Top 10 best phones under 15000 Rupees (March, 2017, 4G)

This article contains the best phones under 15000 Rupees that are now available in India. The list is updated once every day.
Which is the best phone under 15000 Rupees? We will now try to find out which phone is the best phone under this price category. While most of these phones shares identical specifications, all of them have some good features and not so good features. The discretion lies with the buyer.
All these phones listed here are the best phones under 15000 Rupees. Some have durable battery compared to others, some others have better display and some have better looks. As the saying goes, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder. Some of these phones have prices slightly over 15000 but are included in this list because the differences are marginal. And the offers often brings the prices of these phones under 15000.
This list is updated daily to adjust the possible change of rates and stock availability.
These are the best phones under 15000 Rupees
|Phones
|Specifications
|Price
|Redmi Note 4
|5.5 inch FHD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 4G, 13MP, 4100 mAh
|12999
|On Flipkart
|Huawei Honor 6x
|5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 12MP, 4G VoLTE, 3340 mAh
|12999
|On Amazon
|Lenovo Phab 2 Plus
|6.4 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13 MP, 4G VoLTE, 4050 mAh
|14999
|On Amazon
|Moto G5 Plus 3GB
|5.2 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 16GB storage, 12MP. 4G VoLTE, 3000 mAh
|14999
|On Flipkart
|Moto G4 Plus
|5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000 mAh
|13999
|On Amazon
|Moto M
|5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3050mAh
|15999
|On Flipkart
|Samsung Galaxy On8
|5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3300 mAh
|15900
|On Flipkart
|LeEco Le2
|5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000 mAh
|14549
|On Amazon
|Samsung Galaxy J7 2016
|5.5 inch HD, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13MP, 4G VolLTE, 3300 mAh
|14900
|On Amazon
|Gionee S6S
|5.5 inch FHD, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3150mAh
|15597
|On Amazon
|Huawei Honor 5x
|5.5 inch FHD, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 3000mAh
|13390
|On Amazon
|Coolpad Cool 1
|5.5 inch FHD, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 4G VoLTE, 4000 mAh
|13999
|On Amazon
|Lenovo Z2 Plus
|5.5 Inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 3500 mAh
|14900
|On Amazon
1. Redmi Note 4 (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for 12,999 rupees.
- Status : Available
- Colours: Gold, Dark Grey
Key Specs:
- 5.5 inch full HD IPS LCD display
- 2 GHz
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 64 bit chipset
- 64 GB storage
- 4 GB RAM
- 4100 mAh battery
- 4G + 4G
- 13 MP f 2.0 rear camera
- 5 MP front camera
- 151 x 76 x 8.4 mm ; 165 grams
- Android Marshmallow 6.0.1 upgradeable to Nougat.
Best things about this phone
- Extra durable battery
- fast finger print sensor with chip-level security encryption
- full metal body, large display
- large RAM capacity and storage
Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 is currently my first choice among the best phones under 15000 Rupees. The phone has good features and specifications to become the best phone in this category. It offers best value for money for the buyers.
2. Huawei Honor 6x (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Amazon for Rs. 12,999
- Status: Available
- Colors: Gold, Gray
Key specifications
- 5.5 inch Full HD IPS LCD display
- HiSilicon Kirin 655 Octa-core (4×2.1 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.7 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset
- Mali-T830MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage
- microSD, up to 256 GB (uses SIM 2 slot)
- Dual 12 MP + 2 MP, phase detection autofocus rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- 3340 mAh battery
- Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass
- Emotion UI 4.1, Android OS, v6.0 (Marshmallow), planned upgrade to v7.0 (Nougat)
- 150.9 x 76.2 x 8.2 mm; 162 grams
Best things about this phone
- Nice built quality
- Dual depth sensing rear camera
- High resolution display
3. Lenovo Phab 2 Plus (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Amazon.in for Rs.14,999
- Status: Available
- Colours: Champagne gold, gunmetal gray
Key Specs
- 6.4 inch IPS FullHD display
- 2.5D curved Gorilla Glass 3
- 1.3 GHz MT8783 64-bit Octa-Core Processor
- 3GB RAM, 32 GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
- Android V6.0 Marshmallow OS
- 13 MP rear camera
- 8 MP front camera
- 4G + 4G (VoLTE)
- metal body
- finger print sensor
- 4050 mAh
- 174 x 6 x 88 mm; 218 grams
Best things about this Phone
- Extra large display
- Finger print sensor
- Extra big battery
- Dolby Atmos, JBL Hybrid Earphones
- full metal body
4. Moto G5 Plus (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 14999
- Status: Avaiable
- Colors: Fine Gold, Lunar Gray
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, Dual-Pixel Autofocus, Sony IMX362 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 4K video recording
- 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5695 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, display flash
- Water repellent nano-coating
- Fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Front-ported loudspeaker
- Dimensions: 150.2x74x7.7 to 9.7mm; Weight:155 g
- 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging
Best things about this phone
- Stock android experience
- Good camera quality
- Nice build, good looking
- Good camera units
5. Moto G4 Plus (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Amazon for Rs. 13,999
- Status: Available
- Colours: Black, White
Key Specs:
- 5.5 inch FHD display; Corning Gorilla glass 3
- 1.5 GHz MSM8952 Qualcomm® SnapdragonTM 617 octa-core processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
- 16 MP rear camera with PDAF
- 5 MP wide angle front camera
- Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow
- Dual micro-SIM dual-standby (4G+3G)
- 3000 mAh battery
- 153 x 77 x 10 mm: 154 gram
Best things about this Phone
- Fast finger print sensor
- Good Camera units
- Fast processor
6. Moto M (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 15,999
- Status: Unavailable
- Colors: Gold, Silver
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch Full HD Display
- 2.2 GHz
- MTK Helio P15 64-bit octa core Processor
- Android Marshmallow 6.0.1
- 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
- 16 MP rear camera with PDAF
- 8 MP front camera
- 4G + 4G VoLTE
- 3050 mAh battery
- 151.35 x 75.35 x 7.85 mm
- 163 grams
Best things about this Phone
- Fast finger print sensor
- Good camera units
- Powerful processor
- Water repellent
- Good audio
This phone gets offers from flipkart. So the price often comes below 15000 Rupees. This is the reason why this phone is included in the list of best phones under 15000 Rupees category.
7. Samsung Galaxy On8 (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)
- On Flipkart for Rs. 14,900
- Status: Available
- offer: 5% flat discount on Axis bank cards
- Colors: Gold, Black, White
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch Full HD super AMOLED display
- 1.6 GHz S5E7580 (Exynos 7580) octa core processor
- 3GB RAM, 16 GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- 4G + 4G VoLTE
- Android Marshmallow 6
- 151.7 x 76 x 7.8mm
- 3300 mAh battery
Best things about this Phone
- Good camera
- Great display
- From Samsung brand
8. LeEco Le2 (3GB RAM, 64GB ROM)
- On Amazon for Rs. 14,549
- On Snapdeal for Rs. 13,999 (5% off on all cards)
- Status: Available
- Color: Rose Gold
Key specs:
- 5.5 inch FHD IPS display
- Gorilla Glass 3
- 1.8 GHz Qualcomm MSM8976 Snapdragon 652
- 3GB RAM, 64GB storage, no micrSD card support
- 16 MP rear camera
- 8 MP front camera
- EUI 5.8 based on Android Marshmallow
- 4G + 4G VoLTE
- 151.1 x 74.2 x 7.5 mm
- 153 grams
- 3000 mAh battery
Best things about this phone
- large internal storage
- near zero bezels
- Finger print sensor
9. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)
- On Amazon for Rs. 14,900
- On Snapdeal for Rs. 14,900
- On Flipkart for Rs. 15,990 (5% off on Axis bank cards)
- Status: Available
- Colors: Gold, Black, White
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch HD Super AMOLED Display
- 1.6 GHz Octa-core S5E7870 (Exynos 7870) processor
- 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
- 13MP rear camera
- 5MP front camera
- Android Marshmallow 6 OS
- 3300 mAh battery
- 152 x 79 x 8mm; 172 grams
- 4G + 4G VoLTE
Best things about this phone
- From brand Samsung
- Good display
- Above average camera
Samsung J7 2016 is one of the best selling phones on Flipkart even today. This phone is included in the list of best phones under 15000 Rupees because the on going discounts on the merchant sites brings down the price below 15000 Rupees.
10. Gionee S6S (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Amazon for Rs. 15,139 (Mocha gold) & Rs. 15,264 (white)
- On Snapdeal for Rs. 15,188 (12% discount on HDFC cards)
- Status: Available
- Colors: Mocha Gold, White
Key Specs:
- 5.5 inch IPS FHD display
- 1.3 GHz MediaTek MT6753 octa core processor
- 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
- 13MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Android v6 Marshmallow
- 3150mAH
- 4G + 4G
- 155 x 76 x 8 mm; 168 grams
Best things about this phone
- Good Camera units
- Fast finger print sensor
11. Coolpad Cool1 (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM)
- On Amazon.in for Rs. 13,999
- Colours: Gold, silver
Key Specs:
- 5.5-inch Full HD IPS in-cell display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor (Quad 1.8GHz ARM Cortex A72 + Quad 1.2GHz A53 CPUs)
- Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB of RAM, 32GB storage
- Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- 4G VoLTE
- 4G Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
- WiFi 802.11 ac (2.4/5 GHz),Bluetooth 4.1, GPS, USB Type C
- Fast finger print sensor (0.15 sec)
- 13MP dual rear cameras
- dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, 4K video recording, 720p slow motion at 120fps
- 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture, 80-degree wide-angle lens
12. Lenovo Z2 Plus (3GB RAM, 32 GB ROM)
- On Amazon for Rs. 14,999
- Status: Unavailable
- Colour: Black
Key Specs:
- 5 inch Full HD LTPS LCD display
- 2.15 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
- 3GB RAM, 32GB storage,
- 13 MP rear camera
- 8MP front camera
- Android v6.0.1
- 3500mAh battery
- 4G + 4G (nano + nano)
- 142 x 69 x 8 mm; 150 grams
Best things about this phone
- Good camera
- Powerful processor
Conclusion
The phones displayed above are my pick of best phones under 15000 Rupees. The list is updated daily to adjust the changing price. New phones are added and phones that get out dated are removed. If you have a different list please add them in the comment section below.