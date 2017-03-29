New Motorola Moto G5 on Amazon India from April 4

It is not long since we saw the Motorola G5 Plus in India. Now it is the turn of Moto G5 itself to make its presence in India. This device unlike the G5 Plus will be available exclusively on Amazon.in from April 4. G5 Plus is only available on Flipkart.

The new Moto G5 (5th generation) features a 5 inch IPS capacitive touch screen that offers ~441 ppi pixel density. The screen to body ratio is ~65.4% screen-to-body ratio. There is Corning Gorilla Glass 3 for additional screen protection. While the phone launches officially on April 4, the availability is scheduled from 5th April 2017 at 12 midnight.

The fingerprint sensor in the phone is mounted in the front, embedded into the home button. Moto G5 is powered by a Qualcomm MSM8937 Snapdragon 430 chipset which comes equipped with Octa-core 1.4 GHz Cortex-A53 CPU and Adreno 505. There and 2GB and 3GB RAM versions of the phone and comes in 16GB and 32GB storage variants. Buyers can choose from Lunar Gray and Fine Gold colors.

The battery capacity of the phone is 2800 mAh, and it comes with 10W rapid charger. The Primary camera comes with 13MP resolution and f2.0 aperture. The front camera is a 5MP f2.2 unit.

Motorola Moto G5 Key specifications

5-inch Full HD display

1920 x 1080 pixels resolution

Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

1.4GHz Octa-Core 64-bit Snapdragon 430 (MSM8937) processor

Adreno 505 GPU

2GB /3GB RAM, 16GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

13MP, f2.0 primary camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, 1080p video recording

5MP, f2.2 front-facing camera with OmniVision OV5693 sensor

Water repellent nano-coating

Front-ported loudspeaker

Front mounted fingerprint sensor

Dimensions: 144.3 x 73 x 9.5 mm; 144.5g

4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS

2800mAh battery with 10W rapid charging

The price of the Moto G5 in India is not yet released. The 2GB version is expected to carry a price tag of Rs. 12,999, while the larger 3GB version will have a 13,999 price tag. The actual price will be updated here on April 4. Amazon.in has got the Moto G5 page live where you can find more details of this phone.