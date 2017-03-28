Top 10 Best phones under 20000 (March, 2017) 4G

This post contains the best phones under 20000 available in the market. All of these phones support 4G VoLTE.

There are many phones in the market that are priced under Rs. 20,000. The specifications of these phones varies to a certain extend. Some have better processor compared to others, some have better camera units and some have bigger battery. So, it is always better to go through the specifications before buying a phone. The phones under Rs. 20,000 is a safer segment compared to the lower price segment phones. They have far superior built quality and innards. The list of best phones under 20000 is updated daily. Older phones are removed to make way for the new ones.

These are the best phones under 20000

1. Xiaomi Mi Max Prime(4GB RAM, 128GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 19,999

Status: Available

Colours: Gold

Key Specs:

6.44 inch FHD display

1.8 GHz

Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 64-bit Octa core processor

4GB RAM, 128GB Storage, microSD cards up to 256GB

16 MP rear camera

5 MP front camera

Android Marshmallow 6.0.1

4G + 4G (VoLTE)

4850 mAh battery

173.1 x 88.3 x 7.5mm; 204 grams

Best things about this Phone

Extra big display

Good camera units

Finger print sensor

fast processor

no heating issues

2. Motorola Moto M (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

On flipkart for Rs. 17,999

Status: Available

Colours: Gold, Silver

Key specs:

5.5 inch Full HD IPS LCD display

Corning Gorilla Glass

2.2 GHz MTK Helio P15 64-bit, Mali T860 MP2

4GB of RAM, 64GB storage

16MP, PDAF, f/2.0, ZSL, Touch Focus, Face Detection, Panorama, Auto HDR

8MP Fixed Focus, Large Pixel

4G + 4G

Android Marshmallow 6.0.1

Finger print sensor

3050mAh battery

151.35 x 75.35 x 7.85mm; 163 grams

Best things about this phone

Best in class camera

Good sound quality

Fast fingerprint sensor

Good selfie camera

Good display

Moto M is the best phone under 20,000. It features a powerful processor with high clock speed, good camera, high RAM memory and storage. Overall it offers value for money for the buyer.

3. OnePlus 2 (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 19,999

Status: Available

Colour: Black

Key Specs:

5.5 inch Full HD IPS LCD display

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

1.8 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 (64 bit)

4GB RAM, 64GB storage

13MP primary camera with f/2.0 Aperture

5 MP front camera

OxygenOS based on Android Lollipop 5.1.1

4G + 4G

Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port

7.5 x 1 x 15.2 cm; 177 grams

3,300 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

Good camera

Highly customisable OS

Finger print sensor

Powerful processor

Type-C port

4. Moto G5 Plus (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 16,999

Status: Avaiable

Colors: Fine Gold, Lunar Gray

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM with 32GB storage expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, Dual-Pixel Autofocus, Sony IMX362 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 4K video recording

5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5695 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, display flash

Water repellent nano-coating

Fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Front-ported loudspeaker

Dimensions: 150.2x74x7.7 to 9.7mm; Weight:155 g

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

Best things about this phone

Stock android experience

Good camera quality

Nice build, good looking

Good camera units

5. Asus Zenfone 3 max (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 16,999

Status: Available

Colours: Gold, Grey, Silver

Key Specs:

5.5 inch Full HD Display

1.4 GHz Octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430

3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB (hybrid slot)

16MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Android Marshmallow 6

4G + 4G

Finger print sensor

4100 mAh battery

151.4 x 76.24 x 8.3mm ; 175 grams

Best things about this phone

Durable, large battery

High resolution camera units

Fast finger print sensor

6. Oppo F1s (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 18,855

On Amazon for Rs. 18,890

On Snapdeal for Rs. 18,990 (offer: Up to 12% off on HDFC cards)

Colours: Gold, Grey

Status: Available

Key Specs:

5.5 inch HD display

1.5GHz

MT6750 64-bit octa core processor

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

13MP rear camera, HDR, F2.2 Aperture

16MP front camera, F2.0 Aperture

Android Lollipop 5.1

4G + 4G

Finger print sensor

3075 mAh battery

154.5 x 76 x 7.38 mm; 160 grams

Best things about this phone

Best in class front selfie camera

Good RAM and storage

6.1. Oppo F1s (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 17,899

On Amazon for Rs. 17,900

On Snapdeal for Rs. 16,990 (offer:Up to 12% off on HDFC cards)

Colours: Gold, Grey

Status: Available

Key Specs:

5.5 inch HD display

1.5GHz

MT6750 64-bit octa core processor

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD cards up to 128GB

13MP rear camera, HDR, F2.2 Aperture

16MP front camera, F2.0 Aperture

4G + 4G

Android Lollipop 5.1

Finger print sensor

3075 mAh battery

154.5 x 76 x 7.38 mm; 160 grams

Best things about this phone

Best in class front selfie camera

Good RAM and storage

7. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime SM-G610F (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 16,900

On snapdeal for Rs. 16,900

Status: Available

Colour: Black

Key Specs:

5.5 inch Full HD IPS display

1.6 GHz Cortex-A53 octa core processor

3GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD cards up to 256GB

13MP f1.9 primary camera

8MP f1.9 front facing camera

Dual SIM

4G + 4G

Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow

152 x 75 x 8mm; 77grams

3300 mAh battery

Finger print sensor

Best things about this phone

Good RAM memory

low price

from brand Samsung

Finger print sensor

8. Gionee S6 Pro

On Amazon.in for Rs. 20,487

Status available

Colour: Rose Gold

Key specs

5.5 inch IPS LCD Full HD display

Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.0 GHz Cortex-A53)

4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD up to 256 GB

13 MP, f/2.0, phase-detection autofocus rear camera

8MP front camera

Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

153 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm; 170 grams

4G + 4G hybrid nano+micro SIM

3130 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

Good Camera

Good built quality

9. Samsung On Nxt (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 16,900

Colours: Black, Gold

Status: Available

Key Specs:

5.5 inch Full HD Display

1.6 GHz Octa Core Exynos 7870

3GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD card up to 256GB

13MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Android Marshmallow 6

4G + 4G nano SIM

Finger Print sensor

3300 mAh battery

151.7 x 75 x 8 mm

SM-G610FZDGINS

Best things about this phone

Durable large battery

Fast finger print sensor

Good looks

10. Lenovo Z2 Plus (4GB RAM, 64 GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 17,499

Status: Available

Colours: Black, White

Key Specs:

5 inch Full HD LTPS LCD display

2.15 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820

4GB RAM, 64GB storage,

13 MP rear camera

8MP front camera

Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow

3500mAh battery

4G + 4G (nano + nano)

142 x 69 x 8 mm; 150 grams

Finger print sensor

Best things about this phone

Good camera

Powerful processor

Extensive memory and storage

11. Vivo V3 Gold (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On

Flipkart for 14,499

Status: Unavailable

Colours: Gold, Rose gold

Key specs:

5 inch HD display

1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 Octa-core processor

3GB RAM, 32GB ROM

microSD card up to 128GB

13 MP rear camera

5 MP front camera

4G + 4G (Hybrid)

Android Lollipop 5.1

Finger print sensor

2550 mAh battery

143.6 x 71 x 7.5 mm

Best things about this phone

Good camera units

Available from retails outlets also

Conclusion

These are my pick of best phones under 20000. The list is updated daily to make way for new devices and to keep the prices updated. If you have a different list or if you find a best phone under 20000 recommend it through the comment section below.