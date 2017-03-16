Coolpad Note 5 Lite with 3GB RAM, 5 inch display now in India for Rs.8199

Coolpad Note 5 Lite is now available in India. It is the light version of the Coolpad Note 5 which still sells in good numbers on Amazon.in. Coolpad Note 5 Lite is also exclusive on Amazon.in.
Coolpad Note 5 Lite features a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a MediaTek 1.0 GHz MT6735CP quad-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM. There is 16GB of internal storage in this device. Storage is expandable using a microSD card up to 64GB.
Here are the full specifications of Coolpad Note 5 Lite.
Coolpad Note 5 Lite specifications:
- Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display
- CPU: 1.0 GHz MT6735CP quad-core processor
- RAM: 3 GB
- GPU: Mali-T720
- Operating System: Cool UI 8.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
- Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash
- Front Camera: 8 MP with LED flash
- Internal Storage: 16 GB
- External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
- SIM: Dual-SIM
- Other: Fingerprint Scanner
- Colors: Gold, Grey
- Battery: 2500 mAh