Top 8 best phones under 12000 (March, 2017) 4G LTE

This article shows the best phones under 12000 Rupees in India. It is regularly updated to make way for new devices that are launched.
Phones under 12000 Rupees are the most popular segment in Indian market. These phones have specifications that can often match the premium phones. While the specifications are almost identical, these phones have different build quality and looks. Some have better camera units than others while some have better display and larger battery. So it is always better to compare before you decide on the phone you buy. All these phones are 4G LTE compatible. Here is the list.
Best phones under 12000 Rupees
|Phones
|Specifications
|Price in INR
|Redmi Note 4
|5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4100 mAh
|10999
|On Flipkart
|Huawei Honor 5X
|5.5 in. FHD, SD 616, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13MP, 3000 mAh
|10919
|On Amazon
|Nubia N1
|5.5 in. FHD, Helio P10, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 5000 mAh
|11999
|On Amazon
|Moto G4
|5.5 in. FHD, SD 617, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13MP, 3000 mAh
|10499
|On Amazon
|Lenovo Vibe K5 Note
|5.5 in. FHD, Helio P10, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 3500 mAh
|11999
|On Flipkart
|LeEco Le2
|5.5 in. FHD, SD 652, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 3000 mAh
|11999
|On Flipkart
|Asus ZenFone 3 Max ZC520TL
|5.2 in. HD, MTK, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 4130 mAh
|12999
|On Flipkart
|Huawei Honor 5C
|5.2 in. FHD, Kirin 650, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13MP, 3000 mAh
|10999
|On Flipkart
1. Redmi Note 4 (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for 10,999 rupees.
- Status : Next flash sale on 22nd March at 12 noon
- Colours: Gold, Dark Grey, Black
Key Specs:
- 5.5 inch full HD IPS LCD display
- 2 GHz
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64 bit chipset
- 32 GB storage
- 3 GB RAM
- 4100 mAh battery
- 4G + 4G
- 13 MP f 2.0 rear camera
- 5 MP front camera
- 151 x 76 x 8.4 mm ; 165 grams
- Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 upgradeable to Nougat.
Best things about this phone
- Extra durable battery
- fast finger print sensor with chip-level security encryption
- full metal body, large display
- large RAM capacity and storage
2. Huawei Honor 5X (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)
- On Amazon for 11,999
- Status: Available
- Colors: Gold, Gray
Key Specs:
- 5.5 inch full HD display
- 1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 MSM8939V2 octa core processor
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
- 13 MP rear camera
- 5 MP front camera
- Huawei EMUI 3.1 based on Android Lollipop 5.1
- 4G + 4G
- Fingerprint sensor
- 3000 mAh battery
- 151.3 x 76.3 x 8.15 mm
Best things about this phone
- Good Camera units
- Finger print sensor
- Good display
3. Nubia N1 (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Amazon for Rs. 11999
- Status: Available
- Colors: Black, Gold
Key Specifications
- 5.5-inch) LTPS Full HD Full Lamination Display (401 ppi)
- 2.0 GHz MTK Helio P10 octa core processor
- ARM Mali T860 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB
- dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Android v6 Marshmallow
- 13 MP primary camera with sapphire glass IR filter, F2.2 aperture
- 13 MP f2.2 front facing camera
- 5000 mAH lithium-ion battery
- 151 x 75 x 9 mm; 190 gm
- Fingerprint Scanner
Best things about this phone
- High resolution display
- Large durable battery
- High resolution front camera
- Powerful processor and large memory
4. Moto G 4th Gen (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)
- On Amazon for Rs. 10,499
- Status: Available
- Colors: Black, White
Key Specifications
- 5.5-inch) Full HD TFT Display (401ppi)
- Corning Gorilla Glass 3
- 1.5GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 MSM8952 octa core processor
- Adreno 405 with 550 MHz GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB
- dual SIM (micro+micro) dual-standby (4G+3G)
- 3000 mAh battery
- 13MP primary camera
- 5MP front facing camera with 84 degree wide angle
- Android 7.0 Nougat update available
- 153 x 77 x 8 mm; 154grams
Best things about this phone
- Good camera units
- Latest Nougat update available
- Good looks
5. Lenovo Vibe K5 Note (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs.11,999
- Status: Available
- Colors: Gray, Gold, Silver
Key Specifications
- 5.5 inch Full HD Display (401 ppi)
- 1.8 GHz Helio P10 64-bit Octa Core processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM expandable up to 128 GB
- Hybrid SIM slots
- Android Marshmallow 6
- 13 MP Rear camera, PDAF with 5-pieces Composite Lens
- 8 MP front camera, Fixed Focus, 1.4 um Pixels
- 3500 mAh battery
- 152 x 75.7 x 8.49 mm
- Finger print sensor
Best things about this phone
- Good Audio quality
- Camera units are good
- Fast battery recharging, recharges in 2.5 hours
- Large RAM and storage capacity
6. LeEco Le2 (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 11,999
- Status: Available
- Color: grey
Key Specifications
- 5.5 inch FHD IPS display
- Gorilla Glass 3
- 1.8 GHz Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, no micrSD card support
- 16 MP rear camera
- 8 MP front camera
- EUI 5.8 based on Android Marshmallow
- 4G + 4G VoLTE
- 151.1 x 74.2 x 7.5 mm
- 153 grams
- 3000 mAh battery
Best things about this phone
- Large internal storage
- Near zero bezels
- Finger print sensor
7. Asus ZenFone 3 Max ZC520TL (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 12,999
- Status: Available
- Colors: Gold, Grey, Silver
Key Specifications
- 5.2 inch HD Display
- 1.25 GHz quad core MediaTek 64-bit chipset
- 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM expandable up to 32 GB using MicroSD card (Hybrid slot)
- 13 MP rear camera, 5P Lens, F2.2, FOV 74.9 Degree
- 5MP front camera, 3P Lens, F2.4, FOV 74.5Degree
- Accelerometer, E-compass, Proximity, Ambient Light Sensor
- 4130 mAh battery
- 149.5 x 73.7 x 8.55mm; 148gram
- Android Marshmallow 6
Best things about this phone
- Durable battery
- Large RAM and storage memory
8. Huawei Honor 5C (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 10,999
- Status: Available
- Colors: White
Key spefications
- 5.2 inch Full HD Display
- 1.7 GHz Kirin 650 octa core chipset
- 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM expandable up to 128GB MicroSD card (hybrid slot)
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 4G LTE
- Accelerometer, Proximity Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, Digital Compass, Fingerprint Sensor
- Android Marshmallow 6
- 147.1 x 73.8 x 8.3 mm
- 3000 mAh battery
Best things about this phone
- Runs on Huawei Kirin processor
- Slim phone
- Finger print sensor