Top 10 best phones under 10000 Rupees (March 2017, 4G)

This article contains the list of best phones under 10000 Rupees. It is updated regularly to include the latest from the market.
Which is the best phone under 10000 Rupees? From a large pool of ever updating Android phones, it is difficult to choose the best one at a best price. So I thought a list of some sort would make it easy for the readers of my site to decide on the kind of phone that you can buy under the price of 10000 Rupees. It will give you an insight of the best android phones available in the market, their specifications, price and where to find them. This article contains my pick of best phones under 10000. It also describes why these phones were cherry picked to become the part of this list.
These are the best phones under 10000
|Phones
|Specifications
|Price
|Redmi Note 4
|5.5 inch FHD, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4100 mAh
|9999
|On Flipkart
|Redmi 3S prime
|5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4100 mAh
|8999
|On flipkart
|Moto E3 Power
|5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM,4G, 8MP, 3500 mAh
|7999
|On Flipkart
|Asus Zenfone Max ZC550KL
|5.5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB, 4G, 13MP, 5000 mAh
|8999
|On Flipkart
|Samsung On7 Pro
|5.5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 3000 mAh
|9990
|On Amazon
|Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus
|5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 2750 mAh
|8499
|On Flipkart
|Coolpad Note 5
|5.5 inch FHD, 4GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4010 mAh
|10999
|On Amazon
|LeEco Le 1s
|5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 3000 mAh
|9999
|On Flipkart
|Coolpad Note 3s
|5.5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 2500 mAh
|9999
|On Amazon
|Lenovo K6 Power
|5 inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4000 mAh
|9999
|On Flipkart
1. Redmi Note 4 (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- Exclusive on Flipkart for 9,999 rupees.
- Status : Available
- Colours: Gold, Dark Grey
Key Specs:
- 5.5 inch full HD IPS LCD display
- 2 GHz
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64 bit chipset
- 32 GB storage
- 2 GB RAM
- 4100 mAh battery
- 4G + 4G
- 13 MP f 2.0 rear camera
- 5 MP front camera
- 151 x 76 x 8.4 mm ; 165 grams
- Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 upgradeable to Nougat.
Best things about this phone
- Extra durable battery
- fast finger print sensor with chip-level security encryption
- full metal body, large display
- large RAM capacity
2. Redmi 3S prime (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- Exclusive on flipkart for 8,999 Rupees.
- Status: next sale on March 17 at 12 noon
- Colours: Silver, Dark Grey, Gold
Key Specs:
- 1.4 GHz Snapdragon Octa core chipset
- 3GB RAM
- 32 GB memory
- 4G
- Android Marshmallow 6.0.1
- microSD card upto 128GB
- 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera
- 4100 mAh battery
- 5 inch HD IPS display
- 144 gram weight
- assembled in India
- finger print sensor.
Best things about this phone
- Best in class battery life
- fast finger print sensor
- good looks.
According to me this is the best phone under 10000 Rupees in terms of value for money proposition.
While this phone qualifies to top this list of best phones under 10000, the Redmi Note 4 which is also from Xiaomi holds an advantage of better processor and specifications.
3. Moto E3 Power 2016 (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)
- Exclusive on Flipkart for 7,999 Rupees.
- Status: Available
- Colours: Black, White
- Full Review
Key specs:
- 5 inch HD display
- 2GB RAM
- 16 GB memory
- SD cards up to 32GB
- 4G
- 3500 mAh battery
- 1GHz Mediatek 64 bit chipset
- 8 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera
- Android Marshmallow 6.0 OS
Best things about this phone
- Stock Android experience,
- nice camera,
- long battery life,
- good looks,
- water repellent,
- quick charge.
This is the best phone under 10000 from Motorola as of now and the reason for this is all those great specification and features that are mentioned on top.
4. Asus Zenfone Max ZC550KL (2GB RAM, 16GB)
- On Amazon for Rs.9,118 Rupees
- Snapdeal for 8,999 Rupees (Offer: extra 12% off on HDFC cards)
- Flipkart for 9,299 Rupees (5% off on Axis bank cards)
- Status: Available
- Colour: Black
Key Specs:
- 5.5 inch IPS HD display
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage expandable up to 64GB
- 1.0 GHz MSM8916 Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 quad core
- 5000 mAh battery
- 13 MP rear camera
- 5 MP front camera
- 202 grams weight
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS
- 4G
Best things about this phone
- Extra large battery
- Wide display.
5. Samsung On7 Pro (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)
- On Amazon for 9,990 Rupees.
- Status: Unavailable
- Colour: Black
Key Specs:
- 5.5 inch TFT HD display
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage expandable up to 128GB
- Android v6.0 Marshmallow
- 1.2 GHz Snapdragon 410 quad core processor
- 4G + 4G
- 3000 mAh battery
- 13MP rear camera
- 5 MP front camera
- 178 grams weight
Best things about this phone
- Good rear camera
- from Samsung brand
- wide display.
Surprisingly, this is the only best phone under 10000 from Samsung that has made it this list.
6. Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for 8,499 Rupees.
- Status: Available
- Colours: Gold and Silver
Key Specs:
- 5 inch full HD IPS display
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB storage expandable up to 128GB
- 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 octa core processor
- 13 MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G + 4G
- 2750 mAh battery
Best things about this phone
- Best in class processor
- Extensive RAM
- Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers
- High resolution display
7. Coolpad Note 5 (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- Exclusive on Amazon for Rs. 10,999 Rupees
- Status: Available
- Colour: Royal Gold
Key Specs:
- 5.5 inch full HD IPS display
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB storage expandable up to 64GB
- 1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 MSM8952 octa-core
- 4G +4G nano sim
- 4010 mAh battery
- 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera
- 9mm thick
- 173 grams weight
- Android Marshmallow 6
Best things about this phone
- Full metal body
- premium looks
- fast finger print sensor
- best in class RAM and storage
- powerful processor.
Even though this phone has a slightly higher price tag, it qualifies to be the part of best phone under 10000 just because of it superior specifications and a marginally higher price tag which is still around 10000 Rupees.
8. LeEco Le 1s Eco (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- Exclusive on Flipkart for Rs. 9,999 Rupees.
- Status: Unavailable
- Colour: Gold
Key Specs:
- 5.5 inch full HD IPS display with Gorilla glass 3
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage without expansion slot
- 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera
- 1.8 GHz Mediatek MT6795 Helio X10 octa core processor
- finger print sensor
- 3000 mAh battery
- 7.6 mm thick
- 4G + 4G
- Android Marshmallow 6
- 150 grams weight
- 74.2 mm x151.1mm x 7.6 mm dimensions
Best things about this phone
- Finger print sensor
- full metal body
- extensive RAM and storage
- thin profile
- type-C USB port
- bezel-less design
- powerful processor
9. Coolpad Note 3s (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- Exclusive on Amazon for 9,999 Rupees.
- Status: Available (Newest)
- Colours: Gold, White
Key Specs:
- 5.5 inch HD IPS 2.5D curved display
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage expandable upto 32GB
- 1.36 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 64-bit processor
- 167 grams
- 13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera
- finger print sensor
- 2500 mAh battery
Best things about this phone
- Finger print sensor
- affordable pricing
- wide display
- octa core processor.
10. Lenovo K6 Power (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- Exclusive on Flipkart for 9,999 Rupees.
- Status: Next flash sale on January 31, 12 Noon
- Colours: Dark grey, Gold, Silver
Key Specs:
- 5 inch full HD IPS display
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage expandable up to 128GB
- 4G + 4G
- 13 MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- finger print sensor
- 4000 mAh battery
- 1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa core processor
- Android Marshmallow 6.0.1
- 145 grams
Best things about this phone
- All metal body
- Good camera
- affordable pricing
- finger print sensor
- extensive RAM and in built storage
- range of colour options
- extra large battery.
Conclusion
These are my pick of best phones under 10000 Rupees. If you have a different choice you are free to include them in the comment section below or you can write to me directly so that I can include it in the list. All these best phones under 10000 Rupees have good specifications and they are just marginally different from one another.