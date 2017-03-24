Best Phones

Top 10 Best phones under 30000 Rupees (March 2017)

Leave a comment

This article contains the best phones under 30000 Rupees available now in India.

The best phones under 30000 category contains some of the best phones that are available in India. For instance, the OnePlus phones have the best specifications that can even beat the Galaxy S series and Pixel phones. Most of these phones in this price category belongs to popular brands, and some of these brands have their flagship phones in this price category.

We can see phones with screen sizes ranging from 5.2 to 6 inches In this price category.  The screen resolution of all these phones are the same — 1920 x 1080p (FHD). The quality of the display, though, varies from one phone to other. Processors used in these phones are powerful. The RAM capacity ranges between 3GB and 6GB, and all of these phones have at least 32GB of storage ranging up to 64GB. Camera quality also varies to a great extend. Some phones have higher resolution camera in the front than what they have on the back. Have  a thorough look into the specifications before you decide on the phone to buy.

These are the best phones under 30000 Rupees

PhonesSpecificationsPrice in INR 
One Plus 3T5.5 in. FHD, SD 821, 6GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, F 2.0, 3400 mAh29999On Amazon
One Plus 35.5 in. FHD, SD 820, 6GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, F 2.0, 3000 mAh27999On Amazon
Asus Zenfone 35.5 in. FHD, SD 625, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, 3000 mAh27999On Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro6 in, FHD, SD 652, 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 5000 mAh29900On Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017)5.2 in. FHD, Exy7880, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 3000mAh28990On Flipkart
Vivo V5 Plus5.5 in. FHD, SD625, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, 3160mAh26205On Amazon
Oppo F3 Plus5 in. FHD, SD653, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, 4000mAh30990On Flipkart
Huawei Honor 85.2 in. FHD, HS 950, 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 12MP + 12MP dual, 3000 mAh29999On Flipkart
Gionee Marathon M5 Plus6 in. FHD, MT 6753, 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP, 5020 mAh26999On Flipkart
Samsung A7 20165.5 in. FHD, SD 615, 3GB RAM, 16 GB ROM, 13 MP, 3300 mAh25900On Amazon

1. OnePlus 3T (6GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

one plus 3T
one plus 3T

 

  • On Amazon for Rs. 29,999
  • Color: Gun Metal, Soft Gold
  • Status: Available

Key Specifications

  • 5.5 inches Full HD Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
  • ~73.1% screen-to-body ratio, ~401 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 4
  • Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 821
  • Quad-core (2×2.35 GHz Kryo & 2×1.6 GHz Kryo)
  • Adreno 530
  • 64 GB ROM, 6 GB RAM
  • 16 MP, f/2.0, phase detection autofocus, OIS rear camera
  • 16 MP front camera (f/2.0 Aperture, 1.0 µm Pixel size)
  • Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
  • USB v2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery
  • 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.4 mm; 158grams
  • Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.1.1 (Nougat)

Best things about this phone

  • Best specifications on any phones available in the market now
  • Powerful processor and large RAM capacity
  • High resolution front camera
  • Affordable and aggressive pricing
  • Fast battery charging: 60% in 30 min (Dash Charge)

=>> Back to the list

2. OnePlus 3 (6GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

one plus 3
one plus 3

 

  • On Amazon for Rs. 27,999
  • Color: Soft Gold
  • Status: Available

Key Specifications

  • 5.5 inches Full HD Optic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
  • ~73.1% screen-to-body ratio, ~401 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 4
  • Qualcomm MSM8996 Snapdragon 820
  • Quad-core (2×2.15 GHz Kryo & 2×1.6 GHz Kryo)
  • Adreno 530
  • 64 GB ROM, 6 GB RAM
  • 16 MP, f/2.0, phase detection autofocus, OIS rear camera
  • 8 MP, f/2.0, 1/3.2″ sensor size, 1.4 µm pixel size, 1080p front camera
  • Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
  • USB v2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
  • Non-removable Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
  • 152.7 x 74.7 x 7.4 mm; 158grams
  • Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.1.1 (Nougat)

Best things about this phone

  • Powerful processor
  • Large RAM
  • Best camera units
  • Affordable and aggressive pricing
  • Fast battery charging: 60% in 30 min (Dash Charge)

=>> Back to the list

3. Asus Zenfone 3 ZE552KL (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

Best phones under 30000 - asus zenfone 3 ze552kl
asus zenfone 3 ze552kl

 

  • On Flipkart for Rs. 27,999
  • Colors: Black, Gold, White
  • Status: Available

Key Specifications

  • 5.5 inch Full HD Super IPS+ capacitive touch screen display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass, ~401 ppi pixel density, ~70.6% screen-to-body ratio
  • Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
  • Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
  • Adreno 506
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM , MicroSD cards up to 2TB (uses SIM 2 slot)
  • 16 MP, f/2.0, laser/phase detection autofocus rear camera with OIS (4-axis), dual-LED (dual tone) flash
  • 8 MP, f/2.0 front camera
  • Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
  • Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
  • 152.6 x 77.4 x 7.7 mm; 155 g
  • Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)

Best things about this phone

  • Internal storage expandable up to 2TB
  • Powerful processor and good RAM capacity
  • Best in class camera
  • Upgradeable to Nougat

=>> Back to the list

4. Samsung Galaxy A9 Pro (2016) (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

samsung galaxy a9 pro
samsung galaxy a9 pro

 

  • On Flipkart for Rs. 25,900
  • Colors: Black, Gold, white
  • Status: Available

Key Specifications

  • 6 inch Full HD Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display
  • ~75.9% screen-to-body ratio, ~367 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass
  • Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652
  • Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A72 & 4×1.4 GHz Cortex-A53)
  • Adreno 510
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Expandable Upto 256 GB (dedicated slot)
  • 16 MP, f/1.9, autofocus rear camera with OIS
  • 8 MP, f/1.9 front camera,
  • Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
  • Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • 161.7 x 80.9 x 7.9 mm; 210 grams
  • Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

  • Extra wide 6 inch display
  • Extensive RAM and storage
  • Large, durable battery
  • Good camera units

=>> Back to the list

5. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

samsung a5
samsung a5

 

  • On Flipkart for Rs. 28,990
  • Colors: Black sky, Gold Sand
  • Status: Available

Key Specifications

  • 5.2 inches Full HD Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
  • ~71.5% screen-to-body ratio, ~424 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 4, Always-on display
  • Exynos 7880 Octa
  • Octa-core 1.9 GHz Cortex-A53
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM
  • microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
  • 16 MP, f/1.9, 27mm, autofocus rear camera with LED flash
  • 16 MP, f/1.9 front camera
  • Type-C 1.0 reversible connector
  • Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
  • Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery
  • 146.1 x 71.4 x 7.9 mm; 157 grams
  • Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Best things about this phone

  • Fast battery charging
  • IP68 certified – dust/water proof up to 1.5 meters and for 30 minutes
  • Always on display
  • Samsung Pay supported phone

=>> Back to the list

6. Vivo V5 Plus (4GB RAM, 64 GB ROM)

Vivo v5 plus
Vivo v5 plus

 

  • On Amazon for Rs. 26,205
  • Color: Gold
  • Status: Available

Key Specifications

  • 5.5-inch FHD IPS In-cell capacitive touch screen
  • ~73.8% screen-to-body ratio, ~401 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Qualcomm MSM8953 Snapdragon 625
  • Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 CPU
  • Adreno 506 GPU
  • 64 GB ROM, 4 GB RAM
  • 16 MP, f/2.0 rear camera, phase detection autofocus, LED flash
  • Dual 20 MP + 8 MP front camera, f/2.0, 1/2.8″ sensor size, 1080p
  • Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
  • Li-Ion 3160 mAh battery
  • 152.6 x 74 x 7.3 mm; 158.6grams
  • Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)

Best things about this phone

  • Good front camera for selfies
  • Fast charging

=>> Back to the list

7. Oppo  F3 Plus (4 GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

oppo f3 plus
oppo f3 plus

 

  • On Flipkart for Rs. 30,990
  • Color: Gold
  • Status: Available

Key Specifications

  • 6 inch Full HD IPS LCD Display
  • ~75.1% screen-to-body ratio, ~367 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 5
  • Qualcomm MSM8976 Pro Snapdragon 653
  • Octa-core (4×1.95 GHz Cortex-A72 & 4×1.44 GHz Cortex-A53)
  • Adreno 510
  • microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
  • 64 GB ROM, 4 GB RAM
  • 16 MP, f/1.7 rear camera, phase detection autofocus, OIS, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
  • Dual 16 MP + 8 MP front camera, f/2.0, 1/3″ sensor size
  • Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
  • Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Li-Ion 4000 mAh battery
  • 163.6 x 80.8 x 7.4 mm; 185grams

Best things about this phone

  • Dual front selfie camera of high resolutions
  • Good RAM capacity and sotrage
  • Expandable memory
  • Fast battery charging: (VOOC Flash Charge)

=>> Back to the list

8. Huawei Honor 8 (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Huawei honor 8
Huawei honor 8

 

  • On Flipkart for Rs. 29,999
  • Colors: Pearl white, saphire blue, Sunrise Gold
  • Status: Available

Key Specifications

  • 5.2 inches Full HD LTPS capacitive touchscreen
  • ~72.5% screen-to-body ratio, ~423 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 3
  • HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Octa-core (4×2.3 GHz Cortex-A72 & 4×1.8 GHz Cortex A53)
  • Mali-T880 MP4
  • 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM
  • microSD, up to 128 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
  • Dual 12 MP, f/2.2 Rear camera, 35mm, laser autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash
  • 8 MP, f/2.4 front camera, 1.4 µm pixel size
  • Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass
  • 145.5 x 71 x 7.5 mm; 153 g
  • Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow), upgradable to v7.0 (Nougat)

Best things about this phone

  • Fast battery charging: 47% in 30 minutes
  • Huawei’s own Kirin Chipset
  • Compact in size
  • Good build quality

=>> Back to the list

9. Gionee Marathon M5 Plus (3GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

gionee marathon m5 plus
gionee marathon m5 plus

 

  • On flipkart for Rs. 26,999
  • Color: Champagne Gold
  • Status: Available

Key Specifications

  • 6 inches full HD AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
  • ~75.5% screen-to-body ratio, ~368 ppi pixel density
  • Mediatek MT6753
  • Octa-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A53
  • Mali-T720MP3
  • 3GB RAM, 34GB ROM expandable using microSD, up to 256 GB (dedicated slot)
  • 13MP, f/2.2, phase detection autofocus rear camera
  • 5MP front camera
  • Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
  • Li-Po 5020 mAh battery
  • Android OS, v5.1 (Lollipop)
  • 160.9 x 81.2 x 8.4 mm; 208 grams

Best things about this phone

  • Extra wide display
  • Large storage and RAM capacity
  • Huge battery

=>> Back to the list

10. Samsung Galaxy A7 2016  (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

samsung a7 2016
samsung a7 2016

 

  • On Amazon for Rs.25900
  • Color: Black
  • Status: Available

Key Specifications

  • 5.5 inches Full HD Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
  • ~74.3% screen-to-body ratio, ~401 ppi pixel density, Corning Gorilla Glass 4
  • Qualcomm MSM8939 Snapdragon 615
  • Octa-core (4×1.2 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
  • Adreno 405
  • 3GB RAM, 16GB ROM
  • MicroSD up to 128GB, uses SIM 2 slot
  • 13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm rear camera, OIS, autofocus, LED flash
  • 5 MP, f/1.9 front camera, 24mm, 1080p
  • Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
  • Android OS, v5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Best things about this phone

  • Samsung brand value
  • Good camera units
  • Fast charging, durable battery
  • Li-Ion 3300 mAh battery

=>> Back to the list

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *