Coolpad Note 5 Lite with 3GB RAM, 5 inch display now in India for Rs.8199

Coolpad Note 5 Lite is now available in India. It is the light version of the Coolpad Note 5 which still sells in good numbers on Amazon.in. Coolpad Note 5 Lite is also exclusive on Amazon.in.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite features a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display. It is powered by a MediaTek 1.0 GHz MT6735CP quad-core processor paired with 3GB of RAM. There is 16GB of internal storage in this device. Storage is expandable using a microSD card up to 64GB.

Here are the full specifications of Coolpad Note 5 Lite.

Coolpad Note 5 Lite specifications:

  • Display: 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixels) IPS display
  • CPU: 1.0 GHz MT6735CP quad-core processor
  • RAM: 3 GB
  • GPU: Mali-T720
  • Operating System: Cool UI 8.0 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow
  • Rear Camera: 13 MP with LED flash
  • Front Camera: 8 MP with LED flash
  • Internal Storage: 16 GB
  • External Storage: Expandable up to 64 GB via microSD card
  • Connectivity: 4G LTE, GPS, Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
  • SIM: Dual-SIM
  • Other: Fingerprint Scanner
  • Colors: Gold, Grey
  • Battery: 2500 mAh

