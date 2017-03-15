Micromax Canvas Mega 2 Plus Q426+ with 6 inch display, 4G for Rs.7499

Micromax Canvas Mega 2 Plus Q426 is the latest launch from Micromax. Quite a long name indeed! but apt for an extra big size smartphone. It comes with a 6-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display and supports 4G VoLTE. This is an upgraded version of its Micromax Canvas Mega 2 which was launched last year.

The phone is powered by a 1.3 GHz Quad-Core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage memory. It runs Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) and features an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front facing camera. This device launch happens to be Micromax’s launch in a long period.

Full specifications of Micromax Canvas Mega 2 Plus Q426+

6-inch (960 x 540 pixels) qHD IPS display

1.3 GHz Quad-Core processor

2GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable memory with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

8MP auto focus camera with LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

Dual SIM

3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS

3000mAh battery

This is an ideal device for those looking for wide display smartphones with price under Rs.10,000.