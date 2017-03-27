Best Phones

Top 10 best phones under 15000 Rupees (March, 2017, 4G)

Leave a comment

This article contains the best phones under 15000 Rupees that are now available in India. The list is updated once every day.

Which is the best phone under 15000 Rupees? We will now try to find out which phone is the best phone under this price category. While most of these phones shares identical specifications, all of them have some good features and not so good features. The discretion lies with the buyer.

All these phones listed here are the best phones under 15000 Rupees. Some have durable battery compared to others, some others have better display and some have better looks. As the saying goes, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Some of these phones have prices slightly over 15000 but are included in this list because the differences are marginal. And the offers often brings the prices of these phones under 15000.

This list is updated daily to adjust the possible change of rates and stock availability.

These are the best phones under 15000 Rupees

Phones SpecificationsPrice 
Redmi Note 45.5 inch FHD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4100 mAh12999On Flipkart
Huawei Honor 6x5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 12MP, 4G VoLTE, 3340 mAh12999On Amazon
Lenovo Phab 2 Plus6.4 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13 MP, 4G VoLTE, 4050 mAh14999On Amazon
Moto G5 Plus 3GB5.2 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 16GB storage, 12MP. 4G VoLTE, 3000 mAh14999On Flipkart
Moto G4 Plus5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000 mAh13999On Amazon
Moto M5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3050mAh15999On Flipkart
Samsung Galaxy On85.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3300 mAh15900On Flipkart
LeEco Le25.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000 mAh14549On Amazon
Samsung Galaxy J7 20165.5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13MP, 4G VolLTE, 3300 mAh14900On Amazon
Gionee S6S5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3150mAh15597On Amazon
Huawei Honor 5x5.5 inch FHD, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000mAh13390On Amazon
Coolpad Cool 15.5 inch FHD, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 4000 mAh13999On Amazon
Lenovo Z2 Plus5.5 Inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 3500 mAh14900On Amazon

1. Redmi Note 4 (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

Best phones under 10000 - Redmi Note 4
Redmi Note 4

 

  • On Flipkart for 12,999 rupees.
  • Status : Available
  • Colours: Gold, Dark Grey

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch full HD IPS LCD display
  • 2 GHz
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64 bit chipset
  • 64 GB storage
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 4100 mAh battery
  • 4G + 4G
  • 13 MP f 2.0 rear camera
  • 5 MP front camera
  • 151 x 76 x 8.4 mm ; 165 grams
  • Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 upgradeable to Nougat.

Best things about this phone

  • Extra durable battery
  • fast finger print sensor with chip-level security encryption
  • full metal body, large display
  • large RAM capacity and storage

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is currently my first choice among the best phones under 15000 Rupees. The phone has good features and specifications to become the best phone in this category. It offers best value for money for the buyers.

–> Back to the list

2. Huawei Honor 6x (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best Phones under 15000 - Huawei honor 6x
Huawei honor 6x

 

  • On Amazon for Rs. 12,999
  • Status: Available
  • Colors: Gold, Gray

Key specifications

  • 5.5 inch Full HD IPS LCD display
  • HiSilicon Kirin 655 Octa-core (4×2.1 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset
  • Mali-T830MP2 GPU
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
  • microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
  • Dual 12 MP + 2 MP, phase detection autofocus rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • 3340 mAh battery
  • Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
  • Emotion UI 4.1, Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow), planned upgrade to v7.0 (Nougat)
  • 150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2 mm; 162 grams

Best things about this phone

  • Nice built quality
  • Dual depth sensing rear camera
  • High resolution display

–> Back to the list

3. Lenovo Phab 2 Plus (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best Phones under 15000 - lenovo phab-2 plus
lenovo phab2 plus

 

  • On Amazon.in for Rs.14,999
  • Status: Available
  • Colours: Champagne gold, gunmetal gray

Key Specs

  • 6.4 inch IPS FullHD display
  • 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3
  • 1.3 GHz MT8783 64-bit Octa-Core Processor
  • 3GB RAM, 32 GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
  • Android V6.0 Marshmallow OS
  • 13 MP rear camera
  • 8 MP front camera
  • 4G + 4G (VoLTE)
  • metal body
  • finger print sensor
  • 4050 mAh
  • 174 x 6 x 88 mm; 218 grams

Best things about this Phone

  • Extra large display
  • Finger print sensor
  • Extra big battery
  • Dolby Atmos, JBL Hybrid Earphones
  • full metal body

–> Back to the list

4. Moto G5 Plus (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

Moto G5 Plus xt1686
Moto G5 Plus xt1686

 

  • On Flipkart for Rs. 14999
  • Status: Avaiable
  • Colors: Fine Gold, Lunar Gray

Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 16GB storage expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, Dual-Pixel Autofocus, Sony IMX362 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 4K video recording
  • 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5695 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, display flash
  • Water repellent nano-coating
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Front-ported loudspeaker
  • Dimensions: 150.2x74x7.7 to 9.7mm; Weight:155 g
  • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

Best things about this phone

  • Stock android experience
  • Good camera quality
  • Nice build, good looking
  • Good camera units

–> Back to the list

5. Moto G4 Plus (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best Phones under 15000 - Moto G4 Plus
moto g4 plus

 

  • On Amazon for Rs. 13,999
  • Status: Available
  • Colours: Black, White

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch FHD display; Corning Gorilla glass 3
  • 1.5 GHz MSM8952 Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 617 octa-core processor
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
  • 16 MP rear camera with PDAF
  • 5 MP wide angle front camera
  • Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow
  • Dual micro-SIM dual-standby (4G+3G)
  • 3000 mAh battery
  • 153 x 77 x 10 mm: 154 gram

Best things about this Phone

  • Fast finger print sensor
  • Good Camera units
  • Fast processor

–> Back to the list

6. Moto M (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best Phones under 15000 - Moto M 32GB
moto m

 

  • On Flipkart for Rs. 15,999
  • Status: Unavailable
  • Colors: Gold, Silver

Key Specs

  • 5.5 inch Full HD Display
  • 2.2 GHz
  • MTK Helio P15 64-bit octa core Processor
  • Android Marshmallow 6.0.1
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
  • 16 MP rear camera with PDAF
  • 8 MP front camera
  • 4G + 4G VoLTE
  • 3050 mAh battery
  • 151.35 x 75.35 x 7.85 mm
  • 163 grams

Best things about this Phone

  • Fast finger print sensor
  • Good camera units
  • Powerful processor
  • Water repellent
  • Good audio

This phone gets offers from flipkart. So the price often comes below 15000 Rupees. This is the reason why this phone is included in the list of best phones under 15000 Rupees category.

–> Back to the list

7. Samsung Galaxy On8 (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

Best Phones under 15000 - Samsung Galaxy On8
samsung galaxy on8

 

  • On Flipkart for Rs. 14,900
  • Status: Available
  • offer: 5% flat discount on Axis bank cards
  • Colors: Gold, Black, White

Key Specs

  • 5.5 inch Full HD super AMOLED display
  • 1.6 GHz S5E7580 (Exynos 7580) octa core processor
  • 3GB RAM, 16 GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 5MP front camera
  • 4G + 4G VoLTE
  • Android Marshmallow 6
  • 151.7 x 76 x 7.8mm
  • 3300 mAh battery

Best things about this Phone

  • Good camera
  • Great display
  • From Samsung brand

–> Back to the list

8. LeEco Le2 (3GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

Best Phones under 15000 - LeEco Le2 64GB
LeEco Le2 X526 64GB Rose

 

  • On Amazon for Rs. 14,549
  • On Snapdeal for Rs. 13,999 (5% off on all cards)
  • Status: Available
  • Color: Rose Gold

Key specs:

  • 5.5 inch FHD IPS display
  • Gorilla Glass 3
  • 1.8 GHz Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652
  • 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, no micrSD card support
  • 16 MP rear camera
  • 8 MP front camera
  • EUI 5.8 based on Android Marshmallow
  • 4G + 4G VoLTE
  • 151.1 x 74.2 x 7.5 mm
  • 153 grams
  • 3000 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

  • large internal storage
  • near zero bezels
  • Finger print sensor

–> Back to the list

9. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

Best Phones under 15000 - Samsung Galaxy J7
samsung galaxy j7 2016

 

Key Specs

  • 5.5 inch HD Super AMOLED Display
  • 1.6 GHz Octa-core S5E7870 (Exynos 7870) processor
  • 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 5MP front camera
  • Android Marshmallow 6 OS
  • 3300 mAh battery
  • 152 x 79 x 8mm; 172 grams
  • 4G + 4G VoLTE

Best things about this phone

  • From brand Samsung
  • Good display
  • Above average camera

Samsung J7 2016 is one of the best selling phones on Flipkart even today. This phone is included in the list of best phones under 15000 Rupees because the on going discounts on the merchant sites brings down the price below 15000 Rupees.

–> Back to the list

10. Gionee S6S (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best Phones under 15000 - Gionee S6S
Gionee s6s

 

  • On Amazon for Rs. 15,139 (Mocha gold) & Rs. 15,264 (white)
  • On Snapdeal for Rs. 15,188 (12% discount on HDFC cards)
  • Status: Available
  • Colors: Mocha Gold, White

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch IPS FHD display
  • 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa core processor
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • Android v6 Marshmallow
  • 3150mAH
  • 4G + 4G
  • 155 x 76 x 8 mm; 168 grams

Best things about this phone

  • Good Camera units
  • Fast finger print sensor

–> Back to the list

11. Coolpad Cool1 (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best Phones under 15000 - Coolpad Cool1
coolpad cool1

 

  • On Amazon.in for Rs. 13,999
  • Colours: Gold, silver

Key Specs:

  • 5.5-inch  Full HD IPS in-cell display
  • Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.2GHz A53 CPUs)
  • Adreno 510 GPU
  • 4GB of RAM, 32GB storage
  • Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4G Dual SIM (nano + nano)
  • 4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
  • WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4/5 GHz),Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB Type C
  • Fast finger print sensor (0.15 sec)
  • 13MP dual rear cameras
  • dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 4K video recording, 720p slow motion at 120fps
  • 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens

–> Back to the list

12. Lenovo Z2 Plus (3GB RAM, 32 GB ROM)

Phones under 20000 - lenovo z2 plus
lenovo z2 plus

 

  • On Amazon for Rs. 14,999
  • Status: Unavailable
  • Colour: Black

Key Specs:

  • 5 inch Full HD LTPS LCD display
  • 2.15 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage,
  • 13 MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • Android v6.0.1
  • 3500mAh battery
  • 4G + 4G (nano + nano)
  • 142 x 69 x 8 mm; 150 grams

Best things about this phone

  • Good camera
  •  Powerful processor

–> Go back to the list

Conclusion

The phones displayed above are my pick of best phones under 15000 Rupees. The list is updated daily to adjust the changing price. New phones are added and phones that get out dated are removed. If you have a different list please add them in the comment section below.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *