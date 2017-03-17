BSNL offers 2GB data per day on its Rs. 339 plan

The Rs.339 mobile data plan offers that was introduced by BSNL on 16.12.2016 now gets a revision. This was a promotional offer was for a period of 90 days w.e.f 16.12.2016. The refreshed plan now offers 2GB data per day in place of 1GB data per day at high speeds. Besides the 2GB data, the plan also includes unlimited free calls within BSNL network and up to 25 minutes per day to any other networks within the country.

This is BSNL’s answer to Reliance Jio Prime membership offer which will commence from April 1. The Reliance Jio popular plan is priced at Rs.303 for 28 days and offers 1GB data and free 4G calls to any network in the country. Following this, the other operators in the country too have introduced similar unlimited data plans capped at 1GB FUP. And the price of all these plans from these operators are around 350 Rupees.

So once the BSNL 2GB data plan per day for Rs. 339 rolls out, it will become the best value for money proposition for the end users. Subsequently, the daily data limit has also been increased on other low price plans. The data plans ranging from Rs.99 to Rs.149 gets unlimited BSNL to BSNL local/ STD calls free along with 500 MB data. Earlier the data on these plans were capped at 300MB.

These are promotional offers which will be in effect from today or tomorrow and runs for a period of 90 days. Besides the 2GB data, another advantage of this plan is that it can be used on all 3G smartphones unlike Jio which requires a 4G VoLTE phone for getting registered.

Source: BSNL