Micromax Canvas Dual 5 launched for Rs.24,999

Micromax has launched its flagship device for 2017-18. The new device is named Canvas Dual 5. It comes with some impressive specifications with special focus on the rear dual camera unit. While there is no dearth of dual camera phones in Indian Android phone market, Canvas Dual 5 impresses with its 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage memory. It has also got a powerful processor.

Micromax Canvas Dual 5 comes with a 5.5 inch fullHD super AMOLED display. It is powered by a 1.8 GHz 64-bit Qualcomm snapdragon 652 MSM8976 processor along with adreno 510 GPU. The dual camera in the rear has 13MP + 13MP resolutions with f 1.8 aperture. The front camera unit too has 13MP resolution.

The camera units being the highlights of this phone, it comes with a number of features. All cameras come with SONY sensors. The back camera is Monochrome + RGB camera. It will stitch pictures together to get excellent output (depth of field etc). Other features of the rear camera includes Bokeh mode, low light mode, night mode, anti haze, pro mode, light painting etc. The camera can shoot 4K videos and 3D videos too.

Micromax Canvas Dual 5 specifications

5.5 inch super AMOLED display

Full HD 1920 x 1080p resolution

Qualcomm snapdragon 652 MSM8976 chipset

Adreno 510 GPU

1.8GHz CPU

4GB RAM

128GB internal storage memory

Infra Red sensor

13MP + 13MP f1.8 rear camera

13 MP front camera

Android v7.0 Nougat

Dual SIM, 4G +4G

3000 mAh battery

WiFi, Bluetooth, USB Type C port

The Canvas Dual 5 comes with a price tag of Rs. 24,999. It will be available on Flipkart from April 10. With these specifications the phone will compete with the mighty Oneplus 3T and OnePlus 3T 128 phones.