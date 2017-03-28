Best Phones

Top 10 Best phones under 20000 (March, 2017) 4G

This post contains the best phones under 20000 available in the market. All of these phones support 4G VoLTE.

There are many phones in the market that are priced under Rs. 20,000. The specifications of these phones varies to a certain extend. Some have better processor compared to others, some have better camera units and some have bigger battery. So, it is always better to go through the specifications before buying a phone. The phones under Rs. 20,000 is a safer segment compared to the lower price segment phones. They have far superior built quality and innards. The list of best phones under 20000 is updated daily. Older phones are removed to make way for the new ones.

These are the best phones under 20000

Phones SpecificationsPrice 
Xiaomi Mi Max Prime6.44 in. FHD, 4GB RAM, 128GB ROM, 16MP, 4850 mAh19999On Amazon
Motorola Moto M5.5 In full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 16MP, 3050 mAh17999On flipkart
OnePlus 25.5 In full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP, 3300 mAh19999On Amazon
Moto G5 Plus 3GB5.2 inch FHD, 4GB RAM, 32GB storage, 12MP. 4G VoLTE, 3000 mAh16999On Flipkart
Asus Zenfone 3 Max5.5 In full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 16MP, 4100 mAh16999On Flipkart
Oppo F1s5.5 Inch full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP, 16MP front, 3075 mAh18882On Flipkart
Oppo F1s5.5 Inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 16MP front, 3075 mAh16890On Snapdeal
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime5.5 Inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 16GB ROM, 13MP, 3300 mAh16900On Amazon
Gionee G6 Pro5.5 Inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 3130 mAh20860On Amazon.in
Samsung On Nxt5.5 Inch full HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, 13MP, 3300 mAh16900On Flipkart
Lenovo Z2 Plus5.5 Inch full HD, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, 13MP, 3500 mAh17499On Amazon
Vivo V3 Gold5 Inch HD, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, 13MP, 2550 mAh16999On Flipkart

1. Xiaomi Mi Max Prime(4GB RAM, 128GB ROM)

Best Phones under 15000 - mi max
xiaomi mi max

 

  • On Amazon for Rs. 19,999
  • Status: Available
  • Colours: Gold

Key Specs:

  • 6.44 inch FHD display
  • 1.8 GHz
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 64-bit Octa core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 128GB Storage, microSD cards up to 256GB
  • 16 MP rear camera
  • 5 MP front camera
  • Android Marshmallow 6.0.1
  • 4G + 4G (VoLTE)
  • 4850 mAh battery
  • 173.1 x 88.3 x 7.5mm; 204 grams

Best things about this Phone

  • Extra big display
  • Good camera units
  • Finger print sensor
  • fast processor
  • no heating issues

2. Motorola Moto M (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

Best Phones under 2000 - Moto M 64GB
moto m

 

  • On flipkart for Rs. 17,999
  • Status: Available
  • Colours: Gold, Silver

Key specs:

  • 5.5 inch Full HD IPS LCD display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass
  • 2.2 GHz MTK Helio P15 64-bit, Mali T860 MP2
  • 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage
  • 16MP, PDAF, f/2.0, ZSL, Touch Focus, Face Detection, Panorama, Auto HDR
  • 8MP Fixed Focus, Large Pixel
  •  4G + 4G
  • Android Marshmallow 6.0.1
  • Finger print sensor
  • 3050mAh battery
  • 151.35 x 75.35 x 7.85mm; 163 grams

Best things about this phone

  • Best in class camera
  • Good sound quality
  • Fast fingerprint sensor
  • Good selfie camera
  • Good display

Moto M is the best phone under 20,000. It features a powerful processor with high clock speed, good camera, high RAM memory and storage. Overall it offers value for money for the buyer.

3. OnePlus 2 (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

Best Phones under 20000 - oneplus 2
oneplus 2

 

  • On Amazon for Rs. 19,999
  • Status: Available
  • Colour: Black

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch Full HD IPS LCD display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 3
  • 1.8 GHz Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 (64 bit)
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage
  • 13MP primary camera with f/2.0 Aperture
  • 5 MP front camera
  • OxygenOS based on Android Lollipop 5.1.1
  • 4G + 4G
  • Fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C port
  • 7.5 x 1 x 15.2 cm; 177 grams
  • 3,300 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

  • Good camera
  • Highly customisable OS
  • Finger print sensor
  • Powerful processor
  • Type-C port

4. Moto G5 Plus (4GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Moto G5 Plus xt1686
Moto G5 Plus xt1686

 

  • On Flipkart for Rs. 16,999
  • Status: Avaiable
  • Colors: Fine Gold, Lunar Gray

Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 4GB RAM with 32GB storage expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, Dual-Pixel Autofocus, Sony IMX362 sensor, f/1.7 aperture, 4K video recording
  • 5MP front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5695 sensor, f/2.2 aperture, display flash
  • Water repellent nano-coating
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, Front-ported loudspeaker
  • Dimensions: 150.2x74x7.7 to 9.7mm; Weight:155 g
  • 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, GPS
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

Best things about this phone

  • Stock android experience
  • Good camera quality
  • Nice build, good looking
  • Good camera units

5. Asus Zenfone 3 max (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best phones under 20000 - asus zenfone 3 max
asus zenfone 3 max

 

  • On Flipkart for Rs. 16,999
  • Status: Available
  • Colours: Gold, Grey, Silver

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch Full HD Display
  • 1.4 GHz Octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, microSD cards up to 128GB (hybrid slot)
  • 16MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • Android Marshmallow 6
  • 4G + 4G
  • Finger print sensor
  • 4100 mAh battery
  • 151.4 x 76.24 x 8.3mm ; 175 grams

Best things about this phone

  • Durable, large battery
  • High resolution camera units
  • Fast finger print sensor

6. Oppo F1s (4GB RAM, 64GB ROM)

Best phones under 20000 - Oppo F1S 64GB
oppo f1s

 

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch HD display
  • 1.5GHz
  • MT6750 64-bit octa core processor
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB  storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
  • 13MP rear camera, HDR, F2.2 Aperture
  • 16MP front camera, F2.0 Aperture
  • Android Lollipop 5.1
  • 4G + 4G
  • Finger print sensor
  • 3075 mAh battery
  • 154.5 x 76 x 7.38 mm; 160 grams

Best things about this phone

  • Best in class front selfie camera
  • Good RAM and storage

6.1. Oppo F1s (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best phones under 20000 - Oppo F1S 32GB
oppo f1s

 

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch HD display
  • 1.5GHz
  • MT6750 64-bit octa core processor
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB  storage, microSD cards up to 128GB
  • 13MP rear camera, HDR, F2.2 Aperture
  • 16MP front camera, F2.0 Aperture
  • 4G + 4G
  • Android Lollipop 5.1
  • Finger print sensor
  • 3075 mAh battery
  • 154.5 x 76 x 7.38 mm; 160 grams

Best things about this phone

  • Best in class front selfie camera
  • Good RAM and storage

7. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime SM-G610F (3GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

Best phones under 20000 - Samsung J7 Prime
samsung j7 prime

 

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch Full HD IPS display
  • 1.6 GHz Cortex-A53 octa core processor
  • 3GB RAM, 16GB storage, microSD cards up to 256GB
  • 13MP f1.9 primary camera
  • 8MP f1.9 front facing camera
  • Dual SIM
  • 4G + 4G
  • Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
  • 152 x 75 x 8mm; 77grams
  • 3300 mAh battery
  • Finger print sensor

Best things about this phone

  • Good RAM memory
  • low price
  • from brand Samsung
  • Finger print sensor

8. Gionee S6 Pro

Best phones under 20000 - gionee s6 pro
gionee s6 pro

 

  • On Amazon.in for Rs. 20,487
  • Status available
  • Colour: Rose Gold

Key specs

  • 5.5 inch IPS LCD Full HD display
  • Octa-core (4×1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4×1.0 GHz Cortex-A53)
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, microSD up to 256 GB
  • 13 MP, f/2.0, phase-detection autofocus rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • Android OS, v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)
  • 153 x 75.3 x 7.6 mm; 170 grams
  • 4G + 4G hybrid nano+micro SIM
  • 3130 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

  • Good Camera
  • Good built quality

9. Samsung On Nxt (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best phones under 20000 - samsung galaxy on nxt
samsung galaxy on nxt

 

  • On Flipkart for Rs. 16,900
  • Colours: Black, Gold
  • Status: Available

Key Specs:

  • 5.5 inch Full HD Display
  • 1.6 GHz Octa Core Exynos 7870
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, microSD card up to 256GB
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • Android Marshmallow 6
  • 4G + 4G nano SIM
  • Finger Print sensor
  • 3300 mAh battery
  • 151.7 x 75 x 8 mm
  • SM-G610FZDGINS

Best things about this phone

  • Durable large battery
  • Fast finger print sensor
  • Good looks

10. Lenovo Z2 Plus (4GB RAM, 64 GB ROM)

Phones under 20000 - lenovo z2 plus
lenovo z2 plus

 

  • On Amazon for Rs. 17,499
  • Status: Available
  • Colours: Black, White

Key Specs:

  • 5 inch Full HD LTPS LCD display
  • 2.15 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 820
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB storage,
  • 13 MP rear camera
  • 8MP front camera
  • Android v6.0.1 Marshmallow
  • 3500mAh battery
  • 4G + 4G (nano + nano)
  • 142 x 69 x 8 mm; 150 grams
  • Finger print sensor

Best things about this phone

  • Good camera
  •  Powerful processor
  • Extensive memory and storage

11. Vivo V3 Gold (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

Best Phones under 15000 - Vivo V3
vivo v3
  • On
  • Flipkart for 14,499
  • Status: Unavailable
  • Colours: Gold, Rose gold

Key specs:

  • 5 inch HD display
  • 1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 616 Octa-core processor
  • 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM
  • microSD card up to 128GB
  • 13 MP rear camera
  • 5 MP front camera
  • 4G + 4G (Hybrid)
  • Android Lollipop 5.1
  • Finger print sensor
  • 2550 mAh battery
  • 143.6 x 71 x 7.5 mm

Best things about this phone

  • Good camera units
  • Available from retails outlets also

Conclusion

These are my pick of best phones under 20000. The list is updated daily to make way for new devices and to keep the prices updated. If you have a different list or if you find a best phone under 20000 recommend it through the comment section below.

