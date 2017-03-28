Top 10 best phones under 10000 Rupees (March 2017, 4G)

This article contains the list of best phones under 10000 Rupees. It is updated regularly to include the latest from the market.

Which is the best phone under 10000 Rupees? From a large pool of ever updating Android phones, it is difficult to choose the best one at a best price. So I thought a list of some sort would make it easy for the readers of my site to decide on the kind of phone that you can buy under the price of 10000 Rupees. It will give you an insight of the best android phones available in the market, their specifications, price and where to find them. This article contains my pick of best phones under 10000. It also describes why these phones were cherry picked to become the part of this list.

These are the best phones under 10000

1. Redmi Note 4 (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Exclusive on Flipkart for 9,999 rupees.

Status : Available

Colours: Gold, Dark Grey

Key Specs:

5.5 inch full HD IPS LCD display

2 GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64 bit chipset

32 GB storage

2 GB RAM

4100 mAh battery

4G + 4G

13 MP f 2.0 rear camera

5 MP front camera

151 x 76 x 8.4 mm ; 165 grams

Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 upgradeable to Nougat.

Best things about this phone

Extra durable battery

fast finger print sensor with chip-level security encryption

full metal body, large display

large RAM capacity

2. Redmi 3S prime (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Exclusive on flipkart for 8,999 Rupees.

Status: next sale on March 17 at 12 noon

Colours: Silver, Dark Grey, Gold

Key Specs:

1.4 GHz Snapdragon Octa core chipset

3GB RAM

32 GB memory

4G

Android Marshmallow 6.0.1

microSD card upto 128GB

13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

4100 mAh battery

5 inch HD IPS display

144 gram weight

assembled in India

finger print sensor.

Best things about this phone

Best in class battery life

fast finger print sensor

good looks.

According to me this is the best phone under 10000 Rupees in terms of value for money proposition.

While this phone qualifies to top this list of best phones under 10000, the Redmi Note 4 which is also from Xiaomi holds an advantage of better processor and specifications.

3. Moto E3 Power 2016 (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

Key specs:

5 inch HD display

2GB RAM

16 GB memory

SD cards up to 32GB

4G

3500 mAh battery

1GHz Mediatek 64 bit chipset

8 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

Android Marshmallow 6.0 OS

Best things about this phone

Stock Android experience,

nice camera,

long battery life,

good looks,

water repellent,

quick charge.

This is the best phone under 10000 from Motorola as of now and the reason for this is all those great specification and features that are mentioned on top.

4. Asus Zenfone Max ZC550KL (2GB RAM, 16GB)

Key Specs:

5.5 inch IPS HD display

2GB RAM

16GB storage expandable up to 64GB

1.0 GHz MSM8916 Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 quad core

5000 mAh battery

13 MP rear camera

5 MP front camera

202 grams weight

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS

4G

Best things about this phone

Extra large battery

Wide display.

5. Samsung On7 Pro (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

On Amazon for 9,990 Rupees.

Status: Unavailable

Colour: Black

Key Specs:

5.5 inch TFT HD display

2GB RAM

16GB storage expandable up to 128GB

Android v6.0 Marshmallow

1.2 GHz Snapdragon 410 quad core processor

4G + 4G

3000 mAh battery

13MP rear camera

5 MP front camera

178 grams weight

Best things about this phone

Good rear camera

from Samsung brand

wide display.

Surprisingly, this is the only best phone under 10000 from Samsung that has made it this list.

6. Lenovo Vibe K5 Plus (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

On Flipkart for 8,499 Rupees.

Status: Available

Colours: Gold and Silver

Key Specs:

5 inch full HD IPS display

2GB RAM

16GB storage expandable up to 128GB

1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 octa core processor

13 MP rear camera

5MP front camera

4G + 4G

2750 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

Best in class processor

Extensive RAM

Dolby Atmos Stereo speakers

High resolution display

7. Coolpad Note 5 (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Exclusive on Amazon for Rs. 10,999 Rupees

Status: Available

Colour: Royal Gold

Key Specs:

5.5 inch full HD IPS display

4GB RAM

32GB storage expandable up to 64GB

1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 MSM8952 octa-core

4G +4G nano sim

4010 mAh battery

13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera

9mm thick

173 grams weight

Android Marshmallow 6

Best things about this phone

Full metal body

premium looks

fast finger print sensor

best in class RAM and storage

powerful processor.

Even though this phone has a slightly higher price tag, it qualifies to be the part of best phone under 10000 just because of it superior specifications and a marginally higher price tag which is still around 10000 Rupees.

8. LeEco Le 1s Eco (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Exclusive on Flipkart for Rs. 9,999 Rupees.

Status: Unavailable

Colour: Gold

Key Specs:

5.5 inch full HD IPS display with Gorilla glass 3

3GB RAM

32GB storage without expansion slot

13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

1.8 GHz Mediatek MT6795 Helio X10 octa core processor

finger print sensor

3000 mAh battery

7.6 mm thick

4G + 4G

Android Marshmallow 6

150 grams weight

74.2 mm x151.1mm x 7.6 mm dimensions

Best things about this phone

Finger print sensor

full metal body

extensive RAM and storage

thin profile

type-C USB port

bezel-less design

powerful processor

9. Coolpad Note 3s (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Exclusive on Amazon for 9,999 Rupees.

Status: Available (Newest)

Colours: Gold, White

Key Specs:

5.5 inch HD IPS 2.5D curved display

3GB RAM

32GB storage expandable upto 32GB

1.36 GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 415 64-bit processor

167 grams

13 MP rear camera, 5 MP front camera

finger print sensor

2500 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

Finger print sensor

affordable pricing

wide display

octa core processor.

10. Lenovo K6 Power (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Exclusive on Flipkart for 9,999 Rupees.

Status: Next flash sale on January 31, 12 Noon

Colours: Dark grey, Gold, Silver

Key Specs:

5 inch full HD IPS display

3GB RAM

32GB storage expandable up to 128GB

4G + 4G

13 MP rear camera

8MP front camera

finger print sensor

4000 mAh battery

1.4 GHz Snapdragon 430 octa core processor

Android Marshmallow 6.0.1

145 grams

Best things about this phone

All metal body

Good camera

affordable pricing

finger print sensor

extensive RAM and in built storage

range of colour options

extra large battery.

Conclusion

These are my pick of best phones under 10000 Rupees. If you have a different choice you are free to include them in the comment section below or you can write to me directly so that I can include it in the list. All these best phones under 10000 Rupees have good specifications and they are just marginally different from one another.