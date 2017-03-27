Top 10 best phones under 15000 Rupees (March, 2017, 4G)

This article contains the best phones under 15000 Rupees that are now available in India. The list is updated once every day.

Which is the best phone under 15000 Rupees? We will now try to find out which phone is the best phone under this price category. While most of these phones shares identical specifications, all of them have some good features and not so good features. The discretion lies with the buyer.

All these phones listed here are the best phones under 15000 Rupees. Some have durable battery compared to others, some others have better display and some have better looks. As the saying goes, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Some of these phones have prices slightly over 15000 but are included in this list because the differences are marginal. And the offers often brings the prices of these phones under 15000.

This list is updated daily to adjust the possible change of rates and stock availability.

These are the best phones under 15000 Rupees

1. Redmi Note 4 (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

On Flipkart for 12,999 rupees.

Status : Available

Colours: Gold, Dark Grey

Key Specs:

5.5 inch full HD IPS LCD display

2 GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64 bit chipset

64 GB storage

4 GB RAM

4100 mAh battery

4G + 4G

13 MP f 2.0 rear camera

5 MP front camera

151 x 76 x 8.4 mm ; 165 grams

Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 upgradeable to Nougat.

Best things about this phone

Extra durable battery

fast finger print sensor with chip-level security encryption

full metal body, large display

large RAM capacity and storage

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is currently my first choice among the best phones under 15000 Rupees. The phone has good features and specifications to become the best phone in this category. It offers best value for money for the buyers.

2. Huawei Honor 6x (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 12,999

Status: Available

Colors: Gold, Gray

Key specifications

5.5 inch Full HD IPS LCD display

HiSilicon Kirin 655 Octa-core (4×2.1 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset

Mali-T830MP2 GPU

3GB RAM, 32GB storage

microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)

Dual 12 MP + 2 MP, phase detection autofocus rear camera

8MP front camera

3340 mAh battery

Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Emotion UI 4.1, Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow), planned upgrade to v7.0 (Nougat)

150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2 mm; 162 grams

Best things about this phone

Nice built quality

Dual depth sensing rear camera

High resolution display

3. Lenovo Phab 2 Plus (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Amazon.in for Rs.14,999

Status: Available

Colours: Champagne gold, gunmetal gray

Key Specs

6.4 inch IPS FullHD display

2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3

1.3 GHz MT8783 64-bit Octa-Core Processor

3GB RAM, 32 GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

Android V6.0 Marshmallow OS

13 MP rear camera

8 MP front camera

4G + 4G (VoLTE)

metal body

finger print sensor

4050 mAh

174 x 6 x 88 mm; 218 grams

Best things about this Phone

Extra large display

Finger print sensor

Extra big battery

Dolby Atmos, JBL Hybrid Earphones

full metal body

4. Moto G5 Plus (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 14999

Status: Avaiable

Colors: Fine Gold, Lunar Gray

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, Dual-Pixel Autofocus, Sony IMX362 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 4K video recording

5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5695 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, display flash

Water repellent nano-coating

Fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Front-ported loudspeaker

Dimensions: 150.2x74x7.7 to 9.7mm; Weight:155 g

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

Best things about this phone

Stock android experience

Good camera quality

Nice build, good looking

Good camera units

5. Moto G4 Plus (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 13,999

Status: Available

Colours: Black, White

Key Specs:

5.5 inch FHD display; Corning Gorilla glass 3

1.5 GHz MSM8952 Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 617 octa-core processor

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

16 MP rear camera with PDAF

5 MP wide angle front camera

Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow

Dual micro-SIM dual-standby (4G+3G)

3000 mAh battery

153 x 77 x 10 mm: 154 gram

Best things about this Phone

Fast finger print sensor

Good Camera units

Fast processor

6. Moto M (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 15,999

Status: Unavailable

Colors: Gold, Silver

Key Specs

5.5 inch Full HD Display

2.2 GHz

MTK Helio P15 64-bit octa core Processor

Android Marshmallow 6.0.1

3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

16 MP rear camera with PDAF

8 MP front camera

4G + 4G VoLTE

3050 mAh battery

151.35 x 75.35 x 7.85 mm

163 grams

Best things about this Phone

Fast finger print sensor

Good camera units

Powerful processor

Water repellent

Good audio

This phone gets offers from flipkart. So the price often comes below 15000 Rupees. This is the reason why this phone is included in the list of best phones under 15000 Rupees category.

7. Samsung Galaxy On8 (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 14,900

Status: Available

offer: 5% flat discount on Axis bank cards

Colors: Gold, Black, White

Key Specs

5.5 inch Full HD super AMOLED display

1.6 GHz S5E7580 (Exynos 7580) octa core processor

3GB RAM, 16 GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

4G + 4G VoLTE

Android Marshmallow 6

151.7 x 76 x 7.8mm

3300 mAh battery

Best things about this Phone

Good camera

Great display

From Samsung brand

8. LeEco Le2 (3GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 14,549

On Snapdeal for Rs. 13,999 (5% off on all cards)

Status: Available

Color: Rose Gold

Key specs:

5.5 inch FHD IPS display

Gorilla Glass 3

1.8 GHz Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652

3GB RAM, 64GB storage, no micrSD card support

16 MP rear camera

8 MP front camera

EUI 5.8 based on Android Marshmallow

4G + 4G VoLTE

151.1 x 74.2 x 7.5 mm

153 grams

3000 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

large internal storage

near zero bezels

Finger print sensor

9. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 14,900

On Snapdeal for Rs. 14,900

On Flipkart for Rs. 15,990 (5% off on Axis bank cards)

Status: Available

Colors: Gold, Black, White

Key Specs

5.5 inch HD Super AMOLED Display

1.6 GHz Octa-core S5E7870 (Exynos 7870) processor

2GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

13MP rear camera

5MP front camera

Android Marshmallow 6 OS

3300 mAh battery

152 x 79 x 8mm; 172 grams

4G + 4G VoLTE

Best things about this phone

From brand Samsung

Good display

Above average camera

Samsung J7 2016 is one of the best selling phones on Flipkart even today. This phone is included in the list of best phones under 15000 Rupees because the on going discounts on the merchant sites brings down the price below 15000 Rupees.

10. Gionee S6S (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 15,139 (Mocha gold) & Rs. 15,264 (white)

On Snapdeal for Rs. 15,188 (12% discount on HDFC cards)

Status: Available

Colors: Mocha Gold, White

Key Specs:

5.5 inch IPS FHD display

1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa core processor

3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

13MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Android v6 Marshmallow

3150mAH

4G + 4G

155 x 76 x 8 mm; 168 grams

Best things about this phone

Good Camera units

Fast finger print sensor

11. Coolpad Cool1 (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Amazon.in for Rs. 13,999

Colours: Gold, silver

Key Specs:

5.5-inch Full HD IPS in-cell display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.2GHz A53 CPUs)

Adreno 510 GPU

4GB of RAM, 32GB storage

Android 6.0 Marshmallow

4G VoLTE

4G Dual SIM (nano + nano)

4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging

WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4/5 GHz),Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB Type C

Fast finger print sensor (0.15 sec)

13MP dual rear cameras

dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 4K video recording, 720p slow motion at 120fps

8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens

12. Lenovo Z2 Plus (3GB RAM, 32 GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 14,999

Status: Unavailable

Colour: Black

Key Specs:

5 inch Full HD LTPS LCD display

2.15 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820

3GB RAM, 32GB storage,

13 MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Android v6.0.1

3500mAh battery

4G + 4G (nano + nano)

142 x 69 x 8 mm; 150 grams

Best things about this phone

Good camera

Powerful processor

Conclusion

The phones displayed above are my pick of best phones under 15000 Rupees. The list is updated daily to adjust the changing price. New phones are added and phones that get out dated are removed. If you have a different list please add them in the comment section below.