Top 10 best phones under 10000 Rupees (March 2017, 4G)

This article contains the list of best phones under 10000 Rupees. It is updated regularly to include the latest from the market. 

Which is the best phone under 10000 Rupees? From a large pool of ever updating Android phones, it is difficult to choose the best one at a best price. So I thought a  list of some sort would make it easy for the readers of my site to decide on the kind of phone that you can buy under the price of 10000 Rupees. It will give you an insight of the best android phones available in the market, their specifications, price and where to find them. This article contains my pick of best phones under 10000. It also describes why these phones were cherry picked to become the part of this list.

These are the best phones under 10000

PhonesSpecificationsPrice 
Redmi Note 45.5 inch FHD, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4100 mAh9999On Flipkart
Redmi 3S prime5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4100 mAh8999On flipkart
Moto E3 Power5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM,4G, 8MP, 3500 mAh7999On Flipkart
Asus Zenfone Max ZC550KL5.5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB, 4G, 13MP, 5000 mAh8999On Flipkart
Samsung On7 Pro5.5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 3000 mAh9990On Amazon
Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 2750 mAh8499On Flipkart
Coolpad Note 55.5 inch FHD, 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4010 mAh10999On Amazon
LeEco Le 1s5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 3000 mAh9999On Flipkart
Coolpad Note 3s5.5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 2500 mAh9999On Amazon
Lenovo K6 Power5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4000 mAh9999On Flipkart

1. Redmi Note 4 (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best phones under 10000 - Redmi Note 4
Redmi Note 4

 

  • Exclusive on Flipkart for 9,999 rupees.
  • Status : Available
  • Colours: Gold, Dark Grey

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch full HD IPS LCD display
  • 2 GHz
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64 bit chipset
  • 32 GB storage
  • 2 GB RAM
  • 4100 mAh battery
  • 4G + 4G
  • 13 MP f 2.0 rear camera
  • 5 MP front camera
  • 151 x 76 x 8.4 mm ; 165 grams
  • Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 upgradeable to Nougat.

Best things about this phone

  • Extra durable battery
  • fast finger print sensor with chip-level security encryption
  • full metal body, large display
  • large RAM capacity

2. Redmi 3S prime (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best phones
mi redmi 3s prime

 

  • Exclusive on flipkart for 8,999 Rupees.
  • Status: next sale on March 17 at 12 noon
  • Colours: Silver, Dark Grey, Gold

Key Specs:

  • 1.4 GHz Snapdragon Octa core chipset
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32 GB memory
  • 4G
  • Android Marshmallow 6.0.1
  • microSD card upto 128GB
  • 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera
  • 4100 mAh battery
  • 5 inch HD IPS display
  • 144 gram weight
  • assembled in India
  • finger print sensor.

Best things about this phone

  • Best in class battery life
  • fast finger print sensor
  • good looks.

According to me this is the best phone under 10000 Rupees in terms of value for money proposition.

While this phone qualifies to top this list of best phones under 10000, the Redmi Note 4 which is also from Xiaomi holds an advantage of better processor and specifications.

3. Moto E3 Power 2016 (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

Best Phones
Moto E3 power

 

Key specs:

  • 5 inch HD display
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16 GB memory
  • SD cards up to 32GB
  • 4G
  • 3500 mAh battery
  • 1GHz Mediatek 64 bit chipset
  • 8 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera
  • Android Marshmallow 6.0 OS

Best things about this phone

  • Stock Android experience,
  • nice camera,
  • long battery life,
  • good looks,
  • water repellent,
  • quick charge.

This is the best phone under 10000 from Motorola as of now and the reason for this is all those great specification and features that are mentioned on top.

4. Asus Zenfone Max ZC550KL  (2GB RAM, 16GB)

Best Phones
Asus zenfone max zc550kl

 

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch IPS HD display
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB storage expandable up to 64GB
  • 1.0 GHz MSM8916 Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 quad core
  • 5000 mAh battery
  • 13 MP rear camera
  • 5 MP front camera
  • 202 grams weight
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
  • 4G

Best things about this phone

  • Extra large battery
  • Wide display.

5. Samsung On7 Pro (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

Best phones
Samsung galaxy on 7 pro

 

  • On Amazon for 9,990 Rupees.
  • Status: Unavailable
  • Colour: Black

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch TFT HD display
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB storage expandable up to 128GB
  • Android v6.0 Marshmallow
  • 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 410 quad core processor
  • 4G + 4G
  • 3000 mAh battery
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 5 MP front camera
  • 178 grams weight

Best things about this phone

  • Good rear camera
  • from Samsung brand
  • wide display.

Surprisingly, this is the only best phone under 10000 from Samsung that has made it this list.

6. Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

Best Phones
lenovo vibe k5 plus

 

  • On Flipkart for 8,499 Rupees.
  • Status: Available
  • Colours: Gold and Silver

Key Specs:

  • 5 inch full HD IPS display
  • 2GB RAM
  • 16GB storage expandable up to 128GB
  • 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 octa core processor
  • 13 MP rear camera
  • 5MP front camera
  • 4G + 4G
  • 2750 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

  • Best in class processor
  • Extensive RAM
  • Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers
  • High resolution display

7. Coolpad Note 5 (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best Phones
coolpad note 5

 

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch full HD IPS display
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB storage expandable up to 64GB
  • 1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 MSM8952 octa-core
  • 4G +4G nano sim
  • 4010 mAh battery
  • 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
  • 9mm thick
  • 173 grams weight
  • Android Marshmallow 6

Best things about this phone

  • Full metal body
  • premium looks
  • fast finger print sensor
  • best in class RAM and storage
  • powerful processor.

Even though this phone has a slightly higher price tag, it qualifies to be the part of best phone under 10000 just because of it superior specifications and a marginally higher price tag which is still around 10000 Rupees.

8. LeEco Le 1s Eco (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best phones
letv le1s eco

 

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch full HD IPS display with Gorilla glass 3
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB storage without expansion slot
  • 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera
  • 1.8 GHz Mediatek MT6795 Helio X10 octa core processor
  • finger print sensor
  • 3000 mAh battery
  • 7.6 mm thick
  • 4G + 4G
  • Android Marshmallow 6
  • 150 grams weight
  • 74.2 mm x151.1mm x 7.6 mm dimensions

Best things about this phone

  • Finger print sensor
  • full metal body
  • extensive RAM and storage
  • thin profile
  • type-C USB port
  • bezel-less design
  • powerful processor

9. Coolpad Note 3s (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best phones
coolpad note 3s

 

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch HD IPS 2.5D curved display
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB storage expandable upto 32GB
  • 1.36 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 64-bit processor
  • 167 grams
  • 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera
  • finger print sensor
  • 2500 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

  • Finger print sensor
  • affordable pricing
  • wide display
  • octa core processor.

10. Lenovo K6 Power (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best Phones
lenovo k6 power

 

  • Exclusive on Flipkart for 9,999 Rupees.
  • Status: Next flash sale on January 31, 12 Noon
  • Colours: Dark grey, Gold, Silver

Key Specs:

  • 5 inch full HD IPS display
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB storage expandable up to 128GB
  • 4G + 4G
  • 13 MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • finger print sensor
  • 4000 mAh battery
  • 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa core processor
  • Android Marshmallow 6.0.1
  • 145 grams

Best things about this phone

  • All metal body
  • Good camera
  • affordable pricing
  • finger print sensor
  • extensive RAM and in built storage
  • range of colour options
  • extra large battery.

Conclusion

These are my pick of best phones under 10000 Rupees. If you have a different choice you are free to include them in the comment section below or you can write to me directly so that I can include it in the list. All these best phones under 10000 Rupees have good specifications and they are just marginally different from one another.

