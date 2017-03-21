Top 8 best phones under 12000 (March, 2017) 4G LTE

This article shows the best phones under 12000 Rupees in India. It is regularly updated to make way for new devices that are launched.

Phones under 12000 Rupees are the most popular segment in Indian market. These phones have specifications that can often match the premium phones. While the specifications are almost identical, these phones have different build quality and looks. Some have better camera units than others while some have better display and larger battery. So it is always better to compare before you decide on the phone you buy. All these phones are 4G LTE compatible. Here is the list.

Best phones under 12000 Rupees

1. Redmi Note 4 (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for 10,999 rupees.

Status : Next flash sale on 22nd March at 12 noon

Colours: Gold, Dark Grey, Black

Key Specs:

5.5 inch full HD IPS LCD display

2 GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64 bit chipset

32 GB storage

3 GB RAM

4100 mAh battery

4G + 4G

13 MP f 2.0 rear camera

5 MP front camera

151 x 76 x 8.4 mm ; 165 grams

Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 upgradeable to Nougat.

Best things about this phone

Extra durable battery

fast finger print sensor with chip-level security encryption

full metal body, large display

large RAM capacity and storage

2. Huawei Honor 5X (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

On Amazon for 11,999

Status: Available

Colors: Gold, Gray

Key Specs:

5.5 inch full HD display

1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 MSM8939V2 octa core processor

2GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

13 MP rear camera

5 MP front camera

Huawei EMUI 3.1 based on Android Lollipop 5.1

4G + 4G

Fingerprint sensor

3000 mAh battery

151.3 x 76.3 x 8.15 mm

Best things about this phone

Good Camera units

Finger print sensor

Good display

3. Nubia N1 (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 11999

Status: Available

Colors: Black, Gold

Key Specifications

5.5-inch) LTPS Full HD Full Lamination Display (401 ppi)

2.0 GHz MTK Helio P10 octa core processor

ARM Mali T860 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB

dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)

Android v6 Marshmallow

13 MP primary camera with sapphire glass IR filter, F2.2 aperture

13 MP f2.2 front facing camera

5000 mAH lithium-ion battery

151 x 75 x 9 mm; 190 gm

Fingerprint Scanner

Best things about this phone

High resolution display

Large durable battery

High resolution front camera

Powerful processor and large memory

4. Moto G 4th Gen (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 10,499

Status: Available

Colors: Black, White

Key Specifications

5.5-inch) Full HD TFT Display (401ppi)

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 MSM8952 octa core processor

Adreno 405 with 550 MHz GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB

dual SIM (micro+micro) dual-standby (4G+3G)

3000 mAh battery

13MP primary camera

5MP front facing camera with 84 degree wide angle

Android 7.0 Nougat update available

153 x 77 x 8 mm; 154grams

Best things about this phone

Good camera units

Latest Nougat update available

Good looks

5. Lenovo Vibe K5 Note (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs.11,999

Status: Available

Colors: Gray, Gold, Silver

Key Specifications

5.5 inch Full HD Display (401 ppi)

1.8 GHz Helio P10 64-bit Octa Core processor

3GB RAM, 32GB ROM expandable up to 128 GB

Hybrid SIM slots

Android Marshmallow 6

13 MP Rear camera, PDAF with 5-pieces Composite Lens

8 MP front camera, Fixed Focus, 1.4 um Pixels

3500 mAh battery

152 x 75.7 x 8.49 mm

Finger print sensor

Best things about this phone

Good Audio quality

Camera units are good

Fast battery recharging, recharges in 2.5 hours

Large RAM and storage capacity

6. LeEco Le2 (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 11,999

Status: Available

Color: grey

Key Specifications

5.5 inch FHD IPS display

Gorilla Glass 3

1.8 GHz Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, no micrSD card support

16 MP rear camera

8 MP front camera

EUI 5.8 based on Android Marshmallow

4G + 4G VoLTE

151.1 x 74.2 x 7.5 mm

153 grams

3000 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

Large internal storage

Near zero bezels

Finger print sensor

7. Asus ZenFone 3 Max ZC520TL (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 12,999

Status: Available

Colors: Gold, Grey, Silver

Key Specifications

5.2 inch HD Display

1.25 GHz quad core MediaTek 64-bit chipset

3GB RAM, 32GB ROM expandable up to 32 GB using MicroSD card (Hybrid slot)

13 MP rear camera, 5P Lens, F2.2, FOV 74.9 Degree

5MP front camera, 3P Lens, F2.4, FOV 74.5Degree

Accelerometer, E-compass, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor

4130 mAh battery

149.5 x 73.7 x 8.55mm; 148gram

Android Marshmallow 6

Best things about this phone

Durable battery

Large RAM and storage memory

8. Huawei Honor 5C (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 10,999

Status: Available

Colors: White

Key spefications

5.2 inch Full HD Display

1.7 GHz Kirin 650 octa core chipset

2GB RAM, 16GB ROM expandable up to 128GB MicroSD card (hybrid slot)

13MP rear camera

8MP front camera

4G LTE

Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Digital Compass, Fingerprint Sensor

Android Marshmallow 6

147.1 x 73.8 x 8.3 mm

3000 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

Runs on Huawei Kirin processor

Slim phone

Finger print sensor

