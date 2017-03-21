How to avail BSNL 2GB Data per day plan for Rs.294

BSNL 2GB data per day plan is the talk of the town since they announced the plan. BSNL servers are reportedly running at peak loads since the introduction of plans like unlimited data and calling all through the month for Rs. 1099. The introduction of 2GB data per day plan has further increased the popularity of BSNL mobile data plans.

The 2GB data per day plan was introduced just two days back. This is a promotional offer which is an upgrade to its already existing 1GB per day plan for Rs. 339. While the price of the plan remains unchanged, BSNL has increased the daily data allowance to 2GB.

So how can one subscribe to this offer?

The plan is available on the BSNL App. To get this plan for Rs. 294 :

dial *124# on your phone

then choose STV

then choose COMBO

then choose BUNDLE SUBSCRIBE

then choose this plan

Another easy way to subscribe to this plan is by sending SMS to 123 “STV COMBO33”.

More details of the recently introduced plan can be viewed in this image below.

BSNL STV COMBO plans