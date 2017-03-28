Top 10 best phones under 25000 Rupees

This article deals with the best phones under 25000 Rupees.

The best phones under 25000 Rupees price segment is pretty refined. There are not so many phones available in this price segment. Though these phones can be called mid range phones, the specifications of some phones says they belong to premium segment. Most of these phones comes with full options and high end tech innards. They have the latest software version and high end chipsets. So it is pretty much an easy buy and low risk segment.

These are the best phones under 25000 Rupees

Samsung Galaxy A5 2016(2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 21,999

Color: Gold

Key Specfications

5.2 inches full HD Super AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 4

1.6 GHZ Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 7580 64 bit

Mali-T720 MP2 GPU

2GB RAM

16 GB storage, microSD cards up to 256GB

13 MP, f/1.9, 28mm, OIS, autofocus rear camera

5 MP, f/1.9, 24mm, 1080p front camera

Android OS, v5.1.1 (Lollipop), upgradable to v6.0.1 (Marshmallow)

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, proximity, compass

Non-removable Li-Ion 2900 mAh battery

144.8 x 71 x 7.3 mm; 155 grams

Best things about this phone

Samsung brand phone

Good Camera units

Display is good

Oppo F1 Plus (4GB RAM, 64 GB)

On Flipkart for Rs. 24,990

Status: Available

Color: Gold

Key Specifications

5.5 inch Full HD AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 4, Multitouch

2 GHz

Cortex-A53 Mediatek MT6755 Helio P10 Octa core chipset

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

13 MP, f/2.2, Phase Detection Autofocus rear camera

16 MP, f/2.0 front camera

2850 mAh Li-Polymer Battery

151.8 x 74.3 x 6.6 mm

Fingerprint, Accelerometer, Proximity, Compass

Android Lollipop 5.1

Best things about this phone

Good built quality

Large internal storage

High resolution front camera

Moto Z Play with Style Mod (3GB RAM, 32GB)

On Flipkart for 24,999

Colors: Black, White

Status: Available

Key specifications

5.5 inch Full HD Super AMOLED display

2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 Octa core chipset

Adreno 506 at 650 MHz GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage, expandable up to 2 TB

16 MP Primary Camera, Laser Auto-focus, Phase Detection Autofocus (PDAF), f/2.0, color balancing LED flash

5 MP f/2.2 Aperture, Wide Angle 85Degree Lens

Android Marshmallow 6.0.1

Fingerprint Reader, Accelerometer, Ambient Light, Gyroscope, Hall Effect, Magnetometer, Proximity, Audio Monitor

Water Repellent Nano Coating

3510 mAh battery

156.4 x 76.4 x 6.99 mm; 165grams

Best things about this phone

TurboPower for Upto 8 hrs of power in 15 min of Charging

very thin phone

Turbo battery quick charging

Good battery life

Mods available for enhancement

Samsung Galaxy S5 (2GB RAM, 16GB ROM)

On Amazon for Rs. 22,500

Status: Available

Color: Shimmery white

Key specifications

5.1-inch Full HD Super AMOLED Display

Quad 1.9GHz + Quad 1.3GHz + XMM6360

2GB RAM

16GB storage, expandable using microSD cards up to 256GB

Adreno 330 GPU

16 MP, f/2.2, 31mm, phase detection autofocus camera, 1/2.6″ sensor size, 1.12 µm pixel size

2 MP, f/2.4, 22mm, 1080p@30fps front camera

Fingerprint (front-mounted), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, gesture, heart rate sensors

4G

142 x 7.3 x 8 mm; 145 grams

Android OS, v4.4.2 (KitKat), upgradable to v6.0 (Marshmallow)

2800mAH battery

Best things about this phone

A Flagship phone from Samsung

Good display

Camera units are good

Slim and light weight

Asus Zenfone 3 (3GB RAM, 32GB ROM)

On Flipkart for Rs. 21,999

Status: Available

Colors: Black, Gold, White

Key Specifications

5.2 inch Full HD IPS display

Corning Gorilla Glass 2.5D Contoured

2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon Octa Core Processor 625 64-bit chipset

Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage expandable using microSD cards up to 2 TB (dual hybrid slot)

16 MP f/2.0 aperture, 6P Largan Lens with Sony sensorrear camera

8 MP front camera f/2.0 Aperture, Back Light (HDR) Mode

Accelerator, E-Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity Sensor, Hall Sensor, Ambient Light Sensor, RGB Sensor, IR Sensor, Fingerprint Scanner

Android Marshmallow 6

146.87 x 73.98 x 7.69 mm

2650 mAh battery

Best things about this phone

Good camera units (both front and back)

Efficient battery

Quick fingerprint scanner

Nice built quality

