Intex Aqua Trend Lite 5 inch budget 4G VoLTE launched for Rs. 5690

Intex Aqua Trend Lite 5 is the latest offering from Intex. This is a budget 4G VoLTE device which carries Rs. 5690. Besides being a 4G VoLTE device, it has got some impressive specifications too.

Intex Aqua Trend Lite features a 5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA TN display. It is powered by a 1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor paired with Mali-T720 GPU. There is 1GB of RAM and 8GB internal storage memory in this device.

Audio is the highlight of this device. It comes with Mega Sound Speaker 1.5 W (Dynamic Type) speaker.

Here are the complete specifications Intex Aqua Trend Lite

5-inch (854 x 480 pixels) FWVGA TN display

1.25 GHz quad-core MediaTek MT6737M processor with Mali-T720 GPU

1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 32GB with MicroSD

Dual SIM

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

5MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

2MP front-facing camera with LED flash

Dimensions: 146.6×73×11.5mm; Weight: 160g

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, 1.5W speaker

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

2600mAh battery