4 GHz Cortex-A53)
- Adreno 510
- 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Expandable Upto 256 GB (dedicated slot)
- 16 MP, f/1.9, autofocus rear camera with OIS
- 8 MP, f/1.9 front camera,
- Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
- Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
- 161.7 x 80.9 x 7.9 mm; 210 grams
- Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery
Best things about this phone
- Extra wide 6 inch display
- Extensive RAM and storage
- Large, durable battery
- Good camera units
5. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 28,990
- Colors: Black sky, Gold Sand
- Status: Available
Key Specifications
- 5.2 inches Full HD Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- ~71.5% screen-to-body ratio, ~424 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 4, Always-on display
- Exynos 7880 Octa
- Octa-core 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53
- 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM
- microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
- 16 MP, f/1.9, 27mm, autofocus rear camera with LED flash
- 16 MP, f/1.9 front camera
- Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
- Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
- Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
- 146.1 x 71.4 x 7.9 mm; 157 grams
- Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
Best things about this phone
- Fast battery charging
- IP68 certified – dust/water proof up to 1.5 meters and for 30 minutes
- Always on display
- Samsung Pay supported phone
6. Vivo V5 Plus (4GB RAM, 64 GB ROM)
- On Amazon for Rs. 26,205
- Color: Gold
- Status: Available
Key Specifications
- 5.5-inch FHD IPS In-cell capacitive touch screen
- ~73.8% screen-to-body ratio, ~401 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
- Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 CPU
- Adreno 506 GPU
- 64 GB ROM, 4 GB RAM
- 16 MP, f/2.0 rear camera, phase detection autofocus, LED flash
- Dual 20 MP + 8 MP front camera, f/2.0, 1/2.8″ sensor size, 1080p
- Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
- Li-Ion 3160 mAh battery
- 152.6 x 74 x 7.3 mm; 158.6grams
- Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)
Best things about this phone
- Good front camera for selfies
- Fast charging
7. Oppo F3 Plus (4 GB RAM, 64GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 30,990
- Color: Gold
- Status: Available
Key Specifications
- 6 inch Full HD IPS LCD Display
- ~75.1% screen-to-body ratio, ~367 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
- Qualcomm MSM8976 Pro Snapdragon 653
- Octa-core (4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A72 & 4×1.44 GHz Cortex-A53)
- Adreno 510
- microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
- 64 GB ROM, 4 GB RAM
- 16 MP, f/1.7 rear camera, phase detection autofocus, OIS, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
- Dual 16 MP + 8 MP front camera, f/2.0, 1/3″ sensor size
- Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
- Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
- 163.6 x 80.8 x 7.4 mm; 185grams
Best things about this phone
- Dual front selfie camera of high resolutions
- Good RAM capacity and sotrage
- Expandable memory
- Fast battery charging: (VOOC Flash Charge)
8. Huawei Honor 8 (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 29,999
- Colors: Pearl white, saphire blue, Sunrise Gold
- Status: Available
Key Specifications
- 5.2 inches Full HD LTPS capacitive touchscreen
- ~72.5% screen-to-body ratio, ~423 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A72 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex A53)
- Mali-T880 MP4
- 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM
- microSD, up to 128 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
- Dual 12 MP, f/2.2 Rear camera, 35mm, laser autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
- 8 MP, f/2.4 front camera, 1.4 µm pixel size
- Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
- 145.5 x 71 x 7.5 mm; 153 g
- Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)
Best things about this phone
- Fast battery charging: 47% in 30 minutes
- Huawei’s own Kirin Chipset
- Compact in size
- Good build quality
9. Gionee Marathon M5 Plus (3GB RAM, 64GB ROM)
- On flipkart for Rs. 26,999
- Color: Champagne Gold
- Status: Available
Key Specifications
- 6 inches full HD AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- ~75.5% screen-to-body ratio, ~368 ppi pixel density
- Mediatek MT6753
- Octa-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A53
- Mali-T720MP3
- 3GB RAM, 34GB ROM expandable using microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
- 13MP, f/2.2, phase detection autofocus rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
- Li-Po 5020 mAh battery
- Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop)
- 160.9 x 81.2 x 8.4 mm; 208 grams
Best things about this phone
- Extra wide display
- Large storage and RAM capacity
- Huge battery
10. Samsung Galaxy A7 2016 (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)
- On Amazon for Rs.25900
- Color: Black
- Status: Available
Key Specifications
- 5.5 inches Full HD Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
- ~74.3% screen-to-body ratio, ~401 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 4
- Qualcomm MSM8939 Snapdragon 615
- Octa-core (4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
- Adreno 405
- 3GB RAM, 16GB ROM
- MicroSD up to 128GB, uses SIM 2 slot
- 13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm rear camera, OIS, autofocus, LED flash
- 5 MP, f/1.9 front camera, 24mm, 1080p
- Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
- Android OS, v5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
Best things about this phone
- Samsung brand value
- Good camera units
- Fast charging, durable battery
- Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery